Lakewood Township, NJ

thelakewoodscoop.com

MVC Mobile Unit Coming to Lakewood; Register Here

On Wednesday November 16, the National Chaplains Association will be bringing the NJ Motor Vehicle Commission Mobile Unit to Lakewood for the last time this season. This MVC on Wheels can process the following transactions: initial permit before written test, initial driver’s license after passing road test, name or address change on license, driver’s license renewal, vehicle registration renewal (no titling) and handicap placards.
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

Lakewood Mayor Ray Coles responds to your ‘Ask The Mayor’ questions: Stop Sign

The following is an ‘Ask The Mayor’ question submitted to TLS, and the Mayor’s response. Email your questions for the Mayor to [email protected]. The corner of Kiryas Sanz Ave. and Wadsworth Ave. has a stop sign on Wadsworth and Kiryas Sanz going north. Going South on Kiryas Sanz there is no stop sign. Why? Many people coming from Wadsworth think it’s a 3 way stop sign then almost get into an accident from a car on Kiryas Sanz that does not stop.
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Popular rooster missing from N.J. animal sanctuary may have been stolen, farm says

A popular rooster that attracts visitors from all over to a South Jersey animal sanctuary has been missing since Tuesday and his farm is offering a reward for his safe return. Squiggy, one of the biggest attractions at Funny Farm Rescue in Hamilton, Atlantic County, is believed to have been stolen by a visitor, according to Laurie Zaleski, the sanctuary’s founder and president.
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Enjoy thousands of holiday lights at this NJ holiday walk

It’s that time of year again when holiday light displays take center stage. One of New Jersey’s best is Millburn’s Taylor Park starting Nov. 20. Officially known as the Winter Walk Lighting Celebration and Winter Carnival, the official lighting of the park takes place on 5:30 on Sunday, Nov. 20. Along with the lighting of thousands of twinkling lights, there will be food, music, and even possibly Santa Claus.
MILLBURN, NJ
CBS New York

1 dead, 4 remain hospitalized after Old Bridge crash

OLD BRIDGE, N.J. -- Investigators believe a driver in a stolen car slammed into another car carrying a family in Old Bridge earlier this week.A young father was killed.As CBS2's Dave Carlin reports, 33-year-old Arturo Tlapa Luna died and his wife, two daughters and his father are hospitalized after the vehicle carrying the family was reduced to twisted wreckage. Two suspected thieves were being pursued by police, who say the pair were in a speeding stolen car. The suspects struck the innocent family members as they traveled southbound on Route 9 in Old Bridge at Spring Valley Road. READ MORE: At least 1...
OLD BRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
hwy.co

Thrifters’ Heaven: The Englishtown Flea Market

Some people enjoy waking up early on a Saturday morning to see what they can find for sale at the local flea market. Walking through rows upon rows of seemingly random items can feel like a treasure hunt. Unfortunately, from time to time, thrifters come home empty-handed after an entire day of hunting. However, we’d be shocked if you came home empty-handed after visiting the Englishtown flea market.
ENGLISHTOWN, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Another NJ Shore gem closes its doors at year’s end

OCEAN TOWNSHIP — Another beloved restaurant that’s been a Jersey Shore fixture for over 30 years, announced it will be closing its doors before the end of the year. The Main Street Bar and Grill in Ocean Township is shutting its doors in December, according to a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page on Thursday. But an exact date has not yet been announced.
OCEAN TOWNSHIP, NJ
Shore News Network

Mom speaks out after daughter had cops called on her for killing lantern flies in New Jersey

Caldwell, NJ – A New Jersey mother is angry after a local Republican and Caldwell Township employee called the cops on her 9-year-old daughter for killing lantern flies earlier this month. Monique Joseph spoke out against the incident at last week’s regular meeting of the township council. She called upon the township to use the incident as an opportunity to speak out against racial profiling. In the call to the police, Gordon Lawshe reportedly told dispatchers, “There’s a little Black woman walking, spraying stuff on the sidewalks and trees. I don’t know what the hell she’s doing; it scares me The post Mom speaks out after daughter had cops called on her for killing lantern flies in New Jersey appeared first on Shore News Network.
CALDWELL, NJ
NJ.com

All 36 New Jersey restaurants featured on ‘Diners, Drive-ins and Dives’

Since 2007, celebrity chef Guy Fieri has criss-crossed the country countless times to discover locally-known restaurants through his show, “Diners, Drive-ins and Dives.”. Many times, Fieri’s “flavortown” stops have included some New Jersey favorites, from all corners of the state. Among the 419 episodes filmed, we counted 36 Garden State restaurants that have been featured.
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey 101.5

If you love delicious waffles, this is possibly the best in NJ

This is a fun article or maybe I should say this is a delicious article. The best waffles possibly in New Jersey!. We all love waffles, don't we? Waffles are pancake's delicious cousin and they are not just for breakfast. For me my favorite way to eat waffles is simple. I love good maple syrup and butter, that's it, just plain and simple. Make sure it's good maple syrup and butter, not fake and processed.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ

