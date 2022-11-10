ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix police investigate Circle K shooting; store clerk claims self-defense

By Kye Graves, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RwYxl_0j68PuyT00

Phoenix police are investigating a shooting that occurred early Thursday morning at a Circle K near 35th Avenue and Greenway.

Officers responded to the area just before 2:00 a.m. after receiving calls about a shooting, Phoenix police spokesperson Sgt. Melissa Soliz said in a statement.

When police arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound.

According to the statement, preliminary information indicates that the man who was shot and the store's clerk got in some form of fight that ended in the clerk firing a gun at the man.

Soliz said the unidentified store clerk was interviewed by Phoenix police and claimed the shooting was in self-defense.

The gunshot victim, who is unidentified, was transported to the hospital with serious injuries where Soliz says he is now recovering.

Reach breaking news reporter Kye Graves at klgraves@gannett.com or on Twitter @kyegraves

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Phoenix police investigate Circle K shooting; store clerk claims self-defense

Comments / 9

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AZFamily

Man charged with manslaughter after reportedly accidentally shooting, killing brother in north Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is facing manslaughter charges after accidentally shooting and killing his brother in a Phoenix apartment early Saturday morning. On Saturday around 4:30 a.m., Phoenix police responded to reports of “gunshots and a woman screaming” at an apartment complex near 44th Street and Thunderbird Road. When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound to his head. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Phoenix fire officials. Investigators learned that 35-year-old Dominique Jackson was holding the gun when it went off and killed his brother. He was arrested by Phoenix police.
PHOENIX, AZ
proclaimerscv.com

Phoenix Man Was Arrested After Shooting His Brother

A Phoenix man was arrested and jailed after shooting his brother leading to his death. An investigation is conducted in relation to the crime. Police officers said that they arrested a Phoenix man after shooting and killing his brother early Saturday morning. According to reports from different news outlets, the shooting incident happened around 4:30 in the morning near Thunderbird Road and 44th Street at an apartment complex.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Gun goes off at Westgate parking lot in Glendale, 1 woman injured

PHOENIX — A woman was hospitalized after she was accidentally shot in the hand at Westgate in Glendale Sunday afternoon, authorities said. Police responded to the entertainment district near Glendale Avenue and the Loop 101 Agua Fria Freeway around 12:40 p.m. about reports of shots fired, the Glendale Police Department said in a press release.
GLENDALE, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Family of crash victim seeks $25M from Chandler

The family of a 26-year-old father of three has filed claim for $25 million against the City of Chandler and others in the wake of his of his death. It is among a handful of claims filed against the city in October. Brandon Yazzie was driving his motorcycle on the...
CHANDLER, AZ
allaboutarizonanews.com

Newborn Found Lying Dead on Central Phoenix Street

Early Saturday morning, a newborn was found dead lying in a street in central Phoenix. Someone called the police around 1 a.m. reporting a child in the roadway on Nov. 12. When police responded to the scene near 11th Avenue and Madison Street around 1 a.m. on Nov. 12, police found an unresponsive fetus with no signs of trauma. The baby was pronounced deceased.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of 18-year-old at apartment in Mesa

PHOENIX — A man was arrested for allegedly fatally shooting an 18-year-old at an apartment party in Mesa earlier in the week, authorities said. Joe Rim, 20, was booked into jail Thursday afternoon and held on a $1 million bond for second degree murder, the Mesa Police Department said in a press release.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Woman dies after being hit by teen driver in central Phoenix, police say

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman is dead after being hit by a teen driver at a busy central Phoenix intersection late Sunday night. Police say the crash happened near 7th Avenue and Camelback Road just after 9:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a woman who was attempting to cross the street when she was hit by a teenage driver. Paramedics rushed the woman to the hospital where she later died. Her identity has not been released.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Ten people badly hurt in fiery Mesa crash near US-60

MESA, Ariz. - Ten people were hurt in a fiery multi-car crash Sunday morning, the Mesa Fire and Medical Department said. First responders from Mesa and Gilbert responded to a crash near US-60 and Gilbert Road involving five cars, some catching fire. "Fire units extinguished the fire and mechanically extricated...
MESA, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Young woman found shot to death in Phoenix, police say

PHOENIX - Phoenix police are investigating after a woman was shot to death near 27th Avenue and Ocotillo Road. Officers responded to a shooting call at 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 11 and found 20-year-old Taliyah Kizzee, who had been shot. Kizzee was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators are still...
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

20-year-old woman found shot to death in west Phoenix

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened near 27th Avenue and Ocotillo Road on Friday night. Police said when officers arrived on the scene they found an adult woman, later identified as 20-year-old Taliyah Kizzee, with a fatal gunshot wound. Officials said they are still...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Silver Alert issued for Phoenix-area man not seen since weekend

PHOENIX – A Silver Alert was issued for a metro Phoenix man who went missing days ago. Charles Cohen, 78, was last seen around 11:30 a.m. Friday at home in the area of Cave Creek and School House roads. The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office issued the alert Sunday. They said they were told he was going to the gym, but his workout clothes were still at the home.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Abandoned Phoenix school catches fire, department investigating

PHOENIX - An abandoned school in Phoenix caught fire over the weekend, the fire department said. Phoenix Police officers drove by Alfred F. Garcia Elementary School around midnight on Saturday, Nov, 12, near 27th Avenue and Buckeye Road and saw the school almost fully engulfed in flames. They called dispatch to send firefighters.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Valley felon sentenced to 7 years in prison for possession of firearms

PHOENIX — A Glendale man was sentenced last month to seven years behind bars after previously pleading guilty to possession of firearms by a convicted felon. Luis Salvador Flores, 50, was pulled over by officers from the Pima County Sheriff’s Department in November 2020 for a suspected traffic code infraction, the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona said in a press release.
GLENDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Owl in recovery after being purchased illegally at Payson gas station

PAYSON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Western screech owl purchased by a man who was reportedly under the influence of methamphetamine at a Payson gas station is recovering. Liberty Wildlife in Phoenix is now caring for the owl after it was temporarily taken in by local Payson wildlife rescue Arizona Wild Rescue. Liberty said that the owl appears better than when it first arrived at their clinic and is being rehabilitated. The rescue said it’s unsure if the owl will be able to return to the wild, and that if it isn’t, it may be a candidate for a future education or ambassador animal. Liberty expects an announcement on its health later today.
PAYSON, AZ
AZFamily

Man shot by Circle K clerk during argument in north Phoenix, police say

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Phoenix Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting that happened after an argument at a convenience store. Authorities say it happened just before 2 a.m. Thursday morning near 35th Avenue and Greenway Road. When officers showed up, they found a man who had been shot with serious injuries. At this time, investigators believe the man had gotten into a fight over the store being closed. Police tell Arizona’s Family that the man got into an argument that then escalated when a clerk pulled out a gun and shot him. Details on the man’s condition haven’t been released, but authorities on the scene confirmed that the man was undergoing surgery.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

20K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

azcentral.com arizona's home page: azcentral.com is the digital home of The Arizona Republic newspaper, with breaking news and in-depth coverage of sports, things to do, travel and opinions.

 http://azcentral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy