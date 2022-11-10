Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walgreens Under Fire After Alleged "Racist Close" of StoresBryan DijkhuizenBoston, MA
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in MassachusettsTravel MavenPlymouth County, MA
1,400 Zionists attend Jewish National Fund-USA's National ConferenceInna DBoston, MA
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant in Massachusetts Serves some of the Best Hot Dogs in the Whole StateTravel MavenNatick, MA
Annual Men of COLOR Leadership Conference held in BostonThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Related
Watertown News
A Pair of Watertown Field Hockey Players Sign Letters to Play at Division I Colleges
For many years, well before they became members of the Watertown High School field hockey team, Maggie Driscoll and Lizzie Loftus grew up playing the game with one another. Last Friday, they continued their journey together by signing letters of intent to play in college. While both will be at NCAA Div. I programs, Loftus is headed to Brown, and Driscoll will play at Boston University.
Watertown News
MBTA Holding Meeting on Bus Network Redesign, Breakout for Watertown Area
The following information was provided by the MBTA:. Due to overwhelming interest in the November 2 Bus Network Redesign meeting, we will be holding a subsequent meeting to accommodate those who were not able to attend. The additional public meeting will be Monday, November 14 at 6:00 PM. We encourage...
Watertown News
Watertown High School Drama Brings “Clue” to the Stage
The following information came from Watertown High School:. Watertown High School’s Fall Production is Clue. There are multiple showings for you to attend. Come check out our wonderful cast and crew!. Shows: Nov. 18-20 in the WHS Auditorium. Friday, Nov. 18 @ 6:00 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19 @ 6:00...
Watertown News
Watertown Ceramic Studio Holding Holiday Pottery Sale
Watertown ceramic studio Indigo Fire will host the Fall into Winter Holiday Sale. Indigo Fire Watertown will be hosting a pottery sale on Sunday, Nov. 20th from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. at 79R Grove St., Watertown. Forty potters, will be selling lots of pots and more. The event...
Watertown News
Watertown Yard Waste Collection May be Delayed
The Watertown Department of Public Works announced that yard waste collection may be delayed. Please be patient with yard waste collection for the next few weeks. Republic is working to collect the drastic increase in bags and containers of yard waste and may be delayed a day or two. Please leave your bags and bins out if they are not collected on your normal day. Republic will be by later in the week. Thank you!
Watertown News
Snow Shovelers Celebrated by Recreation Dept., Spots Available for This Winter
The following information came from the Watertown Recreation Department:. On Thursday, Nov. 10, the Department of Recreation and Senior Center hosted our Snow Shoveling Pizza Party at the Senior Center to thank those middle and high school students who participated in our snow shoveling program last year. Each participant enjoyed...
Watertown News
Watertown Veterans Office, Arts Center Team Up to Honor Vets
White signs in the shape of dog tags line the walls of a room at the Mosesian Center for the Arts, each one with the name of a veteran written on it by a family member or friend. They are part of the “Everyone Knows a Veteran” project, a collaboration between the Watertown Veterans Services Office and the Arts Center.
Watertown News
Watertown Community Foundation Awards Health Grants
The following information was provided by the Watertown Community Foundation:. Watertown Community Foundation (WCF) is pleased to announce the grantees of this year’s Healthy Watertown Grants. The Healthy Watertown Grant Program provides financial support to organizations that work to create new or existing programs to keep our community healthy. As the result of an anonymous gift, WCF is pleased to announce the total amount awarded this year has grown from $10,000 to $15,000.
rock929rocks.com
Massachusetts Snowfall Predictions for This Winter
You can feel it in your bones, the leaves have pretty much all fallen at this point in early November, we had a nice surprise warm up that saw temps soar into the 70’s and we made the most of it while we could, opening our windows for probably the last time till April or May. We all knew it was a fleeting gift that would be gone too soon.
Watertown News
Hibernians Hosting Turkey Shoot to Raise Money to Help Families in Need
The Ancient Order of Hibernians will host a fund raiser to help Watertown families in need on Nov. 18. The AOH Division 14’s Annual Turkey Shoot will be held on Friday, Nov. 18 at Hibernian Hall, 151 Watertown St. in Watertown. The event is OPEN TO THE PUBLIC, and doors open at 6:30 p.m. and there will be a cash bar.
Watertown News
Monthly Meeting of Watertown Citizens Focused on Palestinians in Israel
The following announcement was provided by the Watertown Citizens for Peace Justice & the Environment:. Watertown Citizens’ November Monthly Meeting is being organized by that Peace and Common Security Working Group. The title of the program is — “Why Supporting Palestinian Rights and Opposing Israeli Apartheid is Not Anti-Semitic”
Watertown News
Public Notifications of Development Meetings to be Discussed by Council Committee
The procedure for notifying the public about development projects will be discussed by the City Council’s Committee on Economic Development and Planning on Monday evening. The meeting will be on Monday, Nov. 14 at 6 p.m. in the Third Floor Conference Room in City Hall, and on Zoom. Ways...
Comments / 0