Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
San Diego Humane Society’s emergency response team rescues horse
A horse was rescued by the San Diego Humane Society’s Emergency Response Team in Escondido on Saturday, said a spokesperson for the organization.
San Diegans escape severe injury after fishing yacht catches fire off coast of Mexico
SAN DIEGO — It was the boat trip of a lifetime for a trio of San Diegans until things went wrong, leaving them stranded at sea off the coast of Mexico. On October 25, a three-person crew from San Diego was hired to bring a yacht down to its owner in Cabo San Lucas for the Bisbee's fishing tournament.
NBC San Diego
Flu Cases Growing in San Diego County, Some Hospitals Treating Patients in Tents
Due to the uptick in reported influenza cases, along with the spread of RSV and COVID-19, some hospitals around the county are using overflow tents to treat patients. Emergency department visits for influenza-like illnesses are at 9% of all visits compared to 7% the previous week, according to San Diego County data.
Walk takes over De Anza Cove to raise awareness about homelessness in San Diego
This Homeless Awareness Month Homeaid in San Diego is working to end homelessness in our community.
San Diego hospitals erect tents amid rise in flu
Several Southern California hospitals have begun using overflow tents outside emergency rooms to cope with a rising number of patients with flu and other respiratory illness. The San Diego-Union Tribune reported Friday that tents were put up at Scripps Memorial Hospital in Encinitas, Jacobs Medical Center at UC San Diego Health in La Jolla and Sharp Grossmont […]
At-risk teen found after going missing at SeaWorld
An at-risk boy who went missing Sunday at SeaWorld San Diego was found, the San Diego Police Department announced Monday.
eastcountymagazine.org
STRONG SANTA ANA WINDS AND DRY CONDITIONS THIS WEEK
November 13, 2022 (San Diego’s East County) – The National Weather Service is forecasting strong Santa Ana winds Tuesday night through Wednesday in San Diego County’s mountains and deserts, along with dry conditions and below average temperatures. Strong winds will produce difficult driving conditions for high profile...
californiaexaminer.net
Chula Vista High School Senior Stabbed To Death At Party
After midnight on Saturday, police were called to a party on Rigley Street due to reports of a brawl. When officers came, Castillo had been stabbed many times. CVPD said that despite their best efforts, the man died from his wounds before he could be taken to a hospital. A...
chulavistatoday.com
Public Defender awards two Chula Vista teens in annual "25 Most Remarkable Teens " ceremony
The San Diego County Public Defender’s Office announced the 25 Most Remarkable Teens Award recipients of 2022, which include two Chula Vista teens. University of Southern California freshman and recent Olympian High School graduate Lucia Perez Valles,18, earned the Remarkable Teen Award in Social Conscience, and 16-year-old Bonita Vista High School junior Nicolette Luna recieved the award in the category of Journalism.
Found: At-risk Vista man
The San Diego County Sheriff's Department said a Vista man who was reported missing last Thursday has been found.
11 La Jolla scientists named among the world's best female researchers
The list compiled by Research.com includes everyone from an expert on sleep disorders to a scientist who modifies plants to help them capture and store carbon.
33-Year-Old Woman Killed In A Pedestrian Accident In San Diego (San Diego, CA)
The San Diego Police Department reported a pedestrian accident on Thursday. The accident occurred on a street in the 3700 block of Ingraham Street. The officials reported that the victim was crossing the road when she was struck by a Honda Civic traveling south.
Two horses collapse, die at Del Mar Racetrack on opening weekend
A racehorse collapsed and died at Del Mar Thoroughbred Club on opening day of the track's fall season.
Cool Weather Predicted for San Diego Region Before Warmer, Windy Week Ahead
Low clouds were covering much of the San Diego County inland valleys Sunday morning as well as portions of the coast with most clouds expected to scatter out Sunday afternoon, the National Weather Service said. It will be cooler than normal again Sunday, forecasters said. Beginning Monday and continuing through...
Neighbors in Chula Vista react to violent house party that turned deadly
Neighbors describe young people scattering, jumping over fences and streaming out of a home, where a house party had been going on for hours.
I-5/SR-163 connector closed Monday night
The northbound and southbound State Route 163 connector to northbound Interstate 5 will close Monday night from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., said Caltrans.
Missing at-risk man last seen in Vista
The San Diego County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing at-risk man.
Body found in La Mesa ID’d
A body found behind a La Mesa business in March has been identified as a missing teenage girl from El Cajon, La Mesa police said Saturday.
eastcountymagazine.org
REPORTED SUICIDE IN SPRING VALLEY SUSPECTED TO BE HOMICIDE
November 14, 2022 (Spring Valley) – The Sheriff’s Homicide Unit is investigating the death of Mario Munguia, 21, in Spring Valley. On November 7 shortly after 3:30 p.m., deputies from the Rancho San Diego Patrol Station received a call reporting an attempted suicide in an apartment in the 3700 block of Fairway Drive, Spring Valley. Deputies found Munguia dead with an apparent gunshot wound in his upper torso.
NBC San Diego
San Diego Woman Working to Get Drug Addiction, Fentanyl Overdoses Off the Streets
In University Heights, San Diego police have been investigating two overdose deaths possibly due to fentanyl. A man and woman were found dead just before 5 a.m. Thursday inside a home on Louisiana Street. Police said they found the drug fentanyl inside the house. Neighbors were surprised to hear what...
Comments / 0