Wichita, KS

KWCH.com

Wichita police searching for missing man with mental limitations

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate 23-year-old Bruce “Bubba” Wylie. Bruce was last seen last night walking in the area of the 1100 block of North Madison Ave. He was pushing a cart like the one pictured above, police say.
WICHITA, KS
JC Post

Kan. felon sentenced for drive-by shooting that injured girl

SEDGWICK COUNTY —A Kansas man charged in the drive-shooting at a home in Wichita that critically injured an 11-year-old girl has been sentenced to over 14-years in prison, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney. In October, Purcell pleaded guilty to aggravated battery in the case. Just after 12:30...
WICHITA, KS
JC Post

Kansas man charged for death of his 14-month-old son

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating the death of a toddler have charged his father for the crime. Just after 10p.m. Thursday, police booked 30-year-old Jordan W. Lien into the Sedgwick County jail. He has been charged with first-degree murder, aggravated endangering a child and use, possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office.
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Teen, child sent to hospital after head-on collision in South Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A teenager and a child were both sent to the hospital after a head-on collision in South Wichita. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 6:35 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14, emergency crews were called to the area of 3700 S. Seneca Rd. - just south of I-235 - with reports of an injury crash.
WICHITA, KS
WIBW

Wichita man arrested after ecstasy found during traffic stop

HOLTON, Kan. (WIBW) - A Wichita man is behind Jackson Co. bars after ecstasy and marijuana were found in his car during a traffic stop. The Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office says that on Sunday, Nov. 13, a deputy stopped a 2004 Chevrolet Impala driven by Frederick Andrew Trimble, 53, of Wichita, in a parking lot at 115 S. Arizona Ave. in Holton for a traffic violation.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Victim struck on Wichita highway ramp leaves behind wife, 9-month-old

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) said 20-year-old Christian Evans and 18-year-old Emily Stein were attempting to change a tire before being struck and killed on the ramp connecting northbound I-135 and K-96 east Thursday evening. Christian’s wife, Ashley Evans, said she’s still in shock after learning...
WICHITA, KS
WIBW

Wichita family hospitalized after Andover driver fails to yield on highway

BUTLER CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Wichita family was hospitalized after an Andover driver failed to yield at a posted sign on a Kansas highway. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13, emergency crews were called to the area of milepost 21 on Kansas Highway 254 with reports of an injury crash.
ANDOVER, KS
kfdi.com

Police identify three women connected to hospital incident

Wichita police say they have identified the three women involved in an incident where a shot was fired inside a hospital. Police were called to Ascension Via Christi at 929 North St. Francis around 7 p.m. Monday. They learned that a single gunshot had been fired inside the pediatric unit.
WICHITA, KS
Little Apple Post

Police ID women in Kan. hospital gun discharge incident

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating after a gun was fired inside the pediatric unit at a Wichita hospital asked the public for help to identify the women seen on security cameras. On Thursday afternoon, Wichita Police reported they had been able to learn the identity of all three. They...
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Man arrested after pregnant woman is shot and loses baby

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Police are investigating a shooting where a pregnant woman lost the baby and have made an arrest. According to Hutchinson Police Lt. Dustin Loepp, Friday, November 4th at 2:40 a.m., Hutchinson Police were sent to a residence in the 500 block of East Avenue B in reference to an accidental shooting.
HUTCHINSON, KS
KAKE TV

Crime Stoppers: Police search for suspects in ATM thefts

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police are looking for two people who are trying to steal money from ATMs around the city. Detectives hope security video might help them catch them before they strike again. It was around 5:00 a.m. on Monday, October 24 when security cameras captured a white...
WICHITA, KS
Salina Post

Police: Pregnant Kansas woman shot, unborn baby has died

RENO COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting where a pregnant woman lost the baby and have made an arrest. Just after 2:20 a.m. Nov. 4, police were sent to a residence in the 500 block of East Avenue B in reference to an accidental shooting, according to to Hutchinson Police Lt. Dustin Loepp.
HUTCHINSON, KS
KWCH.com

3 identified after firearm discharged at Wichita hospital

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: The Wichita Police Department said three women sought in connection with a report of shots fired at a Wichita hospital (Via Christi St. Francis) have been identified. Police have not disclosed how the women are connected with the case. There are reports of arrests at this point.
WICHITA, KS
classiccountry1070.com

Police looking for three women after shot fired at Wichita hospital

Police are looking for three women after a shot was fired Monday evening inside a Wichita hospital. Police were called to Ascension Via Christi at 929 North St. Francis around 7 p.m. Monday. They learned that a single gunshot had been fired inside the pediatric unit. Investigators said a child...
WICHITA, KS

