Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Kentucky man composed one of the most popular Christmas songs covered and recordedAmarie M.Covington, KY
T.J. Maxx's Sierra Store Opened Cincinnati AreaBryan DijkhuizenCincinnati, OH
Kentucky witness describes huge slow-moving triangle in night skyRoger MarshErlanger, KY
3 Places To Get Pizza in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Related
WLWT 5
The Shillito's elves, a Christmas tradition since the 1950s, to be displayed downtown
CINCINNATI — Anyone who grew up in Cincinnati – old or young – remembers the Shillito's elves. This holiday season, the beloved tradition is returning for another year in downtown Cincinnati. This year, the elves will set up shop at The Foundry, which is located across from...
WLWT 5
Money Monday: Tips for how to plan and budget this holiday season
CINCINNATI — It's Money Monday and with the winter holidays just around the corner, we're focusing on how to save and spend smart. Megan Hammann, is a director of financial planning for Wealthquest. She joins us again in studio, to discuss how you can plan and budget so you...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati Police investigating aggravated robbery at CVS Pharmacy
CINCINNATI — Police are investigating an aggravated robbery that occurred at the CVS Pharmacy, located at 8372 Vine Street, near Hartwell. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The suspect forced an employee into the store during non-working hours. The suspect forced...
WLWT 5
Pricing errors: Auditor says Hamilton store failed two price inspections 10 days apart
HAMILTON, Ohio — Days after the Ohio attorney general filed a lawsuit against a second discount chain for pricing errors, Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds announced another store has failed an inspection. Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds said his officer got two complaints about the Hamilton Rural King store...
WLWT 5
P!NK announces 2023 stop in Cincinnati as part of Summer Carnival tour
CINCINNATI — Three-time Grammy Award-winning musical artist P!NK is coming to Cincinnati as part of her Summer Carnival 2023 tour. Cincinnati is the first U.S. city on the tour's itinerary, with a July 26 stop at Great American Ballpark. GROUPLOVE + KidCutUp and Brandi Carlile will also perform at...
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Glenway Avenue in Price Hill
CINCINNATI — Reports of a structure fire on Glenway Avenue in Price Hill. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
WLWT 5
Reports of a robbery with injuries on Ridge Avenue in Oakley
CINCINNATI — Reports of a robbery with injuries on Ridge Avenue in Oakley. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
WLWT 5
Have a good old-fashioned holiday at Ohio's Christmas Ranch
Take your family to enjoy a good old-fashioned Christmas as the 100-acre Christmas Ranch in Morrow, Ohio. Watch coverage from last year's Christmas Ranch season opening. The Christmas Ranch features over one million lights, seven stores to explore, rides and even Santa himself. The Christmas Ranch is celebrating its 16th...
WLWT 5
'No charge, no question': Clifton restaurant to hand out free Thanksgiving meals
CINCINNATI — Good Plates Eatery is making a name for itself by giving back to the community. The restaurant started a tradition in 2020 of offering free Thanksgiving meals. In 2020, they gave out about 30 and in 2021, it went to 250. The restaurant posted to Facebook saying...
WLWT 5
City Gospel Mission hosts Thanksgiving food drive to feed 500 families
CINCINNATI — City Gospel Mission, an organization that focuses on breaking the cycle of poverty and despair hosted its seventh “Stuff the Truck” event to give back to 500 low-income local families for Thanksgiving. Staff members and volunteers met at the Oakley Kroger at 10 a.m. on...
WLWT 5
Light Morning Mix
CINCINNATI — Rain and snow showers for the morning rush. Damp and dreary this afternoon. More snow showers tomorrow.
WLWT 5
Reports of downed wires on Foulke Street in Cincinnati's CUF neighborhood
CINCINNATI — Reports of downed wires on Foulke Street in Cincinnati's CUF neighborhood. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
WLWT 5
Fire crews are responding to reports of a structure fire on Waterford Drive in Mason
MASON, Ohio — Fire crews are responding to reports of a structure fire on Waterford Drive in Mason. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. According to scanner traffic, the call came in at about 11:19 a.m. Tuesday. This story was curated...
WLWT 5
Police: Person reportedly injured by gunfire in downtown Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — A person was reportedly injured by gunfire Monday afternoon in downtown Cincinnati. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. The reported shooting happened at about 1:20 p.m. in downtown near a barbershop on McMicken Avenue. The caller reportedly told police...
WLWT 5
Carthage family displaced in Sunday house fire, firefighters say
CINCINNATI — A Carthage family lost their home as a result of a fire Sunday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. More than 40 Cincinnati firefighters responded to 6641 Lebanon Street at 12:20 p.m. after receiving a report of a bedroom on fire at the residence.
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Regimental Place in Mount Airy
CINCINNATI — Reports of a structure fire on Regimental Place in Mount Airy. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
First snowfall of the season calls for celebration and preparation
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — There's a lot of excitement surrounding this first snowfall of the season. Many people have been out and about around the city, while others are choosing to stay indoors. AAA is taking this opportunity to remind everyone to slow down when heading out later in...
WLWT 5
Moving Cincinnati trick-or-treat times? Take this survey to share your input
CINCINNATI — Calling all parents, guardians, neighbors and trick-or-treaters. The city of Cincinnati is exploring the idea of moving its official trick-or-treat time to the weekend and wants your input. The city posted a link to the survey which asks for input on changing the trick-or-treat time. The survey...
WLWT 5
Police are responding to reports of a crash with pedestrian struck on Glenway Avenue in West Price Hill
CINCINNATI — Police are responding to reports of a crash with pedestrian struck on Glenway Avenue in West Price Hill. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
WLWT 5
Boone County police searching for missing adult male
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. — Boone County police are searching for a missing adult male on Saturday. Officials said that Joshua Lively, a 31-year-old, white male of Windingvine Court in Florence was last seen by his parents at their home on the evening of Friday, Nov. 11. Lively left the...
Comments / 0