Georgia State

Prep Newsletter: Football playoffs begin, and top returning basketball players revealed

By Dennis Knight, Savannah Morning News
 5 days ago
The high school football playoffs begin in Georgia this week, and the prep basketball season is also tipping off in one of the busiest times of the year for high school sports action.

We've got you covered in this week's edition of the Prep Central Newsletter.

On the football side, we have a look at all 10 matchups involving schools from the Greater Savannah area with eight games in the GHSA playoffs and one in SCISA and in in GIAA.

Benedictine (8-2) and Calvary Day (9-0) are the top area teams headed in the postseason as BC, the defending Class 4A state champion, is again a No. 1 seed in Class 4A. Calvary Day is a No. 1 seed in Class 3A. BC, ranked No. 4 among Class 4A teams in the state by the AJC, will host No. 9 Whitewater Friday at Memorial Stadium.

Calvary, the No. 2 team in Class 3A, is set to host Salem (2-8) in a Saturday matinee kicking off at 1 p.m.

We've got a pair of No. 2 seeds hosting in the first round as Effingham County (7-3) takes on a tough Lee County squad (7-3) in Class 6A, while Savannah Christian (9-1) is primed to make a playoff run as the Raiders host Hephzibah (6-4) in a Class 3A first round matchup.

In basketball, we take a look at the top returning boys and girls players in the Greater Savannah area with a list that includes Johnson's Antonio Baker, Beach's Shamarrie Hugie and Zyere Edwards on the boys side. The girls list includes Calvary Day guard Hannah Cail, who signed with Georgia College on Wednesday, and Veronica Sierzant of Islands, the 6-3 forward who has committed to Syracuse as a volleyball player.

Sierzant made news this week on the volleyball front as she was selected as a second team high school All-American by the AVCA. She made the team as an outside hitter, the position she played for Sharks the last few years. She'll be a setter at Syracuse.

We also have a story on the Savannah Arts girls cross country team as the Panthers won their first state title in the Class 2A state meet on Saturday led by individual champion Margaret Wade and her close friend Lyric Olson, who finished fifth.

We have a look back at how things went down in the final week of the regular season in football as BC rolled to a win over New Hampstead, and Johnson saw its season end in a loss to Long County, which clinched the final playoff spot out of Region 3-3A with the win at Islands.

Dennis Knight covers sports for the Savannah Morning News. Contact him at Dknight@savannahnow.com. Twitter: @DennisKnightSMN

