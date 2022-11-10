Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
PA witness photographs two hovering objects near roadway intersectionRoger MarshGlenmoore, PA
2 Popular Pennsylvania Dutch Specialty Drinks, and Where to Get ThemMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
5 Ideal Birthday Party Venues for Kids and Teens in Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
These 2 Pennsylvania Restaurants Offers Award-Winning Wine Along With Locally Sourced Food [Food & Drink]Melissa FrostPennsylvania State
This Weekend: TASTE! A Festival of Food, Wine & Spirits [Lancaster, PA]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
WGAL
Butchers meat cutting competition
You might call it a cutting-edge competition. Fourteen butchers from across the Susquehanna Valley took part in a meat-cutting challenge. No matter how you slice it. Cutting up meat is an art — just ask any of the butchers taking part in the annual Texas Roadhouse competition at the York City Ice Arena.
WFMZ-TV Online
'Taste of Berks' event offers food from local vendors
READING, Pa. — Restaurant representatives from across Berks County converged on downtown Reading on Monday for a highly anticipated tasting. The annual "Taste of Berks" at The Abraham Lincoln featured food and drinks from more than 40 vendors. It was open to the public as well as members of...
iheart.com
New Target Store Now Open in Lebanon
(Lancaster Co., PA) -- Target stores have opened another location in Pennsylvania this past weekend. The retail chain's newest store opened at 1745 Quentin Road in Lebanon. Target management says they'll need to hire about 200 people to staff it. Some available positions include cashiers, store attendants, managers, and specialty sales associates for beauty and tech products.
lebtown.com
The latest food safety violations in Lebanon County
Here are the most recent food safety violations in Lebanon County, as documented by Pennsylvania’s Department of Agriculture. Inspections are taken as a “snapshot” of the day and time, and should not necessarily be taken as overall indicators of an establishment’s cleanliness. Violations are often corrected prior to the inspector leaving the site. Restaurants were found to be in compliance unless otherwise noted.
bctv.org
Mavis Discount Tire Brings Convenience and Affordable Service to Ephrata
Mavis Discount Tire is now open in Ephrata, Pennsylvania at 790 E. Main Street, bringing affordable vehicle services to the community in one of the newest Pennsylvania locations. A Mavis Discount Tire also recently opened in Moosic, Pa. Local drivers are always invited to stop by the new store for...
iheart.com
Lebanon Mother Crowned International United Pennsylvania Ms. 2023
(Lebanon, PA) -- Lebanon resident Deborah Wright can add another pageant title to her list of achievements. She was crowned International United Pennsylvania Ms. 2023 over the weekend. In the past, she's won six other pageant titles and many recognitions for her community service. Lebtown dot com says Wright lives in Lebanon with her daughter and her boyfriend. She will be competing for the international title in Orlando, Florida in July of 2023.
WGAL
Pennsylvania boy uses quick thinking to avoid potential child luring in Montgomery County
POTTSTOWN, Pa. — A 10-year-old boy from Pottstown, Montgomery County, used some quick thinking to avoid a potential child luring, and it was caught on camera. Surveillance video from a retail shop showed what happened. The boy said he was followed by a woman who said she knew him and that she was going to Wawa, and he was supposed to come with her.
abc27.com
‘Down to Earth Cafe’ opening in Cumberland County
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new sustainability-focused coffee shop, named Down to Earth Cafe is set to open its doors to the public next week. Construction on the 1,800 square foot cafe started back in July 2022, according to Down to Earth Cafe’s majority owner Alex Rojohn. Construction...
WGAL
Manheim Township, Lancaster County, residents invited to open house at municipal building, police department
MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Residents in Manheim Township, Lancaster County, are invited to an open house at the municipal office and police department. Officials said the tours will give the public a better understanding of the request for the construction of a new, combined municipal building. "We think the...
fox29.com
Suspects targeting skill machines are stealing cash in several Pa. counties
WEST WHITELAND TOWNSHIP, Pa. - You've probably noticed "skill machines" pop-up in local gas stations, convenience stores, or bars in recent years. Now, local police are warning that criminals are breaking into them—and the businesses they are inside—to make a quick buck. West Whiteland Township police say three...
abc27.com
Catherine Hershey Schools coming to Lancaster County
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Catherine Hershey Schools for Early Learning (CHS) announced, during an event on Thursday, Nov. 10 its intention to create three new Early Childhood Education Centers (ECECs). The three ECECs in Lancaster will serve economically disadvantaged and at risk-background children from birth to 5 years old,...
abc27.com
‘Gift of Life’ heroes honored at Dauphin County ceremony
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A ceremony was held on Sunday for more than 40 people from the Midstate who have donated to the Gift of Life Donor Program in Harrisburg. The Gift of Life Donor Program is a nonprofit organ procurement organization working with over 100 hospitals. More information about the program can be seen by clicking here. This ceremony paid tribute to ordinary people who became heroes by saving lives through organ donations.
abc27.com
Franklin Township CERT team holds training event
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Franklin Township Community Emergency Response Team, which is also known as CERT, held a training event involving real-life simulations on Saturday. The simulations were developed to provide hands-on training for volunteer emergency responders to assist them to help those in need and to...
WGAL
Lancaster man started unique holiday tradition that helps community
WGAL is honoring this year's 8 Who Care Award winners. They're being recognized for their service to their community. A Lancaster man started a unique holiday tradition that helps several parts of the community, and even he is amazed at how big an event it's become. Pete Ruggieri loves Lancaster....
WGAL
Work on Route 30 at Centerville Road in Lancaster County expected to create major delays
EAST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Work scheduled for this week on Route 30 at the Centerville Road interchange in East Hempfield Township, Lancaster County, is expected to cause major delays. PennDOT said the work will be performed from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesday through Thursday, weather permitting. It's...
abc27.com
Dauphin County family wins $1 million Powerball in Pennsylvania Lottery
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Dauphin County family is $1 million richer after buying 20 “quick picks” Powerball tickets. Woody Raptosh says he stopped at the Turkey Hill on Allentown Boulevard in Harrisburg on the day of the Powerball drawing to buy some tickets. Get severe...
Body of man who crawled into dumpster found in Pa. recycling plant: DA
A New Jersey man’s body was found at a recycling facility in Berks County this weekend after he was visiting a relative in Kutztown, officials said. 19-year-old Kellen J. Bischoff was last seen during the early morning hours on Saturday, after leaving an off-campus party, Berks County Chief Detective Michael J. Gombar said in a statement Monday.
WGAL
Christmas tree arrives in downtown York
YORK, Pa. — It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in York. The Christmas tree arrived Tuesday morning in Continental Square. The blue spruce is 30 feet tall and 29 feet wide. It was donated by a Dallastown family. It will take a couple of days to decorate...
WGAL
Salvation Army of Lebanon kicks off red kettle fundraising season
The Salvation Army of Lebanon has kicked off its red kettle season. The fundraising helps thousands of community members who are struggling financially. The Salvation Army said its annual fundraising campaign is needed more than ever to help a growing number of people suffering from the recent economic decline and the effects of COVID-19.
abc27.com
Former Ephrata Borough employee charged with urinating in borough water sample
EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) – An employee at a wastewater treatment plant has been charged for allegedly urinating into a water sample test bottle that was sent for borough monitoring. According to Ephrata Police, in July 2021 the Ephrata Borough Wastewater Management contacted Ephrata Police for concerns about water test...
