Phoenix police investigate Circle K shooting; store clerk claims self-defense

Phoenix police are investigating a shooting that occurred early Thursday morning at a Circle K near 35th Avenue and Greenway.

Officers responded to the area just before 2:00 a.m. after receiving calls about a shooting, Phoenix police spokesperson Sgt. Melissa Soliz said in a statement.

When police arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound.

According to the statement, preliminary information indicates that the man who was shot and the store's clerk got in some form of fight that ended in the clerk firing a gun at the man.

Soliz said the unidentified store clerk was interviewed by Phoenix police and claimed the shooting was in self-defense.

The gunshot victim, who is unidentified, was transported to the hospital with serious injuries where Soliz says he is now recovering.

