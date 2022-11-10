Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Rum Runner Is A Surprisingly Fall-Friendly Restaurant At The Jersey ShoreOssiana TepfenhartSea Bright, NJ
Most People Don't Know About This Abandoned College in New JerseyTravel MavenBurlington County, NJ
NJ witness describes controlled maneuvers of fireball at tree lineRoger MarshToms River, NJ
Matawan in Trouble After Announcing Euthanization of Unclaimed Feral CatsBridget MulroyMatawan, NJ
Red Bank's Halloween Queen Maria Molino Holds Her Crown For Another Year... Here's WhyBridget MulroyRed Bank, NJ
Related
thelakewoodscoop.com
PHOTOS: Lakewood Fire District Honors Frank Work for 40 Years of Service
The Lakewood Fire District this evening honored Frank Work for his 40 years of service to the Department. Work, who is also a longtime Sergeant in the Lakewood Police Department, was presented with a plaque during the meeting. The event was attended by friends, colleagues and officials.
thelakewoodscoop.com
PHOTOS: Lakewood Fire Department Deputy Chief David Wolf Sworn In
At tonight’s Board of Fire Commissioners meeting, David Wolf was sworn in as Deputy Chief. Chief Wolf is taking over the position from Chief Steven Mulholland, who has held the position for the last 6 years. “It has been my honor serving as Battalion Chief these past two years,”...
thelakewoodscoop.com
MVC Mobile Unit Coming to Lakewood; Register Here
On Wednesday November 16, the National Chaplains Association will be bringing the NJ Motor Vehicle Commission Mobile Unit to Lakewood for the last time this season. This MVC on Wheels can process the following transactions: initial permit before written test, initial driver’s license after passing road test, name or address change on license, driver’s license renewal, vehicle registration renewal (no titling) and handicap placards.
NJ teen found dead: Climbed into dumpster, compressed into garbage truck
A 19-year-old drummer from Ocean County who was reported missing early Saturday in Pennsylvania was found dead several hours later at a recycling facility after he got into a garbage container. Kellen J. Bischoff, 19, left a house party attended by Kutztown University students early Saturday but never returned and...
Friends of Old Bridge crash victim rally to raise thousands for family
A community in mourning is coming together after a fatal accident on Route 9 in Old Bridge on Wednesday.
thelakewoodscoop.com
Lakewood Mayor Ray Coles responds to your ‘Ask The Mayor’ questions: Stop Sign
The following is an ‘Ask The Mayor’ question submitted to TLS, and the Mayor’s response. Email your questions for the Mayor to [email protected]. The corner of Kiryas Sanz Ave. and Wadsworth Ave. has a stop sign on Wadsworth and Kiryas Sanz going north. Going South on Kiryas Sanz there is no stop sign. Why? Many people coming from Wadsworth think it’s a 3 way stop sign then almost get into an accident from a car on Kiryas Sanz that does not stop.
Popular rooster missing from N.J. animal sanctuary may have been stolen, farm says
A popular rooster that attracts visitors from all over to a South Jersey animal sanctuary has been missing since Tuesday and his farm is offering a reward for his safe return. Squiggy, one of the biggest attractions at Funny Farm Rescue in Hamilton, Atlantic County, is believed to have been stolen by a visitor, according to Laurie Zaleski, the sanctuary’s founder and president.
Enjoy thousands of holiday lights at this NJ holiday walk
It’s that time of year again when holiday light displays take center stage. One of New Jersey’s best is Millburn’s Taylor Park starting Nov. 20. Officially known as the Winter Walk Lighting Celebration and Winter Carnival, the official lighting of the park takes place on 5:30 on Sunday, Nov. 20. Along with the lighting of thousands of twinkling lights, there will be food, music, and even possibly Santa Claus.
1 dead, 4 remain hospitalized after Old Bridge crash
OLD BRIDGE, N.J. -- Investigators believe a driver in a stolen car slammed into another car carrying a family in Old Bridge earlier this week.A young father was killed.As CBS2's Dave Carlin reports, 33-year-old Arturo Tlapa Luna died and his wife, two daughters and his father are hospitalized after the vehicle carrying the family was reduced to twisted wreckage. Two suspected thieves were being pursued by police, who say the pair were in a speeding stolen car. The suspects struck the innocent family members as they traveled southbound on Route 9 in Old Bridge at Spring Valley Road. READ MORE: At least 1...
NJ truck slams school bus full of kids in Indiana; faces possible DWI charges
A tractor-trailer owned by a New Jersey trucking company whose driver police said smelled of alcohol slammed into a school bus carrying two dozen students in Indiana on Saturday night/. Warsaw, Indiana police said they received calls about a truck speeding and swerving as it headed west on Route 30...
hwy.co
Thrifters’ Heaven: The Englishtown Flea Market
Some people enjoy waking up early on a Saturday morning to see what they can find for sale at the local flea market. Walking through rows upon rows of seemingly random items can feel like a treasure hunt. Unfortunately, from time to time, thrifters come home empty-handed after an entire day of hunting. However, we’d be shocked if you came home empty-handed after visiting the Englishtown flea market.
Reports Of Multiple Injured In I-195 Crash In Hamilton
November 12, 2022 HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (MERCER)–Around 4:00 p.m. Hamilton Township Fire Department, RWJ EMS and Capital Health Paramedics were…
Another NJ Shore gem closes its doors at year’s end
OCEAN TOWNSHIP — Another beloved restaurant that’s been a Jersey Shore fixture for over 30 years, announced it will be closing its doors before the end of the year. The Main Street Bar and Grill in Ocean Township is shutting its doors in December, according to a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page on Thursday. But an exact date has not yet been announced.
Mom speaks out after daughter had cops called on her for killing lantern flies in New Jersey
Caldwell, NJ – A New Jersey mother is angry after a local Republican and Caldwell Township employee called the cops on her 9-year-old daughter for killing lantern flies earlier this month. Monique Joseph spoke out against the incident at last week’s regular meeting of the township council. She called upon the township to use the incident as an opportunity to speak out against racial profiling. In the call to the police, Gordon Lawshe reportedly told dispatchers, “There’s a little Black woman walking, spraying stuff on the sidewalks and trees. I don’t know what the hell she’s doing; it scares me The post Mom speaks out after daughter had cops called on her for killing lantern flies in New Jersey appeared first on Shore News Network.
N.J. eatery known for small sandwiches and sliders to open new spot
Hoagitos, a Monmouth County-based sandwich shop, is expanding in New Jersey. The eatery is set to open another location at 529 Bay Ave. in Point Pleasant. It will share a parking lot with Last Wave Brewing Company. “We think Point Pleasant Beach is a great town with a fantastic downtown...
thelakewoodscoop.com
In Pre-Election Letter To Jackson Residents, Former Councilman Barry Calogero Says Reina “Cozied Up With Lakewood Money Makers”
In a letter sent to many Jackson residents one day before last week’s contentious mayoral election, former Jackson Council President accused Mayor Michael Reina of of cozying up with “Lakewood money makers and activists” in an attempt to convince voters to support Reina’s opponent, Marty Flemming, for mayor.
All 36 New Jersey restaurants featured on ‘Diners, Drive-ins and Dives’
Since 2007, celebrity chef Guy Fieri has criss-crossed the country countless times to discover locally-known restaurants through his show, “Diners, Drive-ins and Dives.”. Many times, Fieri’s “flavortown” stops have included some New Jersey favorites, from all corners of the state. Among the 419 episodes filmed, we counted 36 Garden State restaurants that have been featured.
If you love delicious waffles, this is possibly the best in NJ
This is a fun article or maybe I should say this is a delicious article. The best waffles possibly in New Jersey!. We all love waffles, don't we? Waffles are pancake's delicious cousin and they are not just for breakfast. For me my favorite way to eat waffles is simple. I love good maple syrup and butter, that's it, just plain and simple. Make sure it's good maple syrup and butter, not fake and processed.
Bear hunting could return to New Jersey as encounters increase
According to the Department of Environmental Protection, the number of reported bear encounters has nearly doubled since last year.
Comments / 2