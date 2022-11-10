ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WEAR

Hype Pensacola hosting 8th annual Turkey Giveaway

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Hype Pensacola is putting on its 8th annual Turkey Giveaway on Tuesday, Nov. 22. It will take place from 5-7 p.m. at 2400 Michigan Ave. in Pensacola. A package meal includes turkey, dressing, cornbread and green beans.
WEAR

Pensacola Winterfest set to begin downtown Friday

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola Winterfest will begin Friday in Downtown Pensacola. There will be three trolley tours this year -- the Grinch, the Polar Express and a brand new Scrooge Tour. The President of Winterfest, Denise Daughtry, says these aren’t average Christmas light tours. She says they’re an immersive experience....
WEAR

Backlog on disability claims creates issues for military veterans

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Filing a disability claims has become a big headache for our military veterans. The Department of Veteran Affairs is backlogged on disability claims. One veteran told WEAR News his claim has been denied a few times. Jay Arnold shares his painful journey as he continues to wait for this claim to be approved.
WEAR

Blue Angel fans gather to see Homecoming Air Show at NAS Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The U.S. Navy Blue Angels wrapped the season with their homecoming show on base at NAS Pensacola Saturday. WEAR News crew members were there to witness yet another extraordinary demonstration. The people who came out to see the Homecoming Air Show summed up what they experienced with...
WEAR

Grover Robinson handing over Mayor reigns this week to D.C Reeves

PENSACOLA, Fla -- After four years as the city leader, Mayor Grover Robinson is handing over leadership to Mayor-elect D.C. Reeves. At his weekly press conference Monday, Mayor Robinson said this week he is turning over the executive call held before the next regularly scheduled council meeting to Mayor-elect Reeves, who will be sworn in at a special city council meeting on Nov. 22 with other elected officials.
WEAR

WATCH: FBI honors retired NAS Pensacola Captain Timothy Kinsella

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The FBI Jacksonville Division selected retired NAS Pensacola Captain Timothy F. "Lucky" Kinsella, Jr. as a recipient of the 2021 FBI Director’s Community Leadership Award (DCLA). The FBI DCLA is presented annually to select individuals and organizations that assist the FBI in reducing and preventing criminal...
WEAR

Pensacola Mayor-elect finance transition team talks affordable housing

PENSACOLA, Fla -- The transition of the incumbent Pensacola mayor to the newly-elect is ending. Before Mayor Grover Robinson held his weekly Monday morning press conference on the town hall's second floor, Mayor-elect D.C. Reeve's transition team officers for finance met on the first floor to discuss final details before changing the guard on Nov. 22.
WEAR

Officials: Boat catches fire near Joe's Bayou Boat Ramp in Destin

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A boat caught on fire near Joe's Bayou Boat Ramp off Beach Drive in Destin Saturday afternoon. According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office, the passengers on the boat tried to put out the fire themselves, but were unsuccessful and had to abandon ship. An Okaloosa...
WEAR

Escambia County provides space heater safety tips as cold weather arrives

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County is encouraging residents to practice space heater safety as the colder weather begins to set in. "Space heaters should have a three-foot safe zone around them," said Escambia County Fire and Life Specialist Ray Melton. "They should never be left on while you're away from home. They should be checked and served every year before used. Never plug a space heater into power strips or extension cords, and always have working smoke alarms."
