‘Flaming basketball’ that fell from the sky may have been a meteor that destroyed a California home
A possible meteor caught on video that “looks like a flaming basketball” falling from the sky may have been responsible for destroying a Northern California man’s home last week. Dustin Procita was in his home with his two dogs on Friday in Nevada County, about 60 miles...
A Triple Dip La Niña winter is coming, like 1976 and 2001
We have a winter situation coming that only compares to two other winters. Let’s look at what those two winters brought Michigan. A La Niña is ongoing now and is expected to continue through this winter. A La Niña is when the equatorial Pacific Ocean water turns colder than normal. The large area of colder water stretching across the Pacific Ocean usually creates a particular storm track and temperature pattern across the U.S.
Stunning Video Shows Fireball Blazing Across Arizona Sky
“What are the chances of filming it with a cellphone?"
Human Remains Found At US' Largest Reservoir For Sixth Time In Months
The reservoir is currently experiencing a historic drought.
Agriculture Online
12 old wives' tales predict winter weather
People have been using signs from nature to predict the weather since the beginning of time. Science may not support all of the theories, but here are a few interesting methods that have stood the test of time. 1. PERSIMMON PROGNOSTICATING. According to folklore believed to originate in the Ozarks,...
This is What a Metal Star Means on Barns and Homes in Colorado
It's fairly common to see a giant star hanging on an exterior wall of barns and homes in Colorado, but did you know that they're more than just a pretty decoration?. These bold stars are also known as Pennsylvania stars or primitive stars and it turns out, they are not just a Colorado thing, but rather a trend all over rural America.
MN Woman Literally Frozen Solid Is Alive And Well 42 Years Later
Here in Minnesota, we are very aware of how dangerously cold it can get in the winter months. It's sometimes a cold that can literally kill a person and that's what just about and by all accounts should have happened to this woman from Lengby, Minnesota. According to FOX 9...
Tranquilized Bear Falls Out Of A Tree & Gets Absolutely Launched By A Trampoline In Montana
An oldie, but a goodie none the less. If you’ve never seen this classic bear encounter video from Missoula, Montana, back in 2003, you’re in for a treat. As far as viral animal videos go, it’s one of the all-time greats. Black bears are a comical animal...
Extremely rare predator released to thrive by feasting on Colorado's prairie dogs
According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, 30 members of the black-footed ferret species were released on Wednesday in a prairie dog colony located near John Martin State Park. With this animal being one of the rarest mammals in North America, authorities called the moment a "big day for wildlife conservation." The colony where the ferrets were released is located on the 44,000-acre Southern Plains Preserve near Lamar, Colorado. With the species being federally threatened, these ferrets were raised at a United States Forest Service Fish...
WATCH: Magnitude 5.1 Earthquake Rattles Northern California in Shocking Video
A wild video shows the exact moment when a 5.1 magnitude earthquake rattles northern California. Shaking the outdoors and the California landscape as the earthquake moves under the ground in an area near Morgan Hill. The view over Morgan Hill California is typically a serene one. Depicting a desert area...
California couple disappears while traveling through Oregon in motorhome
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Oregon (KPTV) -- A California couple passing through Oregon was reported missing by the Douglas County Sheriff's Office on Thursday.Charles, 81, and Kathleen, 79, Waller were reportedly in the Glide area on or around Oct. 23 while they were driving to their home in Boulder Creek, California in their motorhome. The Wallers were in daily contact with their family members but that stopped on Oct. 23 when they were about 45 miles north of the California-Oregon border. Both of the couple's cell phones are powered off, according to the sheriff's office. Charles Waller is described as a white male who is 5′10″ 207 lbs with gray hair and brown eyes. Kathleen Waller is described as a white female who is 5′6″ 190 lbs with gray hair and blue eyes. They were driving a 2017 Ford Four Winds Motorhome bearing California license plate 8HWX240. The sheriff's office did not say whether or nor they believe foul play was involved in the Waller's disappearance. Anyone who may have information about their whereabouts is urged to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office at (541) 440-4471 or email dcso.pio@co.douglas.or.us
U.S. Volcano that has been dormant for 800 YEARS appears to be Waking Up
A volcano near Sitka, Alaska, which has been dormant for 800 years is becoming active again. Mount Edgecumbe which has been dormant for at least 800 years has shown signs of life after a wave of the earthquake struck the region earlier this year.
Ozarks Drought Reveals Parts of Civil War Caves Lost for Thousands of Years
"The drought conditions are allowing cavers to enter passages that formed tens of thousands of years ago," cave expert John Gunn told Newsweek.
Extraordinarily Rare Animal Caught On Camera In Minnesota
Recently a very rare citing of a very rare animal was caught on a trail camera in Minnesota. Researchers with the Voyageurs Wolf Project in northern Minnesota were lucky enough to capture video of a “very rare” blond wolf. Voyageurs Wolf Project posted the video on their Facebook...
Expert identifies what caused a massive die-off of Alaska’s snow crabs
Last week, there was mass confusion as to why Alaskan snow crabs have disappeared. This week, there may be a plausible answer as to why crab legs will be so hard to get your hands on. According to Yahoo, climate change may be the prime suspect in a mass die-off...
Diver finds more human remains in Lake Mead, marking at least the sixth discovery this year
After a diver found what appeared to be a human bone in Lake Mead, the park searched the area and uncovered more human remains, the National Park Service confirmed Wednesday.
Fire ants are ‘raining down’ and stinging people in Hawaii, residents say
Officials in Hawaii’s Kauai are reportedly warning the public of the island’s largest infestation to date of fire ants that can “rain down on people and sting them.” These little fire ants (LFA) – the size of a sesame seed – are native to Central and South America, and are among the world’s worst invasive species.Officials say they are changing the way of life of residents in Hawaii, according to SFGate, a local news website.Experts have warned that in some of the heavily infested areas, the ants can move into peoples homes and sting them when they are asleep...
Boy dies from rare brain-eating amoeba that may have been contracted at Lake Mead
CNN — A boy has died after being infected by a rare brain-eating amoeba, which officials believe he may have been exposed to at Lake Mead, the Southern Nevada Health District announced Wednesday. The juvenile may have encountered the organism, called Naegleria fowleri, in the park’s Kingman Wash area,...
A Colorado train passenger looked out the window -- and found a missing hiker
A Colorado train passenger helped lead to the rescue of a missing, injured hiker after she spotted her through a train window.
Hawaii residents are warned that world's largest volcano could ERUPT after recent earthquakes - lava would quickly reach homes on Big Island where Matthew McConaughey and Roseanne Barr have properties
Hawaii officials are warning residents of the Big Island that the world's largest active volcano, Mauna Loa, is sending signals that it may erupt. Scientists say an eruption isn't imminent, but they are on alert because of a recent spike in earthquakes at the volcano's summit. Experts say it would...
