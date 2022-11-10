A Veterans Day Tribute by- Clay Burton
A Veterans Day Tribute
by Clay Burton
There simply are no words...
How could I ever express the grace that I have received, given by God and delivered to me by his angel warriors?
The brave, the courageous. The unselfish and the bold.
The defenders, protectors, and preservers of our nation's constitutional rights and liberties. Our freedom.
Those fearless in duty and so very afraid in battle.
Who risk their lives, their limbs, their eyes, ears, and minds.
Who sacrificed their families, husbands, wives, and children.
In the knee-high, freezing cold mud and constant rains.
In the sweltering heat and humidity.
