Read full article on original website
Related
KRGV
Preparations underway for Brownsville's Holiday Village
It’s beginning to look a little like Christmas over at Dean Porter Park in Brownsville. Brownsville city officials and volunteers started putting up cottages for their annual Holiday Village on Monday. From now until opening day next week, Santa's helpers will decorate 34 cottages with cultural, historical and whimsical...
Very Modern Home in McAllen, Texas Has a 2-Story Master Closet
Across the great state of Texas there are so many different home styles to choose from. Everything from a farm and ranch style property to something very modern and prices can change so much depending on the area of Texas that you are looking. But after finding this home in McAllen, Texas I’m not sure if I have ever seen anything that looked so modern, it almost feels like something out of a movie.
Holiday season comes with an uptick in illnesses, doctors say
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Health professionals are sending a very important message about not just protecting yourselves but also your loved ones from severe sicknesses during this holiday season. They share how an uptick in flu cases can hinder your holiday plans. Doctors say there are several sicknesses families really need to look out for […]
Dave’s Hot Chicken opening in McAllen
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A new eatery will be opening this week, serving up hot chicken that turned $900 into an international name in restaurants. Dave’s Hot Chicken, a scrappy late-night turned hot chicken sensation, on Monday announced the grand opening for its McAllen location. The restaurant chain started with four friends in California, who “set […]
St. Joseph’s football season comes to an end
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — St. Joseph fell at home to the Woodlands Christian Academy, ending the Bloodhounds season. The 28-21 loss gave the Bloodhounds their third loss on the year, finishing with an 8-3 record. A close game throughout, but the 14-point second half lead for the Woodlands was too much for St. Joseph to […]
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
Santa arrives in McAllen La Plaza Mall
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Santa Claus is coming to town early. Santa arrived at McAllen’s La Plaza Mall this evening in style with a parade featuring the Salvation Army. Santa will be available until Christmas Eve across from Zara. The Salvation Army also accepting donations starting today, residents...
46-Year-Old Sie Garcia Killed In A Pedestrian Accident In Weslaco (Weslaco, TX)
According to the Weslaco Police Department, a pedestrian accident occurred in Weslaco on Friday. The crash happened at the 2100 Block of North Texas Blvd at around 9 p.m. The authorities reported that a man was struck by a vehicle.
Car bursts in flames after crash in Pharr
Correction: The location of the crash has been updated PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — First responders battled a blaze in Pharr after a crash Monday, officials say. According to a post by the Texas Department of Transportation, Pharr District, the accident occurred near Alamo Road and Military Highway. Sgt. Maria Montalvo, a public information officer with […]
progresstimes.net
What to know about the Taylor Road construction
Taylor Road is already in the early stages of construction for the long-awaited project that will turn the two-lane roadway into a five-lane roadway. At the Oct. 24 meeting, Mission City Council approved Texas Cordia Construction to begin the first phase of a project that has been in the making since the city first surveyed residents in about 2014.
Brownsville home prices rising fast — even compared to other Texas cities
Home values in one Texas town grew by $388,174 over the last year – and many other neighborhoods are also seeing astronomical increases.
Mission PD to host turkey giveaway for 100 families
MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Mission Police Department will host its annual turkey giveaway to help give a Thanksgiving meal to those in need. Mission PD and Mission Crime Stoppers plan to hand out 100 meals to families in need on Tuesday, Nov. 15. Families receiving meals have been preselected and were awarded food pick-up […]
riograndeguardian.com
GBIC: Lots are selling fast at North Brownsville Industrial Park
BROWNSVILLE, TEXAS – If everything goes well with negotiations the Greater Brownsville Incentives Corporation is currently involved in with various potential tenants, there will only be one or two lots left at Brownsville North Industrial Park. That is the message from Constanza Miner, interim executive director and CEO of...
46-Year-Old Sie Garcia Killed In A Fatal Crash In Weslaco (Weslaco,TX)
According to the Weslaco Police Department, a fatal crash was reported on Friday in Weslaco. Officials confirmed that one person died due to the auto-pedestrian accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred at the 2100 Block of North Texas Blvd.
Harlingen man who fought in historic Battle of the Bulge celebrates birthday
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Many ceremonies took place on Veterans Day across the Rio Grande Valley. In Harlingen, one man was honored for his service in World War II. U.S. Army Sergeant Sylvester Noyola not only commemorated Veterans Day but also celebrated his 97th birthday. “I was an elite with General Patton, Staff Sergeant,” Noyola […]
‘Oskar’ comes to Hidalgo County to help students deal with learning loss
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — “Oskar’s Not So Simple Comeback” by Houston’s Alley Theatre is coming to Hidalgo County. County Judge Richard F. Cortez has arranged for numerous visits to Hidalgo County schools from Alley Theatre beginning Nov. 14 through 17. The COVID-19 pandemic caused a sudden need to change habits and routines, remote learning being […]
Donna ISD introduces only early childhood stand-alone campus in RGV
DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Donna Independent School District has opened the Rio Grande Valley’s only early childhood stand-alone campus. “My favorite part about learning is when we do fun activities,” said Gisselle Salinas, a first grader at Rivas Primary Discovery Academy. The newly designated early childhood campus serves students from Pre-K to second grade. “Our […]
utrgvrider.com
Making the dream become a reality
After putting in countless hours, Brownsville artist Cleiri Quezada is taking the next step in her musical career by signing with a record label and planning to record and release her first studio album in 2023. Raised in Brownsville with roots in Jalisco, Mexico, Cleiri signed with CHR Records June...
Out of Shape: Texas Has #1 Most Overweight City in America
Let's face it: the pandemic caused things to happen to our bodies that we haven't gotten over yet. Almost 50 percent of people across the nation gained weight during the height of COVID-19 restrictions, according to a study published earlier this year by the National Library of Medicine. The CDC reported that over 13 percent of Americans are in poor, or at best fair, health overall.
underdogdynasty.com
UTRGV prepares to launch its football program
Following the passage of a successful student referendum to increase athletic fees from $15 per credit hour to $26.25, Division I football is coming to the Rio Grande Valley soon. Thanks to a financial plan and budget requests submitted to the University of Texas Board of Regents, we now have...
valleybusinessreport.com
Brownsville Bakers Find Sweet Spot With H-E-B
Manuel Alvarez and his wife, Nadia Escalante, started out with an at-home bakery in Brownsville, creating their Pastel Japones. Said another way, they are Japanese cotton cheesecakes. The popularity of the fluffy sponge-looking cake would take off. In part it was due to the uniqueness of the product in the Rio Grande Valley market. It’s a region filled with pan dulce shops and custom cake bakeries. It’s difficult to find the detail-heavy and hard-to-make pastries of rich custard and cream cheese in Valley bakeries.
Comments / 0