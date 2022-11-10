ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

KTLA

San Diego hospitals erect tents amid rise in flu

Several Southern California hospitals have begun using overflow tents outside emergency rooms to cope with a rising number of patients with flu and other respiratory illness. The San Diego-Union Tribune reported Friday that tents were put up at Scripps Memorial Hospital in Encinitas, Jacobs Medical Center at UC San Diego Health in La Jolla and Sharp Grossmont […]
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

STRONG SANTA ANA WINDS AND DRY CONDITIONS THIS WEEK

November 13, 2022 (San Diego’s East County) – The National Weather Service is forecasting strong Santa Ana winds Tuesday night through Wednesday in San Diego County’s mountains and deserts, along with dry conditions and below average temperatures. Strong winds will produce difficult driving conditions for high profile...
SANTA ANA, CA
californiaexaminer.net

Chula Vista High School Senior Stabbed To Death At Party

After midnight on Saturday, police were called to a party on Rigley Street due to reports of a brawl. When officers came, Castillo had been stabbed many times. CVPD said that despite their best efforts, the man died from his wounds before he could be taken to a hospital. A...
CHULA VISTA, CA
chulavistatoday.com

Public Defender awards two Chula Vista teens in annual "25 Most Remarkable Teens " ceremony

The San Diego County Public Defender’s Office announced the 25 Most Remarkable Teens Award recipients of 2022, which include two Chula Vista teens. University of Southern California freshman and recent Olympian High School graduate Lucia Perez Valles,18, earned the Remarkable Teen Award in Social Conscience, and 16-year-old Bonita Vista High School junior Nicolette Luna recieved the award in the category of Journalism.
CHULA VISTA, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

REPORTED SUICIDE IN SPRING VALLEY SUSPECTED TO BE HOMICIDE

November 14, 2022 (Spring Valley) – The Sheriff’s Homicide Unit is investigating the death of Mario Munguia, 21, in Spring Valley. On November 7 shortly after 3:30 p.m., deputies from the Rancho San Diego Patrol Station received a call reporting an attempted suicide in an apartment in the 3700 block of Fairway Drive, Spring Valley. Deputies found Munguia dead with an apparent gunshot wound in his upper torso.
SPRING VALLEY, CA

