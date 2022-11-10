ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indian River County, FL

Hurricane Nicole hit Indian River County directly, but did little damage, officials say

By Gianna Montesano, Treasure Coast Newspapers
TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers
 5 days ago
VERO BEACH — Hurricane Nicole made landfall early Thursday morning in south Indian River County, but left little damage in its wake, officials said at a news conference just hours later.

The storm moved through so fast that by 10 a.m. the National Weather Service let its tropical-storm advisory for the county expire, said Ryan Lloyd, county emergency management coordinator.

"it is safe to say we dodged a bullet here in Indian River County with Hurricane Nicole," said Lloyd. "We are pleased we have not received any reports of damage at this time."

Live updates on Tropical Storm Nicole:Indian River County Tropical Storm Nicole blog

Tropical Storm Nicole photos: Post storm photos on the Treasure Coast

Power outages across the Treasure Coast: View power outages across Indian River, Martin, and St. Lucie County

Nevertheless, individuals should stay off the road for now, since rain and wind are still prevalent, Sheriff Eric Flowers said.

Beach damage

Beaches are one area that did sustain significant damage from storm surge and waves, according to County Administrator Jason Brown.

The city of Vero Beach is assessing damage to the Conn Beach boardwalk on Ocean Drive, according to Brown.

"That boardwalk was built to last, apparently ... I think there was some damage to the parking areas and I think the city is going to have to evaluate when they can have that restored and make sure it is safe," said Brown.

Beaches at Round Island Riverside Park and Treasure Shores Park were to open later Thursday, but only for those who want to take a look, he said.

"Those (beaches) will be open for you to observe only. There will be posted double red flags (for) no swimming. The surf conditions are still very dangerous," Brown cautioned.

Coastal flood warnings remain as seas are expected to be 2-3 feet above normal swells after Nicole leaves the region.

When will trash pickup resume?

Trash pickup and landfill services will resume Friday and Saturday. Crews will be catching up on collections suspended Wednesday and Thursday. Regular garbage and recycling collection will resume on Monday.

Restoring traffic signals

The hurricane knocked out traffic signals at 18 traffic intersections in unincorporated areas, but crews on Thursday already had restored half of them. Drivers should treat those still-dark intersections as four-way stops until they are repaired.

The 17th Street Bridge eastbound remains closed due to flooding and will remain closed "for some time," according to Flowers.

Power outages

Some 16,660 local Florida Power & Light Co. customers lost power during the storm, but FPL has been working to get them all back in service, Lloyd at the news conference.

As of 10:30 a.m., 17,020 customers, or 17% of Indian River County customers, still were without power, officials said.

Gianna Montesano is TCPalm's underserved communities reporter. You can contact her at gianna.montesano@tcpalm.com, 772-409-1429 or follow her on Twitter @gmontesano13.

