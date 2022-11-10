ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Rebirth of Howard Basketball Continues

By Ray Rogers
HBCU Legends
 5 days ago

The new-look Howard Bison displayed physical prowess in a gritty win over the University of the District of Columbia.

The Howard Bison defeated the Firebirds of the University of the District of Columbia (UDC) 87-74 in the team’s home opener at Burr Gymnasium on Wednesday Night.

Credit: Howard Athletics

The Bison sought to impose their will from the opening tip by feeding 6-9 transfer big man Koby Dickson while allowing him to work around the rim and create for teammates.

Unfortunately, the Bison failed to knock down perimeter shots, including 1-10 shooting on three-point attempts in the first half.

UDC, a relatively unknown in college athletics, seemed unfazed by the aura of Howard University and its new-look basketball team. Dickson headlined who joined the Bison after starting his collegiate career at Cornell University.

The Bison trailed at the half 37-36, finishing an overall 12 - 31 from the field.

A Tale of Two Halves

The second half was different as the Bison took control early, led by Junior guard Jordan Wood. He scored eight quick points to give Howard a 10-point advantage with just over 14:00 minutes left in the half.

During this stretch, the Bison shot 7 of 13 from the floor, including two 3-pointers eclipsing their total from the last half.

The Bison finally began showcasing their size while utilizing a lineup of three players 6-9 and over, including 6-10’ redshirt junior, Steve Settle.

Howard used their length and physicality to overwhelm the smaller UDC team with smothering defense and consistent looks around the rim offensively.  The second-half surge proved the difference as the physically inferior UDC team failed to recover.

Howard head coach Kenneth Blakeney envisions the new physical dimensions of this year’s team as its identity.

“I love our length,” declared Blakeney, who believes this bigger Bison team can compete for a MEAC title and beyond.

Jordan Wood led Howard in scoring with 19 points as the Bison improved to 1 - 1 on the season.

Overall, Howard University is riding a wave of momentum that includes a million-dollar donation from hip hop mogul and alum Sean “Love” Combs, record-breaker fundraising, a brand new partnership with Jordan Brand, and the basketball team posting its first winning season in 20 years in 2021.

Tonight’s victory is just another small building block.

Comments / 0

 

