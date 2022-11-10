ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Collins, CO

Live updates: Fort Collins-area teams compete at Colorado high school state volleyball tournament

By Chris Abshire and Kelly Lyell, Fort Collins Coloradoan
The Coloradoan
The Coloradoan
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jITTp_0j68OTaZ00

It's a big weekend down in Denver for Fort Collins-area girls volleyball teams.

Three schools qualified for the Colorado high school state volleyball tournament at the Denver Coliseum: Fossil Ridge (5A), Windsor (4A), Liberty Common (3A).

Action kicks off Thursday with first-round action in the morning, followed by the second round in the evening as top-4 teams in each classification start their tournament after opening byes.

The 12-team format in each classification is double elimination until the semifinals, when it becomes single elimination. The semifinals are Saturday afternoon, while the state title games are Saturday at 6 p.m.

Follow along for the latest from our local teams at state volleyball.

Championship central: Championship central: Tracking Fort Collins-area fall high school sports in the postseason

Windsor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22UUhx_0j68OTaZ00

Windsor was swept Friday by defending state champion and No. 2 seed Thompson Valley 25-15, 25-11, 25-12. But the Wizards could still advance to the semifinals by winning an elimination match at 8 a.m. Saturday against either No. 4 Lutheran.

Win that game and a semifinal immediately after, and the Wizards (23-4) would be in the state championship game.

Windsor had to wait over 2 hours longer than scheduled to get its state tournament started Thursday, then played for another 2 hours in a nail-biting five-set win over Niwot.

The Wizards rallied from a 10-8 deficit in the decisive fifth set by scoring six straight points, then held on to secure the 22-25, 25-9, 25-21, 20-25, 16-14 victory.

Setter Julia Bohlinger was in on seven blocks and made 17 digs for No. 3 seed Windsor. No. 6 Niwot won the 2021 state matchup in a three-set sweep, sending Windsor to the elimination bracket, where the Wizards lost a five-set match to Mead.

“It’s super exciting, especially since we lost to them last year,” Bohlinger said. “It’s nice to get them back this year.”

Windsor had a first-round bye, while Niwot opened with a four-set win earlier in the day over Woodland Park.

Middle blocker Kadence Marsh had 13 kills and 18 digs for the Wizards, and outside hitter Cailyn McCracken had 12 kills.

Marsh went down with a leg injury midway through the fifth set, prompting officials to stop the match in the middle of a point. A trainer checked her out on the sideline during a timeout called by coach LaVerne Huston and she remained on the floor and had a kill for one of the Wizards’ final points.

“When Kadence went down, I think we all got really motivated, because we knew that we had to fight for her because, she was willing to get back up,” Bohlinger said. “She’s really tough.”

Fossil Ridge

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VkbYx_0j68OTaZ00

Fossil Ridge extended its stay by winning an elimination match in five sets over Cherokee Trail before bowing out with a three-set loss Friday night to No. 4 Rampart.

Rampart swept the No. 8 SaberCats 25-21, 25-17, 25-10 to advance to another elimination at 8 a.m. Saturday against Cherry Creek.

Both of Fossil Ridge's wins in the state tournament came in five sets, and both of its losses were in three.

Friday morning, the SaberCats (21-8) outlasted Cherokee Trail 25-19, 19-25, 25-18, 23-25, 15-6.

Middle blocker Erin Hermann had 15 kills and was in on a handful of blocks, including one with Makayla Dorsey to close out the match. Delaney Ewing, also a middle blocker, and outside hitter Maya Siple added 12 kills apiece.

Ally Nowak served three straight aces and Emma Grace Moddelmog had two in a row early in the third set to help the SaberCats take control. Fossil Ridge had seven service aces in that set.

Fossil Ridge outlasted Chatfield in a five-set opening match Thursday, only to get swept later in the day by unbeaten and No. 1 seed Valor Christian 24-18, 25-10, 25-14 and knocked into the elimination bracket.

Liberty Common

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=239c7Z_0j68OTaZ00

Liberty Common’s season ended the way it started, with a loss to Faith Christian in a hard-fought match.

This time, it was in an elimination game Friday at the Class 3A state tournament.

Liberty Common (14-11) held its own and even had leads midway through each of the first two sets before winning the third. But Faith Christian, the No. 4 seed, took control in the fourth set with strong serving and adjusted attacks to get around the Liberty Common block to claim a 25-21, 27-25, 14-25, 25-14 victory.

Faith Christian had opened its season with a five-set win at Liberty Common on Aug. 23.

“They were the bookends to our season,” Liberty Common senior Reina Krueger said. “I’m really proud of my team, and the season we had. At least we won a set here (at state) this year.”

Liberty Common had 10 blocks in Friday’s match, including three in a row early in the second set.

Krueger was in on seven of those blocks, and Sarah Bartels was in on four.

Karli Krueger, Reina’s younger sister, finished had 17 kills, while Reina had 15.

Liberty Common came into the postseason as the No. 15 seed in the 36-team playoff field but upset Moffat County and host Prospect Ridge Academy in three sets apiece to win a regional championship and earn a No. 11 seed in the 12-team state tournament.

“I’m glad that we played to our ability and not to the seed that was given to us,” said Liberty Common coach Brian Krueger, the father of Reina and Karli.

Liberty Common fell into the elimination bracket in the state tournament after being swept in its first-round match Thursday by Patriot League rival University.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Live updates: Fort Collins-area teams compete at Colorado high school state volleyball tournament

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
9NEWS

Champions crowned at state volleyball

DENVER — On the most exciting night of the year, five champions were crowned at the 2022 girls volleyball state championships. Class 5A was dominated by Valor Christian. They completed their perfect 29-0 season with a 3-0 sweep over Rock Canyon to capture the state title. Thompson Valley swept...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Boebert holds slight lead over Frisch in District 3 race

The last new drop came in on Friday and hasn’t changed over the weekend, but Boebert’s lead tightened slightly in the last two counts to 1,122. Carly Moore reports. Boebert holds slight lead over Frisch in District …. The last new drop came in on Friday and hasn’t...
DENVER, CO
csurams.com

Rams Receive At-Large Bids to NCAA Championship

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – For the first time since the 2004 season, both Colorado State cross country teams will make their return to the NCAA Championships next weekend in Stillwater, Okla., both earning at-large bids on Saturday. "Really excited to have both teams officially into the national meet," said...
FORT COLLINS, CO
Colorado Newsline

With Boebert slightly ahead of Frisch in Colorado, the race to cure ballots is on

The extremely tight race between leader U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert and Adam Frisch became a contest of cured ballots this week, as the Republican incumbent and her Democratic challenger sought to rally their voters and ensure every one of their ballots is counted. On Monday afternoon, the difference between the candidates’ vote totals remained 1,122, […] The post With Boebert slightly ahead of Frisch in Colorado, the race to cure ballots is on appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

A brief breakdown of successful Colorado and Denver propositions

FOX31 breaks down how certain proposition final vote tallies ended up. A brief breakdown of successful Colorado and Denver …. FOX31 breaks down how certain proposition final vote tallies ended up. 6-year-old girl raises money to buy turkeys. A 6-year-old girl and her family are raising money to buy turkeys...
DENVER, CO
Mix 104.3 KMXY

This Mountainous Colorado Home On the Market is a Must-See

From efficient tiny homes to lavish mega-mansions, the houses standing throughout Colorado range immensely in their architectural appearances and styles. A home for sale in Boulder, Colorado is one of the most unique options on the market right now. This Funky Colorado Cabin Could Be Your Dream Getaway for Under...
BOULDER, CO
9NEWS

Loveland city manager faces possible suspension

LOVELAND, Colo. — The mayor of Loveland wants to suspend the city manager after he was charged with harassing an independent journalist at the Larimer County Justice Center. Mayor Jacki Marsh plans to file a motion Tuesday to suspend Steve Adams with pay until the city council can discuss potential disciplinary action.
LOVELAND, CO
1310kfka.com

Sharpshooters needed to control Colorado’s elk population

Calling all sharpshooters. Colorado Parks and Wildlife wants qualified hunters to shoot elk in Great Sand Dunes National Park and National Wildlife Refuges in the San Luis Valley next year. The elk dispersal project is slated to kick off in February of 2023 and aims to curb overpopulations of the iconic animal. A similar program was used from 2009 to 2011 in Rocky Mountain national Park, which now has appropriate levels of elk. Colorado has the largest elk herd in the world with 300,000 animals.
COLORADO STATE
94.3 The X

Colleges & Universities in Colorado, Ranked From Most to Least Expensive

Colorado may not be home to any Ivy League schools, but there are still plenty of excellent colleges and universities in the Centennial State. However, having this many educational options means it can be hard to decide which school to attend. From academics to Greek life to extracurricular activities, there are many factors to consider when choosing where to go to college.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Campaign concedes defeat of third-party alcohol delivery in Colorado, celebrates victory of wine in groceries

The campaign behind the push to expand the sale and delivery of alcohol in Colorado conceded defeat in one and celebrated victory in the other. “We’re pleased that Coloradans will soon be able to pick up a bottle of wine when purchasing groceries," Rick Reiter, campaign director for Wine in Grocery Stores, said in a statement. "Consumer habits are evolving, and it was inevitable that either this election, or one soon thereafter, that Colorado would become the 40th state to have wine in grocery stores."
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Whataburger picks sites of next 4 Colorado locations

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Whataburger is answering the call of hungry Coloradans. The Texas-based burger chain has picked the sites of its next four Colorado restaurants. Earlier this year, Whataburger returned to Colorado for the first time in decades, opening locations in February and September in Colorado Springs. The...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
The Coloradoan

The Coloradoan

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
605K+
Views
ABOUT

Serving Fort Collins and Northern Colorado through news, community events, entertainment and classifieds.

 http://coloradoan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy