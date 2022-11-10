ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

How to watch Duke basketball vs. USC Upstate Spartans on TV, live stream plus game time

By Gabe Hauari, The Fayetteville Observer
The Fayetteville Observer
The Fayetteville Observer
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Gr8Q3_0j68ORp700

The Duke Blue Devils men's basketball team is scheduled to host the USC Upstate Spartans on Friday, Nov. 11.

The game is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. ET at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Duke, ranked No. 8 in the USA Today Sports Coaches Poll, is 1-0 overall after beating Jacksonville 71-44 on Monday night.

USC Upstate is 1-0 overall on the season. The Spartans beat Brevard 90-42 on Monday in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

Here's how you can watch Friday's game.

How to watch Duke basketball vs. USC Upstate on TV, live stream

Start time: 6:30 p.m. ET on Friday, Nov. 11

Location: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina

TV: ACC Network

ACC Network is channel 612 on DirecTV, channel 402 on Dish Network and channel 329 or 829 on Verizon FiOS.

Online live stream: ESPN.com/watch

Jon Scheyer is the Duke basketball head coach. Dave Dickerson is the USC Upstate basketball head coach.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTV

Viewer video shows Catawba River overflowing in McDowell County

Duke Energy prepared for current, future outages from remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole. A spokesperson at Duke Energy said the power outage numbers across the Carolinas went up throughout the day as expected. Businesses impacted by heavy rain in the N.C. High Country. Updated: 7 hours ago. Rising water entered...
MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

North Carolina cities rank in top 20 for best places to spend Thanksgiving

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Raleigh, Durham and Charlotte are ranked among the top 20 cities across the country for the best places to spend Thanksgiving “without breaking the bank,” according to WalletHub. WalletHub compared the 100 largest U.S. cities across five key categories including celebrations and traditions, affordability, safety and accessibility, giving thanks and weather […]
DURHAM, NC
FOX Carolina

2 players in Carolinas win $1 million from Powerball drawing

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Education Lottery and North Carolina Education Lottery said players from both states won big during Monday night’s record-breaking Powerball drawing. While the $2.04 billion jackpot wasn’t won in either state, multiple players collected large prizes. These winners included 2 players that...
WILMINGTON, NC
FOX8 News

North Carolina woman wins $310K lottery jackpot off $1 ticket

RALEIGH, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Mount Holly woman netted more than $310,000 after paying $1 for a lottery ticket last month, according to the NC Education Lottery. Officials said Deborah Pietrucha bought her winning Cash 5 ticket on October 29 using Online Play on the lottery’s website. She won a jackpot of $310,429. […]
MOUNT HOLLY, NC
WBTV

1 dead, 3 injured, I-485 lanes closed until 8 p.m.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte Fire Department is responding to an accident on Interstate 485 outbound lanes at Interstate 77 South near Pineville. One person is dead, and three are injured according to Medic. The roads will remain closed until 8 p.m. according to DriveNC.com. More information will be...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Diana

This Is One of the Snowiest Town in South Carolina

The city of Greer is located in South Carolina's Greenville and Spartanburg counties. The 2020 Census showed the town has a population of 35,308. The Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin Metropolitan Statistical Area includes Greer. The city is a part of Upstate South Carolina's Greenville-Spartanburg-Anderson, SC Combined Statistical Area.
GREER, SC
FOX Carolina

Historic Upstate business to be demolished, owner says

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - After 51 years, a landmark building in Greenville is coming down. Mr. Mattress on Wade Hampton Boulevard was severely damaged when an SUV crashed through the showroom on Oct. 29. For nearly two weeks, the roadway in front of the business has been partially blocked while construction crews evaluated whether or not it could be saved.
GREENVILLE, SC
country1037fm.com

North Carolina Woman Calls 911 After Being Served “Undercooked Barbecue”

I’m a Shelby girl and one of the things Shelby is known for is its great barbecue. Am I right Cleveland County people? Oh sure, other parts of the state are known for it too, but I was raised on the stuff. One North Carolina woman calls 911 because she says she knows her barbecue and hers was undercooked.
SHELBY, NC
counton2.com

South Carolina teenager airlifted after hit by car, driver not charged

UNION, S.C. (WSPA) – A teenager from Union was flown to a Greenville hospital Tuesday after being hit by a vehicle. According to the Union Public Safety Department, a Honda Accord and a 13-year-old on a bicycle crashed into each other. The 13-year-old was airlifted to Greenville for their...
UNION, SC
wccbcharlotte.com

Troopers: 13-Year-Old Killed In Accident on I-485 Outer near Pineville

The North Carolina Highway Patrol tells WCCB the victim in a deadly accident on I-485 near Pineville was 13-years-old. Troopers say a black suv traveling on the 485 on ramp from I-77 was attempting to merge on to 485 and lost control. The car ran off the road to the left and overturned. The suv was then struck by a FedEx truck. Four people in the SUV were transported to Atrium but the 13-year-old died at the scene. The FedEx driver was transported to Atrium Health Pineville with minor injuries.
PINEVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

Interstate 85/40 crash, vehicle fire shuts down lanes near Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Two lanes were closed following a crash on Interstate 85/40 near Greensboro, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 135, near Exit 135 for Rock Creek Dairy Road. The closure began at around 4:10 p.m. and maps currently show around five miles of traffic […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

One person shot in Greensboro on South Pearson Street, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro police are investigating a shooting on Friday night. One person was shot on the 1300 block South Pearson Street around 8:30 p.m., according to the Greensboro Police Department. There is no word on the victim’s condition. No suspect information is available at this time. We are still working to learn […]
GREENSBORO, NC
The Fayetteville Observer

The Fayetteville Observer

9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Fayetteville, NC from The Fayetteville Observer.

 http://fayobserver.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy