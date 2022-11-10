Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Leaked Video Shows Jen Shah in Screaming Match on Streets of SLCAMY KAPLANSalt Lake City, UT
Chick-fil-A Restaurant Has a Popular Location in Salt Lake City, UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Moon Bakery Is a Korean Bakery in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Mandarin Restaurant Is a Popular Place to Dine in Bountiful, UtahS. F. MoriBountiful, UT
Related
Celtics star Jaylen Brown fires back at Joe Tsai’s ‘alarming’ statement on Kyrie Irving’s suspension
Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown raised some concerns over Joe Tsai’s recent statement on Kyrie Irving’s suspension from the Brooklyn Nets. Amid criticisms about the harsh punishment on Irving and the rather unfair terms of his reinstatement, the Nets owner remained firm on the suspension and even pointed out that the All-Star playmaker still has a lot of work to do before he can return to the team. Tsai also emphasized “what people miss” regarding their decision to keep Kyrie out of the team, noting that “he only apologized after he was suspended.”
Cavs star Donovan Mitchell’s reactions to Jazz’s Jordan Clarkson balling out are priceless
The Utah Jazz still remain to be one of the biggest surprises of the season as they continue to build on their unexpectedly strong start to 2022-23. The strong play of Jordan Clarkson has been integral to this team’s success, and for his part, former Jazz superstar Donovan Mitchell could not help but react to Clarkson’s dominant start to the season.
James Harden’s instant reaction to Joel Embiid dropping 59 on Jazz
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid was a one-man wrecking crew Sunday against the Utah Jazz. Embiid did not just dominate the Jazz — he destroyed them. Embiid posted one of the craziest stat lines in the history of the NBA to lead the Sixers to a 105-98 win at home over the Jazz, doing it […] The post James Harden’s instant reaction to Joel Embiid dropping 59 on Jazz appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ja Morant reacts to Sixers’ Joel Embiid obliterating Jazz for 59 points
Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant couldn’t believe his eyes after witnessing Joel Embiid score more than half of the Philadelphia 76ers’ total points against the Utah Jazz on Sunday. Embiid exploded for 59 points in the 105-98 win, going 19-of-28 from the field and 20-of-24 from the free...
Damian Lillard drops truth bomb on Blazers hot start to the season
The Portland Trail Blazers have gotten off to a strong 9-4 start this season, managed to have become one of the top teams in the Western Conference this season and Damian Lillard is thrilled about it. According to NBA.com’s Blazers reporter Casey Holdahl, Lillard is most impressed by the camaraderie...
‘It keeps happening’: Stephen Curry, Warriors’ unfair ‘advantage’ called out by Cavs coach
The post ‘It keeps happening’: Stephen Curry, Warriors’ unfair ‘advantage’ called out by Cavs coach appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes reacts to killing of 3 Virginia football players by ex-Cavalier
Another act of senseless violence occurred yet again on Sunday night after it was reported that a former running back on the Virginia Cavaliers roster shot three Cavaliers dead, and wounded two others in an unfortunate encounter. University president James E. Ryan confirmed that Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry were the ones who lost their lives in the tragic incident.
Jeremy Sochan reveals steep learning curve young Spurs must grasp from Stephen Curry, Warriors
The San Antonio Spurs entered their Monday night clash against the struggling Golden State Warriors with a better-than-expected 6-7 record, thanks in large part to the huge strides Keldon Johnson and Devin Vassell have made. However, the Spurs were hit with a reality check after they were blown out by Stephen Curry and the defending champions, 132-95, despite being on the second night of a back-to-back.
Jaylen Brown gets brutal injury update ahead of Celtics vs. Pistons clash
In a rather brutal blow to the Boston Celtics, Jaylen Brown has been ruled out on Sunday against the Detroit Pistons due to a knee injury. Brown was initially listed as questionable for the contest, but the Celtics eventually opted to let him sit out so his knee contusion can heal better. He played 35 minutes in their showdown with the Denver Nuggets on Friday.
Jaylen Brown calls out Joe Tsai again as Kyrie Irving remains suspended
For the second time in three days, National Basketball Players Association vice president Jaylen Brown called out Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai amid Kyrie Irving’s suspension. Irving will miss his seventh consecutive game Tuesday after Brooklyn suspended the guard for his repeated refusal to apologize for posts linking to...
Draymond Green gets honest on major Jordan Poole adjustment Warriors must ‘figure out’
Make no mistake. Jordan Poole definitely isn’t the driving force behind the Golden State Warriors’ ongoing bench struggles. But as Steve Kerr keeps searching for rotational answers behind his team’s “foundational six,” Draymond Green honed in on a nuanced dynamic he believes has contributed to poor early-season play from Golden State’s reserves. Here’s how the […] The post Draymond Green gets honest on major Jordan Poole adjustment Warriors must ‘figure out’ appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘You tell me’: Suns star Devin Booker’s blunt reaction to key reason behind Phoenix’s downfall vs. Heat
Monday night produced quite a tremendous matchup between two of the top teams in the NBA right now. In the end, it was the Miami Heat that edged out the Phoenix Suns, 113-112, in a thrilling contest that went down the wire. It was another disappointing loss for the Suns,...
Steve Kerr gets brutally honest on James Wiseman’s future ahead of G-League move
James Wiseman took the floor for the first time in three games on Monday. The third-year big man’s minutes weren’t an indication he was suddenly back in the Golden State Warriors’ evolving rotation, though. Wiseman only got off the bench because his team was salting away a blowout win over the San Antonio Spurs, giving […] The post Steve Kerr gets brutally honest on James Wiseman’s future ahead of G-League move appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Wizards receive big Bradley Beal update after COVID-19 absence
The Washington Wizards are one of the hottest teams in the NBA. They are winners of their last four, all without their best player and one of the top shooting guards in the NBA, Bradley Beal, who has missed nearly two weeks due to health and safety protocols. However, a recent report suggests that the […] The post Wizards receive big Bradley Beal update after COVID-19 absence appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Knicks players take action after awful loss vs. Thunder
The New York Knicks’ players decided to take action following their recent 145-135 loss at the hands of the Oklahoma City Thunder. Julius Randle reportedly called for a players only team dinner on Monday night ahead of the Knicks’ road game against the Jazz in Utah, per Steve Popper. The players said it was a […] The post Knicks players take action after awful loss vs. Thunder appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jayson Tatum ‘laughs off’ controversial technical foul in Celtics’ comeback win vs. Thunder
Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum has come out guns blazing to begin the 2022-23 campaign, posting insane averages of 31.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 3.9 assists in 14 games, cementing himself as one of the early frontrunners for the Most Valuable Player award. Tatum hasn’t gotten to this point without...
What WNBA must learn from USWNT’s groundbreaking path to pay equity
The United States Women’s National Team celebrated its historic new collective bargaining agreement that will ensure equal pay and resources for years to come. The CBA went into effect this past May and the USWNT found itself in a position it had been fighting for as long as their dominance was a global topic. The […] The post What WNBA must learn from USWNT’s groundbreaking path to pay equity appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Klay Thompson’s silver lining on Warriors’ rough start to 2022-23
The Golden State Warriors earned a much-needed feel-good win on Monday, routing the San Antonio Spurs 132-95 at Chase Center. Maybe a blowout home victory over a short-handed, rebuilding team absent three guards from its normal rotation won’t give the defending champions the jolt of momentum required to overcome their early-season struggles.
NBA Odds: Nets vs. Kings prediction, odds and pick – 11/15/22
Happy Tuesday fellow bettors! The Brooklyn Nets will continue their road trip by taking on the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. It is time to check out NBA odds series, where our Nets-Kings prediction and pick will be revealed. After winning four of their last five games overall, the Nets were simply overwhelmed by the […] The post NBA Odds: Nets vs. Kings prediction, odds and pick – 11/15/22 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The annoying reason Giannis, Bucks are banned from wearing awesome cream jerseys
The Milwaukee Bucks had one of the most distinct city edition jerseys out there when they released their Cream City threads. The cream color and the city moniker itself was a tribute to the cream-colored bricks that originated in the area back in the 19th century. But alas, we’ve likely...
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
206K+
Followers
120K+
Post
124M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0