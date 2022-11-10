ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Albuquerque Police search for teen accused in shooting

By Isaac Cruz
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QrPbH_0j68RCVR00

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police are asking for the public’s assistance in finding 18-year-old Damion Phillip Luis Gallegos aka “Rage.” A warrant has been issued for his arrest and he is wanted on multiple charges.

APD cites drivers for leaving cars running in the cold

APD says officers responded to a crash near Lomas Blvd. and 2nd St. They say all three people in the car were taken to University of New Mexico Hospital for injuries related to the crash and one was a gunshot victim. Officials say a second gunshot victim game to UNMH a short time later. Police say both victims said they were with a group of in a parking lot near 7th St. and Central when an altercation took place. They told police “Rage” became upset during the altercation and shot them.

Anyone with information on Damion Phillip Luis Gallegos aka “Rage,” or his whereabouts is asked to contact authorities. Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers at (505) 843-7867. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 6

SideSwipe
5d ago

To Isaac Cruz, writer of this article: Spellcheck & proofreading are your friends. Is this 'bring your kid to work' day at KRQE? Next time, let daddy do his own work.

Reply(1)
5
Rubyann Sanchez
4d ago

Insane that all these little kids are running around with guns and honestly THINK that shooting someone is how you handle Every single situation!! Enough!!!!

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque rape kit gets a match in 1994 cold case

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –There’s been an arrest in a nearly 30-year-old rape case after a long untested rape kit was finally tested. The case involved a female jogger who was attacked while running on a Bosque Trail in 1994. The rape kit matched a convicted sex offender, 56-year-old Gilbert Contreras. The victim in the November 1994 case […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque officials propose tip line for illegal guns

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque city councilors will hear public comments on a proposal to create a special tip line. The tip line would be dedicated to getting guns off the streets. City Councilor and Public Safety Committee Chair Louie Sanchez wants to create a hot line for people to call when they see someone shooting […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

DNA leads to rape charge in 1994 cold case

A 43-year-old woman was jogging on the bosque trail when she was beaten with a rock, hogtied with strips of her own clothing and raped by a man she didn’t know. The case went cold and the woman never fully recovered – or felt safe again – and died in 2013.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

2 men charged for stealing tools in Roswell

Aging and Long Term Services Department seek significant …. Aging and Long Term Services Department seek significant budget increase. City of Roswell hiring more shelter staff following …. City of Roswell hiring more shelter staff following concerns about conditions. Big plans could be coming to the Alameda Open Space …
ROSWELL, NM
rrobserver.com

APD seeks teen who bragged about shooting

Albuquerque police are looking for a teen they say bragged on Instagram about shooting a woman in Downtown Albuquerque on Aug. 13. The man they are seeking is Damion P. Gallegos, 18, who is charged with two counts of aggravated battery, aggravated assault and use of a firearm. Gallegos is...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Roundabout coming to problem Albuquerque intersection

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s been in the works for over a year – a plan to make the intersection of Ventura Street and Holly Avenue NE easier to navigate. Some drivers say the intersection has been causing them headaches. Now, the city hopes a partnership with Titan Development will alleviate some of the problems at […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

Family’s lawsuit blames APD for double homicide

The Albuquerque Police Department’s failure to investigate or interview a suspect in a double homicide – even after he was accused in an unrelated shooting – allowed him to shoot and kill two of his downstairs neighbors months later, according to a wrongful death lawsuit filed by family members.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
krwg.org

Autopsies released in deadly New Mexico helicopter crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Autopsies on four Bernalillo County first responders who died in a helicopter crash in northern New Mexico this summer show the pilot did not suffer any medical crisis or have any questionable substances. The Albuquerque Journal reported Thursday that the state Office of the Medical Investigator’s autopsy findings showed all four men died from blunt-force trauma. Bernalillo County Undersheriff Larry Koren, who was the pilot, had no drugs or alcohol in his system. Koren was piloting the helicopter July 16 as the four men returned from helping on a wildfire near Las Vegas. Authorities say the aircraft made an abrupt descent without any turns before hitting the ground.
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
police1.com

AR-15, $21K+ worth of police gear stolen from unlocked N.M. patrol car

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A convicted felon reportedly stole more than $21,000 worth of police gear and an AR-15 from an unlocked New Mexico patrol car, leading to an active investigation to recover the items. According to KRQE News, Officer Robert Archuleta’s first noticed several items were missing from his...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Family of man fighting meningitis raises funds to help him

Family of man fighting meningitis raises funds to …. Family of man fighting meningitis raises funds to help him. Roundabout coming to problem Albuquerque intersection. Roundabout coming to problem Albuquerque intersection. Aging and Long Term Services Department seek significant …. Aging and Long Term Services Department seek significant budget increase.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

4 arrested in Santa Fe Target shoplifting bust

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – An undercover retail theft operation in Santa Fe resulted in four arrests and stopped other would-be thieves. Police caught 26-year-old Shawn Alarid, 44-year-old Jason Chase, 58-year-old Billy Harris, and 54-year-old Loren Salazar. They were all caught shoplifting from Target on Zafarano Wednesday. Police were there undercover because of more reports of […]
SANTA FE, NM
rrobserver.com

Rio Rancho Police Department arrest records: Sept. 1-Sept. 7

Editor’s note: These records identify those arrested, cited or given a summons within a specified period of time, including the charges as documented by the Rio Rancho Police Department. The City of Rio Rancho no longer provides arrest records for juveniles. Defendants are considered innocent until proven guilty. Anyone...
RIO RANCHO, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque police releases extensive stats on police shooting cases

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Amid the continued settlement agreement with the Department of Justice, the Albuquerque Police Department (APD) released a comprehensive look at the statistics behind the department’s police shooting cases over the last five years. According to data released by APD in a news conference Thursday morning, officers have been involved in 54 shooting cases […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque duo accused of killing man over parking spot

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A couple has been arrested for the murder of a man in northeast Albuquerque. Emery Gallegos and Savannah Davis, both 19-years-old are accused of killing 65-year-old William Lee Vencill in September over a dispute about a parking spot at the Mission Hills apartment complex where they lived. Police arrested the duo Wednesday. Police […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

41K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy