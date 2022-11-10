Read full article on original website
Supreme x PiL Fall 2022 Collaboration
Following the release of the New York Yankees x Supreme Fall 2022 collection, the titular streetwear brand is back with yet another collaboration for this season’s release. Exclusive to Supreme, the brand has teamed up with the English experimental post-punk band Public Image Ltd (PiL), fronted by Sex Pistols‘ John Lydon.
RIMOWA and adidas Highlight the Spirit of Mobility With a Collaborative Capsule
Has a knack for forging relationships with luxury brands as it has already executed projects with the likes of fashion labels Prada, Balenciaga and Gucci. And now it’s traversing into the world of luggage by joining forces with RIMOWA to produce a footwear and accessories collection that celebrates the spirit of mobility. Being that both imprints are based in Germany, it was only a matter of time before these two parties united for a joint venture.
Palace and Umbro Reconnect to Celebrate the Football Season
A busy winter already for Palace, major collaborations with the likes of Gucci and Yohji Yamamoto’s Y-3 have once again sprung the cheeky skate brand to the forefront of streetwear. Now, the British blokes take a moment to look back on their history with a collaborative capsule with Umbro. Ten years ago the duo came together as Palace’s first official collaboration, a starting point for the brand that has since connected with an expansive list of collaborators.
Official Look at Mowalola x New Balance 90/60 Collaboration
After teasing a New Balance collaboration on the runway at Paris Fashion Week this Spring/Summer 2023 season, Mowalola, the eponymous brand of Mowalola Ogunlesi, has officially dropped the highly anticipated 90/60 collaboration. The Mowalola x New Balance 90/60 sneakers have launched in two exclusive colorways. The first sees the silhouette...
The BAE Bulletin: Here's When and Where to Cop This Week's Best Releases
With Halloween season on its way out, it is officially holiday time as November is already on our doorsteps. Whether you’re hoping to tackle your presents early or are looking to treat yourself to something nice “just because” — this week is filled with a few prime releases from Savage X Fenty, which is blessedly venturing into the realm of sportswear and athleisure, while Balenciaga is partnering with adidas to drop the deconstructed Stan Smith silhouette.
Unknown London and Heaven Can Wait’s New Collaboration Looks to Bring Football Home
London-based streetwear label Unknown is gearing up for the Qatar World Cup with a new collaboration with fellow British streetwear brand Heaven Can Wait for a collection of reworked England football jerseys that take inspiration from the Three Lions’ 2004-released home kit. Traditionally, Unknown is known for its oversized...
GOAT Announces Its Annual Black Friday Event With a Fresh 'Alter Ego Spaces' Feature
As friends and families across the United States gear up for Thanksgiving festivities, various brands and companies have already hinted at what they’ve got in store for the annual Black Friday craziness. One of those entities is GOAT — which typically commemorates the annual shopping chaos with a week-long event that’s replete with exclusive digital experiences. “Every year, we get a chance to thank and celebrate our community through our highly anticipated Black Friday event,” said Eddy Lu, Co-Founder and CEO of GOAT Group. “This year, through our immersive Spaces technology as well as our new Auctions platform, we look forward to creating an engaging and memorable experience for our members around the world.”
Lola James Harper and von Holzhausen Unveils Banbū Leather Candle Collab
Lola James Harper and von Holzhausen have collaborated on a scented candle that beckons the question, “what does vegan leather smell like?” The answer, of course, is also presented in their collaborative Banbū Leather Candle. Material innovators and accessories label von Halzhausen is the brainchild of former...
J. Demsky Shares the Unique Futuristic References Behind New Ballantine's Collaboration
Discover how the artist rethinks his iconic vision for the limited-edition bottle. In its latest creative project, Ballantine’s – one of the world’s leading Scotch whiskies – partners with contemporary visual artist J. Demsky to design an exclusive adaptation of its renowned Finest whisky bottle. They come together to explore and experiment with new perspectives that show the future is yours to shape.
Lauren London And PUMA Collaborate For L.A. Love Story Collection
Lauren London has teamed up with PUMA to drop new looks for their second collaboration. The L.A. Love Story collection is described as a physical manifestation of the actress’ love for her hometown, which celebrates and honors the community and city that has shaped her. More from VIBE.comCardi B And Reebok Unveil New "Let Me Be…Next Level Energy" CollectionLenny S Talks Puma's "For All Time" And What It Takes To Be A ClassicPUMA And The Marathon Clothing Unveil A New Collection The collection includes footwear, namely the PUMA Suede, Slipstream, and the Leadcat Slide. Additionally, unisex apparel pieces are available, including a...
Dockers Taps Jordan Poole to Model Its New "Made In The USA" Collection
Since 1986, Dockers has solidified itself as a staple in America’s fashion sphere for its timeless and comfortable designs. Earlier this year, the heritage imprint ramped up collaborative projects Malbon Golf, but now it’s capturing our attention for its new Made In The USA collection that zeroes in on a trio of Dockers’ key silhouettes. Additionally, the brand tapped one-time NBA champion and Golden State Warriors rising star Jordan Poole to be the face of its campaign. “It’s exciting for me to represent an icon in everyday essentials like Dockers”, Poole told Hypebeast. “And to do it with this Made in USA campaign is even better. I love the simplicity of this collection, and that it’s made in the US just taps further into the classic nature of the Dockers brand. The clothes are well made, easy, and stylish, and anyone can wear them and relate to them.”
TIGHTBOOTH Collaborates With BLOHM for All-Black Loafers
Deviating from TIGHTBOOTH’s usual streetwear-centric aesthetics, the label – founded by Japanese skater Shinpei Ueno – has partnered with BLOHM, an emerging and independent brand to create the Velvet Rat Loafer. As its name suggests, the Velvet Rat Loafer is a pair of velvety loafers based on...
Merrell 1TRL’s "Hydro Moc AT" Collection Is a Modernized Approach to Outdoor Exploration
Merrell 1TRL has just unveiled its latest trail footwear collection, the “Hydro Moc AT.” The three-model range is derived from a design-led construction and integrates Merrell’s high-performance integrity to break the mold of traditional hiking footwear. “Hydro Moc AT” — which stands for “all-terrain” — is an...
Nike Air Max 1 Surfaces in "Burgundy Crush"
Is celebrating the 35th anniversary of the Air Max 1 with the release of the “Burgundy Crush” colorway, just in time to wrap up the Fall season. The latest release of the classic silhouette is constructed with a mix of premium materials. Plush velvet emphasizes the upper, while butter leather highlights the overlays and mudguards while faux reptilian-patterned leather is used on the heels. Monochrome tones hit the shoe, all arriving in similar shades from the tongue to the laces to the sole. Metallic gold highlights the upper eyelets and lace tips, while tonal branding matches the rubber outsole to round out the shoe.
HEAT's "SUPERBRAND" Box Is Its Most Luxurious Offering to Date
Joe Wilkinson and Mario Maher have infiltrated the luxury market with their mystery box brand, HEAT. Previous offerings have brought lucky buyers brands including Rick Owens, Balenciaga, Acne Studios, Maison Margiela, Jacquemus, LOEWE, JW Anderson, Marni, Arc’Teryx, Casablanca, Salomon, visvim and more, while those who subscribe to a streetwear way of life have been catered for courtesy of Unknown. Now, HEAT ups the temperature as it prepares to drop its latest box full of “SUPERBRANDS.”
NEEDLES Brings a Maximalist Touch to ts(s)’s Refined Workwear
Founded by Takuji Suzuki, ts(s) is a menswear brand that draws inspiration from workwear, military uniforms, and sports styles to create its signature utilitarian aesthetics. NEEDLES, on the other hand, was founded by NEPENTHES’ Keizo Shimizu as a clothing label that oozes classic Americana and old Western influences, complementing the store’s existing collections. Now joining forces for the first time, both Japanese brands marry each of their respective signature design languages in a lively capsule collection.
Dapper Dan and Gap Reunite for “DAP GAP” Hoodie Collab
Harlem-based fashion designer Dapper Dan and are releasing another drop of its special edition “DAP GAP” hoodies, just in time for the cold weather. The new drop consists of four styles spanning colorways from dark green, yellow, and red to camel. The dark green, yellow and red colors all come in a checkered print, while the camel color boasts a herringbone pattern. Presented in the original hoodie’s classic silhouette with a drawcord hood to match, the new edition elevates the iconic “DAP” applique in gold, which is now complemented with an embroidered cursive “Harlem” beneath it. Complete with Gap’s standard kangaroo pockets, banded cuffs, and hems that make up its signature logo-emblazoned models.
Maison Margiela Readies Aged Reebok TZ Pump
After releasing their Club C “Memory Of” V2 collection in September, Maison Margiela and Reebok meet again for the TZ Pump Deadstock, a new trainer concept that honors a pop cultural sneaker icon with intentional elements of aging. Like past iterations, Margiela’s creative director John Galliano prioritizes deconstruction...
Everything Dropping at Palace This Week
After a homerun collaborative collection with Gucci, an in-game partnership with Need for Speed Unbound, and last week’s Y-3 capsule, everyone’s favorite skateboarding-centric streetwear label Palace is back for Week 7 of its Winter 2022 delivery. This week, Palace goes all-out on the outerwear front. GORE-TEX consumes a...
The METALLIC FUND Is the Creative Program Giving Aspiring UK Talent the Spotlight to Succeed
Foot Locker Europe has unveiled the designs of six successful applicants who took part in its 10-week creative educational fashion program in partnership with the charitable foundation, The METALLIC FUND. Back in November last year, Hypebeast helped launch The Metallic Fund project, an initiative hoping to turbo-charge the careers of...
