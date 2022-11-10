ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

The Saginaw News

A Triple Dip La Niña winter is coming, like 1976 and 2001

We have a winter situation coming that only compares to two other winters. Let’s look at what those two winters brought Michigan. A La Niña is ongoing now and is expected to continue through this winter. A La Niña is when the equatorial Pacific Ocean water turns colder than normal. The large area of colder water stretching across the Pacific Ocean usually creates a particular storm track and temperature pattern across the U.S.
MICHIGAN STATE
Agriculture Online

12 old wives' tales predict winter weather

People have been using signs from nature to predict the weather since the beginning of time. Science may not support all of the theories, but here are a few interesting methods that have stood the test of time. 1. PERSIMMON PROGNOSTICATING. According to folklore believed to originate in the Ozarks,...
MISSOURI STATE
OutThere Colorado

Extremely rare predator released to thrive by feasting on Colorado's prairie dogs

According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, 30 members of the black-footed ferret species were released on Wednesday in a prairie dog colony located near John Martin State Park. With this animal being one of the rarest mammals in North America, authorities called the moment a "big day for wildlife conservation." The colony where the ferrets were released is located on the 44,000-acre Southern Plains Preserve near Lamar, Colorado. With the species being federally threatened, these ferrets were raised at a United States Forest Service Fish...
LAMAR, CO
CBS Sacramento

California couple disappears while traveling through Oregon in motorhome

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Oregon (KPTV) -- A California couple passing through Oregon was reported missing by the Douglas County Sheriff's Office on Thursday.Charles, 81, and Kathleen, 79, Waller were reportedly in the Glide area on or around Oct. 23 while they were driving to their home in Boulder Creek, California in their motorhome. The Wallers were in daily contact with their family members but that stopped on Oct. 23 when they were about 45 miles north of the California-Oregon border. Both of the couple's cell phones are powered off, according to the sheriff's office. Charles Waller is described as a white male who is 5′10″ 207 lbs with gray hair and brown eyes. Kathleen Waller is described as a white female who is 5′6″ 190 lbs with gray hair and blue eyes. They were driving a 2017 Ford Four Winds Motorhome bearing California license plate 8HWX240. The sheriff's office did not say whether or nor they believe foul play was involved in the Waller's disappearance. Anyone who may have information about their whereabouts is urged to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office at (541) 440-4471 or email dcso.pio@co.douglas.or.us
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
The Independent

Fire ants are ‘raining down’ and stinging people in Hawaii, residents say

Officials in Hawaii’s Kauai are reportedly warning the public of the island’s largest infestation to date of fire ants that can “rain down on people and sting them.” These little fire ants (LFA) – the size of a sesame seed – are native to Central and South America, and are among the world’s worst invasive species.Officials say they are changing the way of life of residents in Hawaii, according to SFGate, a local news website.Experts have warned that in some of the heavily infested areas, the ants can move into peoples homes and sting them when they are asleep...
HAWAII STATE
Daily Mail

Hawaii residents are warned that world's largest volcano could ERUPT after recent earthquakes - lava would quickly reach homes on Big Island where Matthew McConaughey and Roseanne Barr have properties

Hawaii officials are warning residents of the Big Island that the world's largest active volcano, Mauna Loa, is sending signals that it may erupt. Scientists say an eruption isn't imminent, but they are on alert because of a recent spike in earthquakes at the volcano's summit. Experts say it would...
HAWAII STATE
