4 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
‘Person of Interest’ in deaths of 4 Oklahoma Friends Arrested in FloridaShameel ShamsDaytona Beach Shores, FL
$150,000 Worth of Cocaine Washed Up on Florida Beach Was Found by a “Good Samaritan” Who Handed It In to Border PatrolToby HazlewoodDaytona Beach, FL
mynews13.com
Volusia County puts damage from Nicole at $522 million
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. — Damages are estimated at more than $522 million in a Central Florida coastal county where homes collapsed into the Atlantic Ocean following Hurricane Nicole last week. What You Need To Know. Damages from Hurricane Nicole in Volusia County exceeded those from Hurricane Ian. Severe...
mynews13.com
ICON Park to add new experience to The Wheel
ORLANDO, Fla. — ICON Park on International Drive is planning to add a new experience to its centerpiece attraction, The Wheel. ICON Park has announced a new experience for The Wheel. The game called The Great Florida Road Trip will launch in January. More details will be shared at...
mynews13.com
'We feel fortunate': Daytona Beach Boardwalk business describes the aftermath of Nicole
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — As cleanup efforts continue in Volusia County, Daytona Beach businesses are feeling the impacts of the two storms that made landfall within weeks of each other. What You Need To Know. Tropical systems and damage have made a lack of visitors evident along the Daytona...
mynews13.com
Some Daytona Beach Shores buildings deemed safe, while many are still being evaluated after Nicole
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. — Some Daytona Beach Shores structures have been deemed safe for residents to re-enter after Hurricane Nicole, while many buildings are still being evaluated. What You Need To Know. Damage left behind by Hurricane Nicole is still being evaluated in Volusia County. Some Daytona Beach...
mynews13.com
Several New Smyrna Beach buildings deemed unsafe
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — Cleanup at New Smyrna Beach continued on Saturday after Nicole devastated the area. Officials say Nicole caused $51 million in damages to New Smyrna Beach. Most of the buildings county officials deemed unsafe were in S. Atlantic Avenue. The county assessment deemed six buildings...
mynews13.com
Concertgoer says flooded roads an issue near Camping World Stadium
ORLANDO, Fla. — Even before the hurricanes, all it took was an afternoon storm to flood some of the streets around Camping World Stadium recently. “As the rain was coming down, I started freaking out because I thought my car was going to get flooded,” said Thao Tran, who experienced the flooding while on her way to see the Red Hot Chili Peppers on Sept. 15. “So I drove into this area, and it was a little bit higher ground.”
mynews13.com
IAAPA: Annual expo returns to Orange Convention Center
ORLANDO, Fla. — The attractions industry is gearing up for a big week in Orlando. IAAPA Expo returns this week to the Orange County Convention Center. Attractions companies will have the latest innovations on display. The expo will also feature panels and sessions. IAAPA Expo, the annual gathering of...
mynews13.com
'It's time for change': Families recall shooting at Orlando high school playoff
ORLANDO, Fla. — The teenager who was fatally shot over the weekend outside of a Wekiva High School and Jones High School football playoff game has been identified. Three people in total were shot, one of them killed, just as the football game was wrapping up. Family members in...
mynews13.com
Missing 3-year-old found dead in Seminole County retention pond
WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. — A 3-year-old boy that had been declared missing by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement was found dead in a retention pond Sunday evening, according to the Seminole County Sheriff's Office. A missing persons alert was sent out just before 5 p.m. Sunday afternoon. The...
mynews13.com
Why AP called the Arizona's governor race for Katie Hobbs
The Associated Press called the Arizona governor’s race for Democrat Katie Hobbs on Monday after the latest round of vote releases gave her a lead that AP determined she would not relinquish. The AP concluded that, even though Republican Kari Lake had been posting increasingly larger margins in vote...
mynews13.com
Arizona measure gives non-citizens in-state college tuition
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona voters have approved an initiative to extend cheaper in-state college tuition to some non-citizen students, cheering supporters who hope the measure’s passage Monday will help spark momentum for wider immigration reform in Congress. The Associated Press called the race for Proposition 308 after the...
mynews13.com
Mount Dora High teacher shows students that history is all around them
MOUNT DORA, Fla. — Mount Dora High School teacher Alejandra Perez says she has high expectations for the students in her 11th grade history class, and she wants them to do the thinking. It's one of several reasons they say they love and respect her. What You Need To...
mynews13.com
Ripley's puts 'lost' Apollo 11 moonwalk tapes on display
ORLANDO, Fla. — The newest “oddities” on display at Ripley’s Believe It or Not! are reels of the Apollo 11 moonwalk. Ripley's adds new gallery called "Out of this World" The new exhibt features videotapes containing footage of the first moonwalk. In 2019, the tapes were...
mynews13.com
Now Hiring: TSA looks to grow across Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE — From Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport, to Central Wisconsin Airport, to Austin Straubel International Airport in Green Bay, commercial airports across Wisconsin rely on the Transportation Security Administration to make sure passengers can travel safely. Now, the TSA is looking to make a hiring push at airports statewide.
mynews13.com
One dead, 2 injured during shooting outside Orlando high school football game
ORLANDO, Fla. — One person was killed and two were injured during a shooting outside a football game at Jones High School in Orlando. The Orlando Police Department provided an update Saturday night, saying shots rang out during what police believe was an altercation between two groups in the school's north parking lot.
mynews13.com
Police: Teenager drowns in Casselberry
CASSELBERRY, Fla. — A teenager drowned in Casselberry on Saturday, according to the Casselberry Police Department. Police responded to the 1000 block of Crystal Bowl Circle at around 4:15 p.m. Saturday in reference to a drowning incident, officials said. Several members of the Seminole County Fire Department attempted to...
mynews13.com
Cannabis industry blossoming in Ellenville
As New York state’s marijuana industry continues to blossom and the once solely recreational substance is legalized and used for medicinal purposes, one stakeholder is putting down roots in the Hudson Valley. Ellenville resident Stef Schwander is rooting around her purse for a dab pen, saying that she’s smoked...
mynews13.com
Startup Wisconsin Week aims to connect entrepreneurs, grow state's startup community
GREEN BAY, Wis. — After decades working in the transportation business, Tee Sims decided to head out on his own. There are startup-related events in communities across Wisconsin. The focus is on connecting, educating and growing the startup community in the state. He launched Big Papa Boogie Productions in...
mynews13.com
UCF tops Tulane 38-31, take over first place in AAC
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — John Rhys Plumlee accounted for 308 yards and three touchdowns, and No. 22 UCF took over first place in the American Athletic Conference with a 38-31 victory over No. 16 Tulane on Saturday. Returning from an Oct. 29 concussion against Cincinnati, Plumlee rushed for 176...
