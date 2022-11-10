Read full article on original website
Spirit Airlines Just Made It Harder To Fly To Florida
Spirit Airlines is the most barebones way to travel possible. Spirit’s whole pitch is that it will get you where you are going, but it won’t give you anything else. At least, not for free. People love to complain online, and also on “The Daily Show,” that you...
California child dies from combination of flu, RSV in first fatal pediatric case this season
The state Department of Public Health reported Monday that the flu and RSV claimed the life of a California child under age 5 for the first time in the 2022-23 season. To protect the privacy of the family, state officials said they would not be releasing any further information on the child.
‘Demon fish’ found dead in Florida ignites social media: Is it too ugly to be real?
A dead fish found in Florida is at the center of a strange debate on social media, with some insisting it’s too horrific to be real. It began Nov. 10 when a series of photos appeared on the Florida Photography Facebook page, showing a bizarre creature with hollow eyes, leathery black skin and lips pulled back to reveal rows of nail-like teeth.
In some conservative California counties where anti-abortion candidates win, so does abortion
In some of California’s most conservative counties, where Republican gubernatorial candidate Brian Dahle was the clear favorite over Gov. Gavin Newsom and where anti-abortion Christian conservatives are leading in partial returns, voters still showed up for abortion access by supporting Proposition 1. The pro-choice measure, which will enshrine abortion...
Another Caltrans contractor pleads guilty to paying bribes, rigging bids for projects
An owner of a construction company agreed to plead guilty Monday for his role in a scheme to rig bids for Caltrans contracts, records show. Federal prosecutors said contractor Bill R. Miller colluded with a manager at the state’s transportation agency, and others, from 2015 to 2019. That allowed his company to receive contracts at inflated prices.
Virginia RB Mike Hollins in Critical Condition After Charlottesville Shooting
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia running back Mike Hollins is in critical condition, on a ventilator and will undergo a second surgical procedure on Tuesday for a gunshot wound suffered Sunday night, a family friend told Sports Illustrated on Monday night. “It’s been a long 24 hours,” says Gordon McKernan,...
