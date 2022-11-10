Read full article on original website
Hype Pensacola hosting 8th annual Turkey Giveaway
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Hype Pensacola is putting on its 8th annual Turkey Giveaway on Tuesday, Nov. 22. It will take place from 5-7 p.m. at 2400 Michigan Ave. in Pensacola. A package meal includes turkey, dressing, cornbread and green beans.
Gathering Church giving away 400 turkeys in Fort Walton Beach
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. -- Gathering Church is giving away 400 frozen turkeys in Fort Walton Beach to families in need this holiday season. It will take place Saturday at noon in the parking lot of Gathering Church at Eglin Pkwy Suite B. Crop Drop is assisting the church with...
The Watson Firm plans to give away 1,000 Thanksgiving dinners in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Watson Firm is hosting their 5th Annual Thanksgiving Dinner Giveaway at Town & Country Plaza in Pensacola next Monday. The giveaway will be held at Town & Country Plaza on 3300 N Pace Boulevard. The law firm says they plan to give away 1,000 turkeys and...
Empowerment Church International to host food giveaway in Escambia County
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Empowerment Church International in Escambia County will host a food giveaway Saturday. It's set for 9 a.m. at 2 E Nine Mile Road in Pensacola. Over 10,000 pounds of food will be distributed. Limited turkey and hams will be made available. Contact 850-501-2670 for more info.
Pensacola Winterfest set to begin downtown Friday
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola Winterfest will begin Friday in Downtown Pensacola. There will be three trolley tours this year -- the Grinch, the Polar Express and a brand new Scrooge Tour. The President of Winterfest, Denise Daughtry, says these aren’t average Christmas light tours. She says they’re an immersive experience....
DeSantis designates 114 schools into 'Purple Star' program at Fort Walton Beach HS
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. -- Governor Ron DeSantis held a press conference in Fort Walton Beach on Tuesday, making a big announcement for military families. Governor DeSantis and Florida Education Commissioner Manny Diaz Jr. designated 114 schools in 10 school districts as part of the state's "Purple Star" programs. The...
Backlog on disability claims creates issues for military veterans
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Filing a disability claims has become a big headache for our military veterans. The Department of Veteran Affairs is backlogged on disability claims. One veteran told WEAR News his claim has been denied a few times. Jay Arnold shares his painful journey as he continues to wait for this claim to be approved.
City of Fort Walton Beach expected to vote on funding for DUI enforcement
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. -- The City of Fort Walton Beach is working to make their streets safer. The city is expected to vote on accepting a grant from the Florida Department of Transportation for DUI enforcement. The $25,000 grant would assist with the costs of setting up and running...
Blue Angel fans gather to see Homecoming Air Show at NAS Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The U.S. Navy Blue Angels wrapped the season with their homecoming show on base at NAS Pensacola Saturday. WEAR News crew members were there to witness yet another extraordinary demonstration. The people who came out to see the Homecoming Air Show summed up what they experienced with...
10,000 pounds of food to be distributed Tuesday in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Ten thousand pounds of food will be handed out Tuesday in Escambia County. The "Cantonment Improvement Committee" will hold a drive-through food distribution at Carver Park on Webb Street. It starts at 3:30 p.m. and goes until supplies run out. ID is required.
New Pensacola business offers e-waste collection free for National Recycling Day
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A new recycling business in Pensacola will accept electronic waste at no charge on Tuesday. Advanced Technology Recycling is holding its grand opening at Marcus Point Commerce Park. They usually only accept e-waste from businesses, in bulk. Tuesday, anyone is welcome to drop off old electronics from...
Grover Robinson handing over Mayor reigns this week to D.C Reeves
PENSACOLA, Fla -- After four years as the city leader, Mayor Grover Robinson is handing over leadership to Mayor-elect D.C. Reeves. At his weekly press conference Monday, Mayor Robinson said this week he is turning over the executive call held before the next regularly scheduled council meeting to Mayor-elect Reeves, who will be sworn in at a special city council meeting on Nov. 22 with other elected officials.
Retired NAS Pensacola Captain Kinsella credits partnerships in handling 2019 base attack
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Retired Navy Captain Tim Kinsella is being honored for his efforts as Commanding Officer at NAS Pensacola during the deadly attack in 2019. But Kinsella says his leadership was driven by the men who served him. The FBI created the Director's Community Leadership Award over 30 years...
WATCH: FBI honors retired NAS Pensacola Captain Timothy Kinsella
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The FBI Jacksonville Division selected retired NAS Pensacola Captain Timothy F. "Lucky" Kinsella, Jr. as a recipient of the 2021 FBI Director’s Community Leadership Award (DCLA). The FBI DCLA is presented annually to select individuals and organizations that assist the FBI in reducing and preventing criminal...
Pensacola Mayor-elect finance transition team talks affordable housing
PENSACOLA, Fla -- The transition of the incumbent Pensacola mayor to the newly-elect is ending. Before Mayor Grover Robinson held his weekly Monday morning press conference on the town hall's second floor, Mayor-elect D.C. Reeve's transition team officers for finance met on the first floor to discuss final details before changing the guard on Nov. 22.
Officials: Boat catches fire near Joe's Bayou Boat Ramp in Destin
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A boat caught on fire near Joe's Bayou Boat Ramp off Beach Drive in Destin Saturday afternoon. According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office, the passengers on the boat tried to put out the fire themselves, but were unsuccessful and had to abandon ship. An Okaloosa...
Deputies: Crestview man arrested for fatal shooting at Fort Walton Beach home
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office arrested a man for a fatal shooting at a residence in Fort Walton Beach early Saturday morning. 27-year-old Richard Scott Holovak, of Crestview, is charged with second degree murder and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. According to the...
Escambia County provides space heater safety tips as cold weather arrives
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County is encouraging residents to practice space heater safety as the colder weather begins to set in. "Space heaters should have a three-foot safe zone around them," said Escambia County Fire and Life Specialist Ray Melton. "They should never be left on while you're away from home. They should be checked and served every year before used. Never plug a space heater into power strips or extension cords, and always have working smoke alarms."
WEAR News gets firsthand look at Escambia County deputies battling opioid crisis
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- WEAR News got a behind-the-scenes look into how Escambia County deputies play a crucial role in preventing and responding to the worsening opioid crisis. From 2020 to 2021, the Medical Examiner's Office says accidental overdoses from fentanyl more than quadrupled in Northwest Florida. Deputies with the...
1 person taken to hospital following vehicle versus bicyclist crash in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Fire rescue says one person is being transported to the hospital after a vehicle and a bicyclist collided in Escambia County Saturday evening. According to officials, the collision happened at an Exxon gas station on W Navy Blvd. and N Corry Field Rd. around 5:30 p.m.
