Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
Rocket League Sideswipe - Official Season 6 Trailer
Rocket League Sideswipe's Season 6 kicks off on November 16. Watch the latest trailer to see what's coming in Season 6, featuring the ability to earn three new Rocket Pass cars, open free anniversary gifts, and the newest Mode in Ranked called Heatseeker.
IGN
Ballads of Hongye - Official Pre-Launch Concept Trailer
Ballads of Hongye will be available on Steam on November 15, 2022. Watch the latest trailer for this Eastern-themed strategy city-builder game. In Ballads of Hongye, take on the role of the local magistrate and carefully plan and act to complete the various challenges in different environments to earn the right to rule the lands. Build a thriving city and revive Hongye County.
IGN
Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet - Official Overview Trailer
Watch the latest trailer for Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet for a deep dive into the latest Pokémon adventures. Get another look at the Paldea region, meet the partner Pokémon you'll travel with on your journey, as well as the legendary Pokémon, and learn about rivals, the Terastallization phenomenon, Pokémon gyms, and of course, take a look at the new Pokémon you'll encounter on your adventures, like Lechonk, Fidough, Cetitan, and more!
IGN
Honor of Kings: World - Official Gameplay Reveal Trailer
Honor of Kings: World is a new open-world action RPG developed by Timi Studio of Tencent. Experience new wonders, encounter a colorful cast of characters and leave your mark on long-lost ruins.
IGN
The Apology - Exclusive Trailer
Twenty years after the disappearance of her daughter, recovering alcoholic Darlene Hagen (Anna Gunn) is preparing to host her family's Christmas celebration with her best friend Gretchen (Janeane Garofalo). Late Christmas Eve, Darlene's estranged ex-brother-in-law, Jack (Linus Roache) arrives unannounced, bearing nostalgic gifts and a heavy secret. Soon, Darlene finds herself caught between reason and ruthless instinct. Trapped together by a dangerous storm, a battle of wits escalates to a violent game of revenge. From writer-director Alison Star Locke, The Apology will open in n theaters and stream simultaneously on Shudder and AMC+ on December 16, 2022.
IGN
Holiday Harmony - Official Trailer
Singer/songwriter Gail (Annelise Cepero) lands an opportunity to compete for a once-in-a-lifetime shot at the big time, and heads cross country—only getting as far as Harmony Springs, Oklahoma when her ride, her budget and all her hopes are stalled. With just two weeks to get to the iHeartRadio Christmas Eve performance of her dreams, she takes the advice of local Jack-of-all-trades, Jeremy (Jeremy Sumpter), and takes on a group of misfit kids hoping to perform in a Christmas Eve Gala of their own. Gail and Jeremy grow close, but if she’s going to fulfill her lifelong dream, she may have to leave him and the town she’s grown to love behind.
IGN
AION Classic - Official Announcement Trailer
AION Classic is a permanent server that offers all MMORPG lovers a fresh start in the world of Atreia. along with additional balancing and quality-of-life improvements. The European Classic server will start with the 2.0 update. PvE content up to level 55, PvP content including Rifts and Fortress Battles, flying combat and more will be available in AION Classic coming to PC in Europe due out early 2023.
IGN
Atak - Official Demo Trailer
Here's your look at Atak, an upcoming real-time strategy game in which you control a group of units and fight against other players or AI opponents. Check out the trailer for Atak to see gameplay and explore this medieval world. In Atak, fight your way through the single-player campaign, challenge...
IGN
1923: First Trailer Revealed for the Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren-Led Yellowstone Prequel
Paramount+ has revealed the first teaser trailer for 1923, the Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren-led Yellowstone prequel. The teaser was revealed during the Season 5 premiere of Yellowstone, and ominous words that set the tone for this period piece that promises to be a "Yellowstone origin story" are heard throughout.
IGN
God of War Ragnarok - Official 'Becoming Kratos' Featurette (Warning: Spoilers)
Spoiler Warning: Note there are spoilers for God of War Ragnarök in this video. Join members of the development team, as well as voice actor Christopher Judge (who plays Kratos) and a selection of international voice actors who portray Kratos across the globe, for a deep dive into God of War Ragnarök, including a look at how Kratos is brought to life from performance and voice capture, to stunt work and animation, their connection to the character, how personal family relationships shape the character, and much more.
IGN
SMITE x RuneScape - Official Launch Trailer
Runescape has made it to SMITE in this crossover alongside a new Battle Pass, while the first fights leading to the World Championship are fast approaching. The new Premium Cyber Tokyo Battle Pass will be free for all new and existing players, allowing them to complete and play with the awesome new skins without a dime spent. SMITE x Runescape Crossover Event is available now.
IGN
Let’s Sing 2023 - Official Release Trailer
Let’s Sing 2023 presents a plethora of hits that will get everyone singing. Current chart-toppers like “Happier Than Ever” by Billie Eilish, “Butter” by BTS, “Bad Habits” by Ed Sheeran, or “you broke me first” by Tate McRae get the party going. Disney fans can try to perfect their rendition of “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” from Encanto. And those who want to go a bit more old school can jam out to “I Want to Break Free” by Queen or “Complicated” by Avril Lavigne – among others. Let's Sing 2023 is available now on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.
IGN
Bound by Blades - Official Release Trailer
Bound by Blades is a boss rush RPG mash-up where players choose one of three main characters and embark on an intense yet charming adventure to save the land of Ashmyr and its tribes from a rising evil. Take on your evil foes alone or with a friend via online co-op in Bound by Blades featuring traditional RPG gameplay elements focused on crafting, looting, leveling gear, and enchanting weapons and armor. Bound by Blades is available now on PC via Steam and GOG with a Nintendo Switch and Mobile launch in 2023.
IGN
Pentiment - Official Launch Trailer
Pentiment is available now on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Windows 10/11, and Steam. The game is also available with Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass. Set in 16th century Bavaria, Pentiment will take players on a narrative journey through the eyes of Journeyman Artist Andreas Maler during a time of great social unrest. Check out the twisted launch trailer.
IGN
The Game Awards 2022: God of War: Ragnarok, Elden Ring and Horizon Forbidden West Dominate With Multiple Nods Including Game of the Year
The nominations for the highly anticipated 2022 edition of The Game Awards have finally arrived, with strong favourites in God of War Ragnarok, Elden Ring, Horizon Forbidden West. The Geoff Keighley-led event takes place on Thursday, December 8 at the Microsoft Theater with the who's who of gaming. Alongside the...
IGN
Genshin Layla Release Date, Skills, Talents, and Constellations
Looking for the Genshin Impact Layla Release Date and Talents? Upcoming Genshin Impact character Layla is a student of the Rtawahist Darshan. She's a hard worker, and a good student, but she also has trouble finding deep sleep. This "trouble", however, also aids her in battle. Layla is a four-star...
IGN
Batwheels Season 1: Catwoman Reveal Clip
Catwoman is sneaking her way onto Batwheels this month, and today, Cartoonito’s newest preschool series released a new clip of the stealthy Batman anti-hero voiced by Golden Globe winner Gina Rodriguez, on the prowl in Gotham City. The upcoming episode, “Rev and Let Rev,” will premiere Monday, Nov. 21 at 10:00 a.m. on Cartoon Network’s Cartoonito block and stream the next day on the Cartoonito hub on HBO Max.
IGN
Chessarama - Official Announcement Teaser Trailer
Chessarama is a game where players will be able to enjoy a world of premium minimalist games, unlock collectibles, and compete against each other by climbing the leaderboard. The reimagined chess game scenarios include cultivating a farmyard, fighting a dragon, and fighting as a legendary Ronin in feudal Japan. Chessarama will launch in Q2 2023 on PC and consoles.
IGN
Gungrave G.O.R.E. - 9 Minutes of Developer Gameplay
Check out nine minutes of developer-narrated gameplay from Gungrave G.O.R.E., the upcoming fast-action third-person shooter that aims to marry Eastern and Western game design styles and philosophies. Gungrave G.O.R.E. will be released on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox platforms on November 22.
IGN
Somerville Video Review
Somerville reviewed on PC by Ryan McCaffrey. Also available on Xbox. Somerville follows its own unique path within the puzzle-adventure genre. That path isn’t always a smooth one, with camera annoyances and physics wonkiness occasionally serving as a pebble in your shoe while solving its series of pleasantly challenging puzzles, and the story is more strange for the sake of being strange than it is thought-provoking. But thanks to its strong visual storytelling techniques and the way the opening minutes inspire an irresistible desire to find out what happened to this man and whether or not he’ll ever find his family, Somerville is nevertheless a very good tour through an exceptionally bleak scenario – all of which is successfully conveyed without a single line of dialogue.
Comments / 0