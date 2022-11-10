ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watertown, MA

Watertown News

A Pair of Watertown Field Hockey Players Sign Letters to Play at Division I Colleges

For many years, well before they became members of the Watertown High School field hockey team, Maggie Driscoll and Lizzie Loftus grew up playing the game with one another. Last Friday, they continued their journey together by signing letters of intent to play in college. While both will be at NCAA Div. I programs, Loftus is headed to Brown, and Driscoll will play at Boston University.
WATERTOWN, MA
Watertown News

Watertown High School Drama Brings “Clue” to the Stage

The following information came from Watertown High School:. Watertown High School’s Fall Production is Clue. There are multiple showings for you to attend. Come check out our wonderful cast and crew!. Shows: Nov. 18-20 in the WHS Auditorium. Friday, Nov. 18 @ 6:00 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19 @ 6:00...
WATERTOWN, MA
Watertown News

Watertown Ceramic Studio Holding Holiday Pottery Sale

Watertown ceramic studio Indigo Fire will host the Fall into Winter Holiday Sale. Indigo Fire Watertown will be hosting a pottery sale on Sunday, Nov. 20th from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. at 79R Grove St., Watertown. Forty potters, will be selling lots of pots and more. The event...
WATERTOWN, MA
Watertown News

Watertown Yard Waste Collection May be Delayed

The Watertown Department of Public Works announced that yard waste collection may be delayed. Please be patient with yard waste collection for the next few weeks. Republic is working to collect the drastic increase in bags and containers of yard waste and may be delayed a day or two. Please leave your bags and bins out if they are not collected on your normal day. Republic will be by later in the week. Thank you!
WATERTOWN, MA
Watertown News

Snow Shovelers Celebrated by Recreation Dept., Spots Available for This Winter

The following information came from the Watertown Recreation Department:. On Thursday, Nov. 10, the Department of Recreation and Senior Center hosted our Snow Shoveling Pizza Party at the Senior Center to thank those middle and high school students who participated in our snow shoveling program last year. Each participant enjoyed...
WATERTOWN, MA
Watertown News

Watertown Veterans Office, Arts Center Team Up to Honor Vets

White signs in the shape of dog tags line the walls of a room at the Mosesian Center for the Arts, each one with the name of a veteran written on it by a family member or friend. They are part of the “Everyone Knows a Veteran” project, a collaboration between the Watertown Veterans Services Office and the Arts Center.
WATERTOWN, MA
Watertown News

Watertown Community Foundation Awards Health Grants

The following information was provided by the Watertown Community Foundation:. Watertown Community Foundation (WCF) is pleased to announce the grantees of this year’s Healthy Watertown Grants. The Healthy Watertown Grant Program provides financial support to organizations that work to create new or existing programs to keep our community healthy. As the result of an anonymous gift, WCF is pleased to announce the total amount awarded this year has grown from $10,000 to $15,000.
WATERTOWN, MA
rock929rocks.com

Massachusetts Snowfall Predictions for This Winter

You can feel it in your bones, the leaves have pretty much all fallen at this point in early November, we had a nice surprise warm up that saw temps soar into the 70’s and we made the most of it while we could, opening our windows for probably the last time till April or May. We all knew it was a fleeting gift that would be gone too soon.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Watertown News

Hibernians Hosting Turkey Shoot to Raise Money to Help Families in Need

The Ancient Order of Hibernians will host a fund raiser to help Watertown families in need on Nov. 18. The AOH Division 14’s Annual Turkey Shoot will be held on Friday, Nov. 18 at Hibernian Hall, 151 Watertown St. in Watertown. The event is OPEN TO THE PUBLIC, and doors open at 6:30 p.m. and there will be a cash bar.
WATERTOWN, MA
Watertown News

Monthly Meeting of Watertown Citizens Focused on Palestinians in Israel

The following announcement was provided by the Watertown Citizens for Peace Justice & the Environment:. Watertown Citizens’ November Monthly Meeting is being organized by that Peace and Common Security Working Group. The title of the program is — “Why Supporting Palestinian Rights and Opposing Israeli Apartheid is Not Anti-Semitic”
WATERTOWN, MA

