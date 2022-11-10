CISSNA PARK – The Cissna Park High School girls basketball team won 71-7 over Momence in its first game of the Cissna Park Tip-Off Classic on Monday. Addison Lucht led Cissna Park in scoring with 20 points on 10-for-17 shooting, along with three rebounds and one assist. Mikayla Knake scored 16 points on 6-for-14 shooting while recording two assists, two steals and two rebounds.

MOMENCE, IL ・ 3 HOURS AGO