Live updates: Fort Collins-area teams compete at Colorado high school state volleyball tournament

It's a big weekend down in Denver for Fort Collins-area girls volleyball teams.

Three schools qualified for the Colorado high school state volleyball tournament at the Denver Coliseum: Fossil Ridge (5A), Windsor (4A), Liberty Common (3A).

Action kicks off Thursday with first-round action in the morning, followed by the second round in the evening as top-4 teams in each classification start their tournament after opening byes.

The 12-team format in each classification is double elimination until the semifinals, when it becomes single elimination. The semifinals are Saturday afternoon, while the state title games are Saturday at 6 p.m.

Follow along for the latest from our local teams at state volleyball.

Championship central: Tracking Fort Collins-area fall high school sports in the postseason

Windsor

Windsor was swept Friday by defending state champion and No. 2 seed Thompson Valley 25-15, 25-11, 25-12. But the Wizards could still advance to the semifinals by winning an elimination match at 8 a.m. Saturday against either No. 4 Lutheran.

Win that game and a semifinal immediately after, and the Wizards (23-4) would be in the state championship game.

Windsor had to wait over 2 hours longer than scheduled to get its state tournament started Thursday, then played for another 2 hours in a nail-biting five-set win over Niwot.

The Wizards rallied from a 10-8 deficit in the decisive fifth set by scoring six straight points, then held on to secure the 22-25, 25-9, 25-21, 20-25, 16-14 victory.

Setter Julia Bohlinger was in on seven blocks and made 17 digs for No. 3 seed Windsor. No. 6 Niwot won the 2021 state matchup in a three-set sweep, sending Windsor to the elimination bracket, where the Wizards lost a five-set match to Mead.

“It’s super exciting, especially since we lost to them last year,” Bohlinger said. “It’s nice to get them back this year.”

Windsor had a first-round bye, while Niwot opened with a four-set win earlier in the day over Woodland Park.

Middle blocker Kadence Marsh had 13 kills and 18 digs for the Wizards, and outside hitter Cailyn McCracken had 12 kills.

Marsh went down with a leg injury midway through the fifth set, prompting officials to stop the match in the middle of a point. A trainer checked her out on the sideline during a timeout called by coach LaVerne Huston and she remained on the floor and had a kill for one of the Wizards’ final points.

“When Kadence went down, I think we all got really motivated, because we knew that we had to fight for her because, she was willing to get back up,” Bohlinger said. “She’s really tough.”

Fossil Ridge

Fossil Ridge extended its stay by winning an elimination match in five sets over Cherokee Trail before bowing out with a three-set loss Friday night to No. 4 Rampart.

Rampart swept the No. 8 SaberCats 25-21, 25-17, 25-10 to advance to another elimination at 8 a.m. Saturday against Cherry Creek.

Both of Fossil Ridge's wins in the state tournament came in five sets, and both of its losses were in three.

Friday morning, the SaberCats (21-8) outlasted Cherokee Trail 25-19, 19-25, 25-18, 23-25, 15-6.

Middle blocker Erin Hermann had 15 kills and was in on a handful of blocks, including one with Makayla Dorsey to close out the match. Delaney Ewing, also a middle blocker, and outside hitter Maya Siple added 12 kills apiece.

Ally Nowak served three straight aces and Emma Grace Moddelmog had two in a row early in the third set to help the SaberCats take control. Fossil Ridge had seven service aces in that set.

Fossil Ridge outlasted Chatfield in a five-set opening match Thursday, only to get swept later in the day by unbeaten and No. 1 seed Valor Christian 24-18, 25-10, 25-14 and knocked into the elimination bracket.

Liberty Common

Liberty Common’s season ended the way it started, with a loss to Faith Christian in a hard-fought match.

This time, it was in an elimination game Friday at the Class 3A state tournament.

Liberty Common (14-11) held its own and even had leads midway through each of the first two sets before winning the third. But Faith Christian, the No. 4 seed, took control in the fourth set with strong serving and adjusted attacks to get around the Liberty Common block to claim a 25-21, 27-25, 14-25, 25-14 victory.

Faith Christian had opened its season with a five-set win at Liberty Common on Aug. 23.

“They were the bookends to our season,” Liberty Common senior Reina Krueger said. “I’m really proud of my team, and the season we had. At least we won a set here (at state) this year.”

Liberty Common had 10 blocks in Friday’s match, including three in a row early in the second set.

Krueger was in on seven of those blocks, and Sarah Bartels was in on four.

Karli Krueger, Reina’s younger sister, finished had 17 kills, while Reina had 15.

Liberty Common came into the postseason as the No. 15 seed in the 36-team playoff field but upset Moffat County and host Prospect Ridge Academy in three sets apiece to win a regional championship and earn a No. 11 seed in the 12-team state tournament.

“I’m glad that we played to our ability and not to the seed that was given to us,” said Liberty Common coach Brian Krueger, the father of Reina and Karli.

Liberty Common fell into the elimination bracket in the state tournament after being swept in its first-round match Thursday by Patriot League rival University.

