Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fordcountychronicle.com
PBL High School girls basketball loses 38-23 to Monticello in season opener
GIBSON CITY – The Paxton-Buckley-Loda varsity girls basketball team lost 38-23 to Monticello on Monday in its first game of the Lady Falcon & Bunnie Tip-Off Classic. Emily Robidoux had 10 points for PBL (0-1) while Trixie Johnson had six points, Leah Eyre and Aubrey Busboom had three points and Aubree Gooden had one point.
fordcountychronicle.com
Cissna Park girls basketball starts season with win over Momence
CISSNA PARK – The Cissna Park High School girls basketball team won 71-7 over Momence in its first game of the Cissna Park Tip-Off Classic on Monday. Addison Lucht led Cissna Park in scoring with 20 points on 10-for-17 shooting, along with three rebounds and one assist. Mikayla Knake scored 16 points on 6-for-14 shooting while recording two assists, two steals and two rebounds.
fordcountychronicle.com
Obituary: Geraldine Bidner
Norma Geraldine (Jeri) (Kuntz) Bidner was born on June 18, 1921 in Hensley Township to Russell and Viola (Fillenwarth) Kuntz. She was baptized on August 28, 1921, and confirmed at Immanuel Lutheran Church of Osman on her 23rd birthday, June 18, 1944. She left her earthly home on November 12, 2022 surrounded by family members.
fordcountychronicle.com
GCMS High School girls basketball loses season opener to Iroquois West
GIBSON CITY – The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley varsity girls basketball team lost 52-41 to Iroquois West on Monday in its first game of the Lady Falcon & Bunnie Tip-Off Classic. Savannah Shumate had a game-high 19 points for the Falcons (0-1) while Anna Warren had five points. Cally Kroon, Mindy...
Comments / 0