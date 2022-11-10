Florida football meets Vanderbilt on Saturday in Nashville. Here is your first look at the Vanderbilt Commodores. [RB] Chase Gillespie (Undisclosed) – Questionable. Florida is coming off a dominant victory over a feisty South Carolina team. Next up is the Vanderbilt Commodores, a team that did something on Saturday that they hadn’t done since 2019 when the Dores defeated an SEC team. Florida should be a solid favorite in this game but keep in mind that the Gators lost to Kentucky a month or so ago. The same Kentucky team that Vanderbilt just beat, on the road. We’re not sure who will be Vandy’s quarterback on Saturday. It could be Mike Wright who led Vandy to the win over the Wildcats or maybe AJ Swan. Swan, injured, is the better passer, and Wright the bigger running threat. I’d say Wright is the more likely starter.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 21 HOURS AGO