AAA: Mass Gas Prices 8 Cents Higher Than National Average
FRAMINGHAM – The average gas price in Massachusetts is up 1 cent from last week ($3.84), averaging $3.85 per gallon, according to AAA Northeast which has an office in Framingham. Today’s price is 26 cents higher than a month ago ($3.59), and 44 cents higher than November 14, 2021...
Mass AG Joins $391.5 Million Nation-Wide Settlement With Google Over Tracking Practices
BOSTON – Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey today, November 14, announced that she has joined a coalition of 40 attorneys general in reaching a $391.5 million settlement with Google for misleading consumers about its location tracking practices. This is the largest multi-state data privacy settlement ever reached by attorneys...
State Rep.-Elect Donaghue Receives Inaugural Kimball T. Simpson Award
FITCHBURG – At the MassTrails Conference, State Representative-elect Kate Donaghue was the inaugural recipient of the Kimball T. Simpson Award. The award recognizes “those who have shown exceptional leadership of and dedication to the conservation and stewardship of the trails of Central Massachusetts and beyond.”. Simpson, the late...
Greater Boston Food Bank Holds First Chain Of Giving Since Pandemic
BOSTON – Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker and Lt. Governor Karyn Polito were joined by Governor-elect Maura Healey, Lt. Governor-elect Kim Driscoll, and Boston Mayor Michelle Wu to celebrate the return of Greater Boston Food Bank’s annual Chain of Giving event in Boston on November 10. The event had...
Massachusetts Legislature Passes Bill To Protect Open Spaces
BOSTON – The Massachusetts Legislature on Thursday, November 10, passed legislation that protects open and public spaces throughout the Commonwealth and ensures their conservation for future generations. This legislation, known as the Public Land Preservation Act, permanently preserves and protects the amount of land designated as open spaces and...
The Learning Center For Deaf Welcomes Lia Angeli as Director of Communication & Access Services
FRAMINGHAM – The Learning Center for the Deaf has welcomed Lia Angeli as Director of its Communications and Access Services (CAS). The CAS Director is responsible for overseeing the quality and integrity of TLC’s interpreting services and community ASL classes. Angeli joins TLC with a diverse background in...
