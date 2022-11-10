Drew Stevens Groza Semifinalist

Iowa Freshman Kicker Makes Cut for National Award

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- University of Iowa true freshman kicker Drew Stevens has been named one of 20 semifinalists for the Lou Groza National Collegiate Place-Kicker Award. The announcement was made Thursday by the Palm Beach County Sports Commission.

Stevens has connected on 12-of-14 field goal attempts this season. He has made both of his attempts from beyond 50 yards, including a 51-yard kick at Rutgers and a 54-yarder against Northwestern. The 54-yard field goal ties as the seventh-longest in program history. Stevens is one of two freshmen among the 20 semifinalists (Dominic Zvada, Arkansas State).

The North Augusta, South Carolina, native connected on field goal attempts from 29, 24, 54 and 25 yards in Iowa’s Homecoming win over Northwestern, earning Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors. Stevens leads Iowa in scoring with 51 points, remaining perfect on 15 PAT attempts. His 12 field goals are the most for an Iowa freshman since Mike Meyer booted 14 field goals in 2010.

Stevens also handles kickoff duties, recording 24 touchbacks on 38 kickoffs.

Stevens is the sixth Hawkeye kicker to be named a semifinalist for The Groza Award. Nate Kaeding won the award in 2002 and was a finalist in 2003. Keith Duncan (2019) joins Kaeding as a previous finalist. Other semifinalists include Kyle Schlicher (2005), Meyer (2011 and 2012) and Caleb Shudak (2021).

Iowa (5-4, 3-3) hosts Wisconsin (5-4, 3-3) for the Heartland Trophy on Saturday (2:35 p.m. CT, FS1) inside Kinnick Stadium.