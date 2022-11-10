ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daytona Beach Shores, FL

Volusia County puts damage from Nicole at $522 million

DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. — Damages are estimated at more than $522 million in a Central Florida coastal county where homes collapsed into the Atlantic Ocean following Hurricane Nicole last week. What You Need To Know. Damages from Hurricane Nicole in Volusia County exceeded those from Hurricane Ian. Severe...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
ICON Park to add new experience to The Wheel

ORLANDO, Fla. — ICON Park on International Drive is planning to add a new experience to its centerpiece attraction, The Wheel. ICON Park has announced a new experience for The Wheel. The game called The Great Florida Road Trip will launch in January. More details will be shared at...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
Several New Smyrna Beach buildings deemed unsafe

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — Cleanup at New Smyrna Beach continued on Saturday after Nicole devastated the area. Officials say Nicole caused $51 million in damages to New Smyrna Beach. Most of the buildings county officials deemed unsafe were in S. Atlantic Avenue. The county assessment deemed six buildings...
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL
Concertgoer says flooded roads an issue near Camping World Stadium

ORLANDO, Fla. — Even before the hurricanes, all it took was an afternoon storm to flood some of the streets around Camping World Stadium recently. “As the rain was coming down, I started freaking out because I thought my car was going to get flooded,” said Thao Tran, who experienced the flooding while on her way to see the Red Hot Chili Peppers on Sept. 15. “So I drove into this area, and it was a little bit higher ground.”
ORLANDO, FL
IAAPA: Annual expo returns to Orange Convention Center

ORLANDO, Fla. — The attractions industry is gearing up for a big week in Orlando. IAAPA Expo returns this week to the Orange County Convention Center. Attractions companies will have the latest innovations on display. The expo will also feature panels and sessions. IAAPA Expo, the annual gathering of...
ORLANDO, FL
Missing 3-year-old found dead in Seminole County retention pond

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. — A 3-year-old boy that had been declared missing by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement was found dead in a retention pond Sunday evening, according to the Seminole County Sheriff's Office. A missing persons alert was sent out just before 5 p.m. Sunday afternoon. The...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
Why AP called the Arizona's governor race for Katie Hobbs

The Associated Press called the Arizona governor’s race for Democrat Katie Hobbs on Monday after the latest round of vote releases gave her a lead that AP determined she would not relinquish. The AP concluded that, even though Republican Kari Lake had been posting increasingly larger margins in vote...
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona measure gives non-citizens in-state college tuition

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona voters have approved an initiative to extend cheaper in-state college tuition to some non-citizen students, cheering supporters who hope the measure’s passage Monday will help spark momentum for wider immigration reform in Congress. The Associated Press called the race for Proposition 308 after the...
ARIZONA STATE
Ripley's puts 'lost' Apollo 11 moonwalk tapes on display

ORLANDO, Fla. — The newest “oddities” on display at Ripley’s Believe It or Not! are reels of the Apollo 11 moonwalk. Ripley's adds new gallery called "Out of this World" The new exhibt features videotapes containing footage of the first moonwalk. In 2019, the tapes were...
ORLANDO, FL
Now Hiring: TSA looks to grow across Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE — From Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport, to Central Wisconsin Airport, to Austin Straubel International Airport in Green Bay, commercial airports across Wisconsin rely on the Transportation Security Administration to make sure passengers can travel safely. Now, the TSA is looking to make a hiring push at airports statewide.
MILWAUKEE, WI
One dead, 2 injured during shooting outside Orlando high school football game

ORLANDO, Fla. — One person was killed and two were injured during a shooting outside a football game at Jones High School in Orlando. The Orlando Police Department provided an update Saturday night, saying shots rang out during what police believe was an altercation between two groups in the school's north parking lot.
ORLANDO, FL
Police: Teenager drowns in Casselberry

CASSELBERRY, Fla. — A teenager drowned in Casselberry on Saturday, according to the Casselberry Police Department. Police responded to the 1000 block of Crystal Bowl Circle at around 4:15 p.m. Saturday in reference to a drowning incident, officials said. Several members of the Seminole County Fire Department attempted to...
CASSELBERRY, FL
Cannabis industry blossoming in Ellenville

As New York state’s marijuana industry continues to blossom and the once solely recreational substance is legalized and used for medicinal purposes, one stakeholder is putting down roots in the Hudson Valley. Ellenville resident Stef Schwander is rooting around her purse for a dab pen, saying that she’s smoked...
ELLENVILLE, NY
UCF tops Tulane 38-31, take over first place in AAC

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — John Rhys Plumlee accounted for 308 yards and three touchdowns, and No. 22 UCF took over first place in the American Athletic Conference with a 38-31 victory over No. 16 Tulane on Saturday. Returning from an Oct. 29 concussion against Cincinnati, Plumlee rushed for 176...
ORLANDO, FL

