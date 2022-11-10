ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocala, FL

Tropical Storm Nicole in Ocala/Marion: Rain, wind, trees down, power outages

By Austin L. Miller, Ocala Star-Banner
 5 days ago

Tropical Storm Nicole made its way across Florida on Thursday, and Marion County experienced rain, wind, downed trees, thousands of power outages and debris in some roadways.

Traffic was busy, and it seemed like most businesses were open. There were problems, but many people recognized it could have been worse.

"As Tropical Storm Nicole is moving out of Marion County, we are thankful that the impacts were not as severe as they could have been," said Zachary Moore, public information officer at the Marion County Sheriff's Office, during an interview at midday Thursday.

"We are also proud of the way in which numerous agencies around Marion County pulled together quickly and efficiently to begin recovery efforts. Moving forward, we will continue to do whatever is required for the citizens of Marion County to return to normal and will provide assistance to other counties around the state who were more heavily impacted," Moore said.

As of 5 p.m. Thursday, local power companies reported the following number of outages:

  • Ocala Electric Utility: 3,555
  • Duke Energy: 13,339
  • Clay Electric: 1,461
  • SECO: 332

One of those power outages occurred in the 900 block of Southeast Fifth Street.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qBW5l_0j68RAjz00

A tree fell across the street and landed on a power line. OEU personnel were at the location to restore electricity service.

About Nicole

The storm made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane south of Vero Beach at 3 a.m. Thursday and then lost strength and was downgraded to a tropical storm. It moved northwest across the state.

According to the National Weather Service, the highest recorded wind gust in Marion County was 43 mph at 1:40 p.m. On social media, there was a report of 60 mph gusts in Salt Springs.

As for rain: Between roughly 5:30 p.m. Wednesday and 5:30 p.m. Thursday the National Weather Service recorded 3.25 inches of rain near Lake George, in the Ocala National Forest, and 2.64 inches in Ocala.

Cities and county government report no major damage

Belleview and Dunnellon city officials said they had no reports of major damage. Marion County and City of Ocala Fire Rescue officials said calls for service were mostly for downed trees and power lines.

MCSO officials said there were no reports of any significant problems.

Toppled trees caused some damage and road blockage. In Ocala, at 1:20 p.m. or so, a section of Southeast 17th Street near 16th Avenue was blocked when a tree fell across the busy east-west road.

In several instances, fire rescue officials said, trees fell on residences, and in at least one instance, those trees took down some power lines.

Marion County officials announced that the public boat ramp and docks at Carney Island Recreation & Conservation Area are closed for repair until further notice due to damage sustained from Nicole.

Contact Austin L. Miller at austin.miller@starbanner.com .

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: Tropical Storm Nicole in Ocala/Marion: Rain, wind, trees down, power outages

Comments / 2

 

