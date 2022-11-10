Read full article on original website
Man charged with baby’s death in Wichita
A 30-year-old man is charged with first-degree murder in the death of a baby in Wichita in July, but details of the child's death have not been released.
Wichita man pleads guilty in 2020 double manslaughter case
A Wichita man pleaded guilty in a 2020 manslaughter case.
Wichita police searching for missing man with mental limitations
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate 23-year-old Bruce “Bubba” Wylie. Bruce was last seen last night walking in the area of the 1100 block of North Madison Ave. He was pushing a cart like the one pictured above, police say.
Kan. felon sentenced for drive-by shooting that injured girl
SEDGWICK COUNTY —A Kansas man charged in the drive-shooting at a home in Wichita that critically injured an 11-year-old girl has been sentenced to over 14-years in prison, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney. In October, Purcell pleaded guilty to aggravated battery in the case. Just after 12:30...
Teen, child sent to hospital after head-on collision in South Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A teenager and a child were both sent to the hospital after a head-on collision in South Wichita. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 6:35 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14, emergency crews were called to the area of 3700 S. Seneca Rd. - just south of I-235 - with reports of an injury crash.
Wichita man arrested after ecstasy found during traffic stop
HOLTON, Kan. (WIBW) - A Wichita man is behind Jackson Co. bars after ecstasy and marijuana were found in his car during a traffic stop. The Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office says that on Sunday, Nov. 13, a deputy stopped a 2004 Chevrolet Impala driven by Frederick Andrew Trimble, 53, of Wichita, in a parking lot at 115 S. Arizona Ave. in Holton for a traffic violation.
Victim struck on Wichita highway ramp leaves behind wife, 9-month-old
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) said 20-year-old Christian Evans and 18-year-old Emily Stein were attempting to change a tire before being struck and killed on the ramp connecting northbound I-135 and K-96 east Thursday evening. Christian’s wife, Ashley Evans, said she’s still in shock after learning...
Wichita family hospitalized after Andover driver fails to yield on highway
BUTLER CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Wichita family was hospitalized after an Andover driver failed to yield at a posted sign on a Kansas highway. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13, emergency crews were called to the area of milepost 21 on Kansas Highway 254 with reports of an injury crash.
Police identify three women connected to hospital incident
Wichita police say they have identified the three women involved in an incident where a shot was fired inside a hospital. Police were called to Ascension Via Christi at 929 North St. Francis around 7 p.m. Monday. They learned that a single gunshot had been fired inside the pediatric unit.
Homeless man found guilty in connection to February murder by Sedgwick County jury
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita man charged in a February murder was found guilty by a Sedgwick County jury on Tuesday. David Chandler, 64, was found guilty of second-degree murder in the beating death of 30-year-old Blake Barnes. Wichita police say that Chandler, along with 32-year-old Abel Molina, attacked Barnes with a pipe near […]
5 people injured in Butler County crash
Five people were injured in a Butler County crash Sunday afternoon.
Man arrested after pregnant woman is shot and loses baby
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Police are investigating a shooting where a pregnant woman lost the baby and have made an arrest. According to Hutchinson Police Lt. Dustin Loepp, Friday, November 4th at 2:40 a.m., Hutchinson Police were sent to a residence in the 500 block of East Avenue B in reference to an accidental shooting.
Crime Stoppers: Police search for suspects in ATM thefts
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police are looking for two people who are trying to steal money from ATMs around the city. Detectives hope security video might help them catch them before they strike again. It was around 5:00 a.m. on Monday, October 24 when security cameras captured a white...
