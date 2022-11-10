A local man was arrested Wednesday in connection to numerous tires being punctured and other damage done in central Salina. At approximately 2:20 a.m. Wednesday, officers were sent to the 500 block of S. Eighth Street for the report of suspicious activity. The caller reported that a man who didn't speak English was at the front door and was needing police, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. The man had a screwdriver in his hand.

SALINA, KS ・ 5 DAYS AGO