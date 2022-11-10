Popular Downtown Abilene restaurant reopens a month after ‘closing indefinitely’
ABILENE, Texas ( KTAB/KRBC ) – Downtown Abilene hotspot, The Local, is reopening for business on Veterans Day, after being closed for a month due to ‘impacts of COVID.’The Local restaurant closing in downtown Abilene indefinitely
In a Facebook post from October, the restaurant said:
“The impacts of COVID on the service industry has left us with the tough decision about what to do next… Every industry is in a staffing deficit and The Local is not immune to these staffing challenges.”
In the past month, the restaurant has since scrubbed its Facebook page of all older posts – rebranding the business as it prepares to reopen.
The Local is holding its grand reopening at 10:00 a.m. Friday, November 11, and said it will also have an all new menu.
