Cincinnati, OH

WLWT 5

Cincinnati Police investigating aggravated robbery at CVS Pharmacy

CINCINNATI — Police are investigating an aggravated robbery that occurred at the CVS Pharmacy, located at 8372 Vine Street, near Hartwell. The suspect forced an employee into the store during non-working hours.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

﻿Reports of a structure fire on Glenway Avenue in Price Hill

CINCINNATI — Reports of a structure fire on Glenway Avenue in Price Hill.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a robbery with injuries on Ridge Avenue in Oakley

CINCINNATI — Reports of a robbery with injuries on Ridge Avenue in Oakley.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Have a good old-fashioned holiday at Ohio's Christmas Ranch

Take your family to enjoy a good old-fashioned Christmas as the 100-acre Christmas Ranch in Morrow, Ohio. The Christmas Ranch features over one million lights, seven stores to explore, rides and even Santa himself. The Christmas Ranch is celebrating its 16th...
MORROW, OH
WLWT 5

Light Morning Mix

CINCINNATI — Rain and snow showers for the morning rush. Damp and dreary this afternoon. More snow showers tomorrow.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Police: Person reportedly injured by gunfire in downtown Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — A person was reportedly injured by gunfire Monday afternoon in downtown Cincinnati. The reported shooting happened at about 1:20 p.m. in downtown near a barbershop on McMicken Avenue.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Carthage family displaced in Sunday house fire, firefighters say

CINCINNATI — A Carthage family lost their home as a result of a fire Sunday afternoon. More than 40 Cincinnati firefighters responded to 6641 Lebanon Street at 12:20 p.m. after receiving a report of a bedroom on fire at the residence.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

﻿Reports of a structure fire on Regimental Place in Mount Airy

CINCINNATI — Reports of a structure fire on Regimental Place in Mount Airy.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Boone County police searching for missing adult male

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. — Boone County police are searching for a missing adult male on Saturday. Officials said that Joshua Lively, a 31-year-old, white male of Windingvine Court in Florence was last seen by his parents at their home on the evening of Friday, Nov. 11.
BOONE COUNTY, KY

