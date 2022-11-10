ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

“Season’s Greenings” at U.S. Botanic Garden to Offer Holiday Cheer Indoors and Out”

From the United States Botanic Garden (100 Maryland Avenue, SW):. “The U.S. Botanic Garden (USBG) will offer a garden-wide “Season’s Greenings” holiday display this year, running from Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, through Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, closed on December 25. As part of the festivities, G-gauge model trains will run between 10:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. each day in the gated outdoor gardens and the Conservatory will feature poinsettias, holiday decor, and D.C. landmarks made from plants.
Great November(!!?!!) Garden Haul

Holy smokes, thanks to DJ Galactic for sending this gargantuan haul from Bloomingdale. Great Garden Haul is made possible by the Ben and Sylvia Gardner Foundation, obviously, and readers like you.
Your Afternoon Animal Fix

If you have any animal/pet photos you'd like to share please send an email to princeofpetworth(at)gmail(dot)com with 'Animal Fix' in the title and say the name of your pet and your neighborhood.
Planta Queen coming soon signage in West End

You can see Planta's Bethesda menus here. Stay tuned for an opening date.
Umm, you good?

I get it’s an embassy property and all but can’t say I’ve seen this before. Maybe just get a taller fence if you’re that concerned? Pretty low double razor wire coils right on Tilden Street, NW on the way to Pierce Mill and Rock Creek Park:
Today’s Rental was chosen for the roof deck, obviously

This rental is located at Washington Circle NW near New Hampshire Ave NW. The Craigslist ad says:. “$1,800 Beautiful Studio In Foggy Bottom Available Now! (Foggy Bottom) This recently renovated studio apartment with one (1) bathroom features a wide open living space, lots of natural light, a walk-in closet, and shared laundry. In the kitchenette, you’ll find lots of cabinet space and stainless steel appliances (dishwasher and refrigerator). Tenants also have shared access to the building’s roof deck.
WASHINGTON, DC

