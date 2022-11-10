ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celtics star Jaylen Brown fires back at Joe Tsai’s ‘alarming’ statement on Kyrie Irving’s suspension

Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown raised some concerns over Joe Tsai’s recent statement on Kyrie Irving’s suspension from the Brooklyn Nets. Amid criticisms about the harsh punishment on Irving and the rather unfair terms of his reinstatement, the Nets owner remained firm on the suspension and even pointed out that the All-Star playmaker still has a lot of work to do before he can return to the team. Tsai also emphasized “what people miss” regarding their decision to keep Kyrie out of the team, noting that “he only apologized after he was suspended.”
Cavs star Donovan Mitchell’s reactions to Jazz’s Jordan Clarkson balling out are priceless

The Utah Jazz still remain to be one of the biggest surprises of the season as they continue to build on their unexpectedly strong start to 2022-23. The strong play of Jordan Clarkson has been integral to this team’s success, and for his part, former Jazz superstar Donovan Mitchell could not help but react to Clarkson’s dominant start to the season.
James Harden’s instant reaction to Joel Embiid dropping 59 on Jazz

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid was a one-man wrecking crew Sunday against the Utah Jazz. Embiid did not just dominate the Jazz — he destroyed them. Embiid posted one of the craziest stat lines in the history of the NBA to lead the Sixers to a 105-98 win at home over the Jazz, doing it […] The post James Harden’s instant reaction to Joel Embiid dropping 59 on Jazz appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes reacts to killing of 3 Virginia football players by ex-Cavalier

Another act of senseless violence occurred yet again on Sunday night after it was reported that a former running back on the Virginia Cavaliers roster shot three Cavaliers dead, and wounded two others in an unfortunate encounter. University president James E. Ryan confirmed that Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry were the ones who lost their lives in the tragic incident.
Jeremy Sochan reveals steep learning curve young Spurs must grasp from Stephen Curry, Warriors

The San Antonio Spurs entered their Monday night clash against the struggling Golden State Warriors with a better-than-expected 6-7 record, thanks in large part to the huge strides Keldon Johnson and Devin Vassell have made. However, the Spurs were hit with a reality check after they were blown out by Stephen Curry and the defending champions, 132-95, despite being on the second night of a back-to-back.
Jaylen Brown gets brutal injury update ahead of Celtics vs. Pistons clash

In a rather brutal blow to the Boston Celtics, Jaylen Brown has been ruled out on Sunday against the Detroit Pistons due to a knee injury. Brown was initially listed as questionable for the contest, but the Celtics eventually opted to let him sit out so his knee contusion can heal better. He played 35 minutes in their showdown with the Denver Nuggets on Friday.
Draymond Green gets honest on major Jordan Poole adjustment Warriors must ‘figure out’

Make no mistake. Jordan Poole definitely isn’t the driving force behind the Golden State Warriors’ ongoing bench struggles. But as Steve Kerr keeps searching for rotational answers behind his team’s “foundational six,” Draymond Green honed in on a nuanced dynamic he believes has contributed to poor early-season play from Golden State’s reserves. Here’s how the […] The post Draymond Green gets honest on major Jordan Poole adjustment Warriors must ‘figure out’ appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Steve Kerr gets brutally honest on James Wiseman’s future ahead of G-League move

James Wiseman took the floor for the first time in three games on Monday. The third-year big man’s minutes weren’t an indication he was suddenly back in the Golden State Warriors’ evolving rotation, though. Wiseman only got off the bench because his team was salting away a blowout win over the San Antonio Spurs, giving […] The post Steve Kerr gets brutally honest on James Wiseman’s future ahead of G-League move appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Wizards receive big Bradley Beal update after COVID-19 absence

The Washington Wizards are one of the hottest teams in the NBA. They are winners of their last four, all without their best player and one of the top shooting guards in the NBA, Bradley Beal, who has missed nearly two weeks due to health and safety protocols. However, a recent report suggests that the […] The post Wizards receive big Bradley Beal update after COVID-19 absence appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Knicks players take action after awful loss vs. Thunder

The New York Knicks’ players decided to take action following their recent 145-135 loss at the hands of the Oklahoma City Thunder. Julius Randle reportedly called for a players only team dinner on Monday night ahead of the Knicks’ road game against the Jazz in Utah, per Steve Popper. The players said it was a […] The post Knicks players take action after awful loss vs. Thunder appeared first on ClutchPoints.
What WNBA must learn from USWNT’s groundbreaking path to pay equity

The United States Women’s National Team celebrated its historic new collective bargaining agreement that will ensure equal pay and resources for years to come. The CBA went into effect this past May and the USWNT found itself in a position it had been fighting for as long as their dominance was a global topic. The […] The post What WNBA must learn from USWNT’s groundbreaking path to pay equity appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA Odds: Nets vs. Kings prediction, odds and pick – 11/15/22

Happy Tuesday fellow bettors! The Brooklyn Nets will continue their road trip by taking on the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. It is time to check out NBA odds series, where our Nets-Kings prediction and pick will be revealed. After winning four of their last five games overall, the Nets were simply overwhelmed by the […] The post NBA Odds: Nets vs. Kings prediction, odds and pick – 11/15/22 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
