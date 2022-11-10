ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, PA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WGAL

Butchers meat cutting competition

You might call it a cutting-edge competition. Fourteen butchers from across the Susquehanna Valley took part in a meat-cutting challenge. No matter how you slice it. Cutting up meat is an art — just ask any of the butchers taking part in the annual Texas Roadhouse competition at the York City Ice Arena.
YORK, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

'Taste of Berks' event offers food from local vendors

READING, Pa. — Restaurant representatives from across Berks County converged on downtown Reading on Monday for a highly anticipated tasting. The annual "Taste of Berks" at The Abraham Lincoln featured food and drinks from more than 40 vendors. It was open to the public as well as members of...
iheart.com

New Target Store Now Open in Lebanon

(Lancaster Co., PA) -- Target stores have opened another location in Pennsylvania this past weekend. The retail chain's newest store opened at 1745 Quentin Road in Lebanon. Target management says they'll need to hire about 200 people to staff it. Some available positions include cashiers, store attendants, managers, and specialty sales associates for beauty and tech products.
LEBANON, PA
lebtown.com

The latest food safety violations in Lebanon County

Here are the most recent food safety violations in Lebanon County, as documented by Pennsylvania’s Department of Agriculture. Inspections are taken as a “snapshot” of the day and time, and should not necessarily be taken as overall indicators of an establishment’s cleanliness. Violations are often corrected prior to the inspector leaving the site. Restaurants were found to be in compliance unless otherwise noted.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
bctv.org

Mavis Discount Tire Brings Convenience and Affordable Service to Ephrata

Mavis Discount Tire is now open in Ephrata, Pennsylvania at 790 E. Main Street, bringing affordable vehicle services to the community in one of the newest Pennsylvania locations. A Mavis Discount Tire also recently opened in Moosic, Pa. Local drivers are always invited to stop by the new store for...
EPHRATA, PA
iheart.com

Lebanon Mother Crowned International United Pennsylvania Ms. 2023

(Lebanon, PA) -- Lebanon resident Deborah Wright can add another pageant title to her list of achievements. She was crowned International United Pennsylvania Ms. 2023 over the weekend. In the past, she's won six other pageant titles and many recognitions for her community service. Lebtown dot com says Wright lives in Lebanon with her daughter and her boyfriend. She will be competing for the international title in Orlando, Florida in July of 2023.
LEBANON, PA
abc27.com

‘Down to Earth Cafe’ opening in Cumberland County

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new sustainability-focused coffee shop, named Down to Earth Cafe is set to open its doors to the public next week. Construction on the 1,800 square foot cafe started back in July 2022, according to Down to Earth Cafe’s majority owner Alex Rojohn. Construction...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Catherine Hershey Schools coming to Lancaster County

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Catherine Hershey Schools for Early Learning (CHS) announced, during an event on Thursday, Nov. 10 its intention to create three new Early Childhood Education Centers (ECECs). The three ECECs in Lancaster will serve economically disadvantaged and at risk-background children from birth to 5 years old,...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

‘Gift of Life’ heroes honored at Dauphin County ceremony

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A ceremony was held on Sunday for more than 40 people from the Midstate who have donated to the Gift of Life Donor Program in Harrisburg. The Gift of Life Donor Program is a nonprofit organ procurement organization working with over 100 hospitals. More information about the program can be seen by clicking here. This ceremony paid tribute to ordinary people who became heroes by saving lives through organ donations.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Franklin Township CERT team holds training event

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Franklin Township Community Emergency Response Team, which is also known as CERT, held a training event involving real-life simulations on Saturday. The simulations were developed to provide hands-on training for volunteer emergency responders to assist them to help those in need and to...
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Lancaster man started unique holiday tradition that helps community

WGAL is honoring this year's 8 Who Care Award winners. They're being recognized for their service to their community. A Lancaster man started a unique holiday tradition that helps several parts of the community, and even he is amazed at how big an event it's become. Pete Ruggieri loves Lancaster....
LANCASTER, PA
WGAL

Christmas tree arrives in downtown York

YORK, Pa. — It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in York. The Christmas tree arrived Tuesday morning in Continental Square. The blue spruce is 30 feet tall and 29 feet wide. It was donated by a Dallastown family. It will take a couple of days to decorate...
YORK, PA
WGAL

Salvation Army of Lebanon kicks off red kettle fundraising season

The Salvation Army of Lebanon has kicked off its red kettle season. The fundraising helps thousands of community members who are struggling financially. The Salvation Army said its annual fundraising campaign is needed more than ever to help a growing number of people suffering from the recent economic decline and the effects of COVID-19.
LEBANON, PA

