How to watch Duke basketball vs. USC Upstate Spartans on TV, live stream plus game time
The Duke Blue Devils men's basketball team is scheduled to host the USC Upstate Spartans on Friday, Nov. 11.
The game is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. ET at Cameron Indoor Stadium.
Duke, ranked No. 8 in the USA Today Sports Coaches Poll, is 1-0 overall after beating Jacksonville 71-44 on Monday night.
USC Upstate is 1-0 overall on the season. The Spartans beat Brevard 90-42 on Monday in Spartanburg, South Carolina.
Here's how you can watch Friday's game.
How to watch Duke basketball vs. USC Upstate on TV, live stream
Start time: 6:30 p.m. ET on Friday, Nov. 11
Location: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina
TV: ACC Network
ACC Network is channel 612 on DirecTV, channel 402 on Dish Network and channel 329 or 829 on Verizon FiOS.
Online live stream: ESPN.com/watch
Jon Scheyer is the Duke basketball head coach. Dave Dickerson is the USC Upstate basketball head coach.
