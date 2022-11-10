LRPD: Teen driver injured in shooting while exiting I-630 near John Barrow Road

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police said that a teenager was injured in a Tuesday night shooting while exiting Interstate 630 near John Barrow Road.

According to the Little Rock Police Department, officers were called to Baptist Health Medical just before 10 p.m. Officers said that the victim told them that she was exiting I-630 onto John Barrow exit ramp when the shooting happened.

She told police that someone in a white tinted truck began shooting at her vehicle, according to the police report. She also told officers that she was shot in the arm and leg, police said.

Police said that the victim told them that she did not know who shot her or the reasoning behind the shooting.

Officials with the LRPD have not released any information on who is responsible for the shooting at this time.

