FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
wustl.edu
Ervin Scholars Celebrate 37 years at Washington University￼
The 35th Ervin Scholars Anniversary Celebration, delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, was held from September 30 to October 2, 2022, with various events on campus and a dinner held at the Chase Hotel. Washington University Libraries were excited to play a part during this important anniversary weekend, and welcomed former Ervin scholars to view an exhibition in honor of the John B. Ervin Scholars Program, Ervin Scholars: Honor the Legacy.
wustl.edu
Seven faculty honored with 2022 Emerson teaching awards
Seven Washington University in St. Louis faculty members have been selected as Emerson Excellence in Teaching Award recipients. Stan Braude, a teaching professor of biology, Arts & Sciences;. Janie Brennan, a senior lecturer of energy, environmental and chemical engineering, McKelvey School of Engineering;. Leonard Green, a professor of psychological and...
wustl.edu
Norwitz, Oyetunji were Rhodes Scholar finalists
Seniors Sam Norwitz and Ephraim Oyetunji at Washington University in St. Louis were finalists for the Rhodes Scholarship, one of the world’s most prestigious academic honors, to study at the University of Oxford in England. Norwitz and Oyetunji, both majoring in the neuroscience track of biology in Arts &...
wustl.edu
Lu paper wins ‘test of time’ award
For the second time this year, Chenyang Lu, an internationally recognized leader in cyber-physical systems, has received recognition for a trailblazing paper that has been influential in the field for more than a decade. Lu, the Fullgraf Professor at Washington University in St. Louis’ McKelvey School of Engineering, has received...
LIST: 5 must-know St. Louis slang terms
Several areas throughout the world have their fair share of local speech, and St. Louis is infamous for its citywide colloquialisms.
More Than One-Quarter of Illinois Counties Have Passed Referendums to Explore Seceding From State
Two Illinois counties and a portion of another passed non-binding referendums on Election Day that would encourage their elected officials to engage in discussions about potentially severing ties with the state government, but the votes were hardly a new phenomenon as downstate residents seek to express their displeasure with lawmakers.
St. Louis middle school students distribute edibles to classmates
The call of three sick students at Northside Community Middle School led the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department and the St. Louis Fire Department to Midtown just before lunch on Thursday.
3 Downstate Counties Vote to Explore Seceding From Illinois, Forming New State
Illinois residents wanting to separate their communities from Chicago and Cook County is nothing new in the political world, but three counties took things one step further during the midterm elections, passing non-binding resolutions indicating that they want their elected officials to potentially explore seceding from the state. These so-called...
What Town You Say The Rudest People In Missouri Come From
I recently featured fill in a blank question of the day on our Facebook page that asked people where the rudest people in Missouri come from. Here's what you told me. I figured the winner would either be Kansas City or St. Louis because those are the closest big cities. I wasn't wrong either. St. Louis got the most mentions of the post. That said, Kansas City made the list but wasn't in the top three or four cities listed. Like many places on the list, one person cited it.
fourstateshomepage.com
Family-owned bakery known for “best desserts in Missouri”
From gooey butter cake to New York cheesecake, the Missouri Baking Company has you sweet tooth fix. MISSOURI (KSNF/KODE) — Many people may agree that old-fashioned bakeries make some of the best desserts around. With original, secret family recipes that often go back several generations, food critics says there’s just no substitute. The website, “Only In Your State” (which features little known attractions and “the best of” from all 50 states), claims Missouri Baking Company, “makes some of the very best desserts in Missouri.” The third generation, family-owned business was also named, “one of the country’s best bakeries” by the Daily Meal. The food and beverage website ranked Missouri Baking Company number 39 out of the more than 1,400 bakeries considered.
KOMU
2 students taken to hospital after ingesting marijuana edibles at St. Louis school
ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) -- Two students were taken to the hospital from a St. Louis school Thursday. According to police, the students ingested an unknown substance at North Side Community School. The calls for police came out around 12:10 p.m. News 4 was on the scene and saw several...
4 Great Steakhouses in Missouri
If you live in Missouri and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Missouri that are well-known for their absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
More St. Louis businesses broken into, including popular BBQ restaurant
The police are looking into multiple overnight break-ins in the St. Louis area. It includes several businesses that were targeted at the same strip mall.
edglentoday.com
Workers’ Rights Amendment Passes At State Level, Fails in Local Counties
ILLINOIS - The Workers’ Rights Amendment, which appeared on Illinois voters’ ballots this election as a proposed amendment adding collective bargaining rights to the Illinois Constitution, passed at the state level - but despite its state-level victory, the amendment did not prove popular with voters in local counties.
Freeburg woman admits defrauding schools she worked for
A woman who worked as a business manager for a pair of Belleville-area schools pleaded guilty Wednesday to bank fraud in federal court.
mymoinfo.com
Pedestrian Hit By Car On US-67 In Jefferson County
(Jefferson County) A man from Columbia was seriously injured after getting hit on the side of the road of southbound US-67 in Jefferson County Sunday morning. The crash happened just north of Oakville Road. 38-year-old Dustin Short was pushing a vehicle towards the right shoulder when he was struck by a Cadillac CTS driven by 33-year-old Tiffany Nahlik from Park Hills. Short was taken to Mercy Hospital St. Louis for treatment. The accident occurred just before 6 o’clock Sunday evening.
Illinois Business Journal
Results posted for the Nov. 8 election in Madison, St. Clair County
Unofficial results show as of 10:26 p.m. Tuesday, with 100 percent of precincts reporting, 97,814 of the county’s 180,588 registered voters had cast a ballot, a turnout of 54 percent. Two seats on the Madison County Board that represent districts that include areas of Troy and Glen Carbon were...
St. Louis American
Saying Good-Bye to a Legend
The St. Louis community will get its chance to say good-bye to one of its most iconic figures this week in the great Martin Mathews, who passed away last week at the age of 97. For the past several days, I have been on social media reading one beautiful testimonial...
Ameren warns customers to be aware of aggressive new scammer tactics
Scammers will often use spoofed telephone numbers. It looks like Ameren on your caller ID, but it is not.
mymoinfo.com
Record Snowfall In The Area
(Farmington) Missourians woke up Saturday morning to an early snowfall. Jared Maples is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in St. Louis. He says the snowfall amounts were pretty significant in some area. The old saying is, “If you don’t like the weather in Missouri, hang around, it’ll change.”...
