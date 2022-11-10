Read full article on original website
Driver hospitalized in Salina after I-70 crash
LINCOLN COUNTY —One person was injured in an accident just before 6p.m. Monday in Lincoln County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2018 Nissan passenger vehicle driven by Ismael Arrelano, 46, Mexico, was westbound on Interstate 70 just west of 26th Road. The driver lost control of the Nissan....
Salina man arrested after incident at Schwan's Monday
A Salina man was arrested on multiple requested charges, including criminal threat and battery, after an alleged incident at Schwan's early Monday. Officers were sent to Schwan's, 3019 Scanlan Avenue, at approximately 4:45 a.m. Monday for a report of a physical altercation between two employees, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
Saline County Booking Activity, Nov. 15
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Enloe, John Charles; 32; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Failure to appear. Criminal use...
Local officer, area deputy graduate from KLETC
Twenty new law enforcement officers graduated from the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center (KLETC) on Friday in a ceremony held in KLETC’s Integrity Auditorium. Gary Warner, class coordinator for the 301st basic training class, expressed his appreciation for the graduates and acknowledged the many challenges they overcame throughout their training.
Salina police participating in Kansas Thanksgiving Safe Arrival
During the upcoming Thanksgiving season, the Salina Police Department is asking vehicle occupants to make sure they are buckled up. Beginning Saturday, and through Nov. 27, the Salina Police Department will join other law enforcement agencies across the state, including the Kansas Highway Patrol, in the Kansas Thanksgiving Safe Arrival traffic enforcement campaign, according to information released this morning by the department.
Kan. woman lost $3K from suspect posing as bank employee
RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged scam in Riley County. Just after 11a.m. November 10, officers filed a report for unlawful computer acts and theft, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. A 29-year-old woman reported she was scammed by an unknown suspect posing...
Flatbed pickup with 'Eat Beef' tag stolen from NW Salina repair shop
Police are looking for a flatbed pickup that was stolen from a northwest Salina service center over the weekend. The 1996 Ford F350 flatbed pickup, belonging to a 52-year-old Salina woman was towed to Dave's Service Center, 204 N. Cherry Street, at approximately 8 p.m. Saturday, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. At approximately 8 a.m. Sunday, the owner was notified that the pickup was missing.
2 people dead in vehicle accident outside Manhattan
GEARY COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - Two people are dead after a two-car accident in Geary County. The accident happened at approximately 3 a.m. Saturday about nine miles southeast of Manhattan. John A. Wagnaar III, 34, of Manhattan was traveling west in the eastbound passing lane of I-70 and collided with...
Kansas man dies after wrong-way, head-on crash
GEARY COUNTY—Two people died in an accident just after 3a.m. Saturday in Geary County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2015 Ford F150 driven by John A. Wagnaar III, 34, Manhattan, was westbound in the eastbound passing lane of Interstate 70 at Deep Creek Road. The pickup and an...
Police: Pregnant Kansas woman shot, unborn baby has died
RENO COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting where a pregnant woman lost the baby and have made an arrest. Just after 2:20 a.m. Nov. 4, police were sent to a residence in the 500 block of East Avenue B in reference to an accidental shooting, according to to Hutchinson Police Lt. Dustin Loepp.
Priest, businessman indicted after $10 million taken from Salina foster program
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Salina priest and a New York businessman have been federally indicted after $10 million was defrauded from a Kansas foster care organization. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Kansas says that on Monday, Nov. 14, a federal grand jury in Topeka indicted and charged a Kansas priest and a businessman from New York for a scheme to defraud $10 million from a foster care organization.
One Person is in Custody Following a Home Invasion North of McPherson
MCPHERSON, Kan. – One person is in custody following a home invasion north of McPherson Wednesday morning. According to the McPherson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies along with McPherson Police were called around 10:30 AM to the area of 14th and Pawnee Road, where an armed male subject had entered an occupied home. The subject took food and stole a pickup, which was found a short time later several miles away.
Great Bend Fire Dept. responds to garage fire
The Great Bend Fire Department “B” Shift responded to a garage fire in 2600 block of Gano Street at 2:26 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12. No injuries were reported. The garage was a total loss. The cause of the fire is under investigation. GBFD was assisted by the...
City of Salina closes part of E. Republic for pavement replacement
E. Republic Avenue east of S. Ohio Street was closed today for a pavement replacement project. Lancaster Construction Inc., Salina, will be removing pavement to replace it with a valley gutter to provide a smoother vehicular transition on the east side of S. Ohio Street. Due to the street repairs...
Annual Reno County Toy Run slated for Sunday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The annual Reno County Toy Run in Hutchinson will be Nov. 20. The toy run is for street-legal bikes only and will start at 10 a.m. at Salty Cycles at 129 E. Sherman. Participants are asked to enter from Main Street and Sherman. The parade, featuring...
Salina man arrested after multiple punctured tires, other damage
A local man was arrested Wednesday in connection to numerous tires being punctured and other damage done in central Salina. At approximately 2:20 a.m. Wednesday, officers were sent to the 500 block of S. Eighth Street for the report of suspicious activity. The caller reported that a man who didn't speak English was at the front door and was needing police, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. The man had a screwdriver in his hand.
Kansas priest indicted in scheme to defraud faith-based organization
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Kansas priest has been indicted in a scheme to defraud a foster care program, according to the United States Department of Justice, District of Kansas. Court documents say Robert Nelson Smith, 50, of Salina has been charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, 15 counts of wire fraud […]
Area Bikers to Deliver Toys
Hundreds of bikers with big hearts will be on a mission roaring across the area beginning this weekend delivering toys. Motorcycle toy runs are scheduled in Abilene, and Salina. The 25th Annual Abilene Motorcycle Toy Run is this coming Sunday, November 13th. Riders will depart from the Lumber House True...
Update: Large fire that burned 30+ acres in Harvey County is now under control
Fire units from around the state are currently heading to assist Harvey County in a fire that is burning over 30 acres.
Two unlocked cars burgled, multiple items stolen in west-central Salina
Police are investigating two vehicle burglaries in west-central Salina that resulted in the loss of approximately $1,000 worth of items. A 55-year-old man reported that sometime between 10 p.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Tuesday, someone burgled his two unlocked vehicles - a 2011 Cadillac and a 2008 Nissan Rogue - that were parked in the 700 block of W. Iron Avenue, Salina Police Captain Gary Hanus said this morning. Items taken from the Rogue included the following.
