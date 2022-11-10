Read full article on original website
'Grey's Anatomy' Sets Date for Ellen Pompeo's Final Episode as Full-Time Cast Member
Grey's Anatomy fans will see their favorite medical staff return Feb. 23, 2023. It also marks the highly anticipated exit of the longtime series, lead Ellen Pompeo. As revealed this summer, Pompeo is scaling back her on-screen presence on the show, appearing in just eight episodes. She'll remin on board behind the scenes as an executive producer. She will also provide the voiceover narration for all episodes this season. The episode titled "I'll Follow the Sun" will segway her transition and is written by executive producer/showrunner Krista Vernoff, is Episode 7. Pompeo is switching her focus to a new Hulu limited series, which she is starring in and executive producing.
Disney+ Series Airing on ABC, FX and Hulu Over Thanksgiving
Disney+ has a plan to entice new subscribers over the holiday weekend. The company just announced that it will air the first two episodes of Andor on ABC, FX, Freeform and Hulu over Thanksgiving weekend. The Star Wars prequel will have just wrapped up its 12-episode season, so the timing could not be more perfect.
'Manifest' Season 4 Part 1 Delivers Twisty Surprises in Return
Netflix brought Manifest back from the brink after its cancellation by NBC. The first part of Season 4 recently premiered on the streamer and it brought plenty of surprising twists that some fans didn't expect. Spoilers are ahead for Manifest's fourth season on Netflix. The end of the first ten...
‘Hunters’ To End With Season 2 On Prime Video
The end is in sight for Amazon Prime Video’s Hunters. The conspiracy thriller drama series, created by David Weil and executive produced by Jordan Peele, will end after the upcoming second season, sources confirmed to Deadline. The first season of Hunters followed a diverse band of Nazi hunters living in 1977 New York City. The Hunters, as they’re known, have discovered that hundreds of high-ranking Nazi officials are living among us and conspiring to create a Fourth Reich in the United States. We hear Season 2 will be focused on a worldwide search for Adolph Hitler, played by German actor Udo Kier, in an...
Ice-T Reacts to People Trying to 'Cancel' Him for 'SNL' Cameo With Dave Chappelle
Ice-T made a cameo appearance on Saturday Night Live this weekend, and he did not seem to care about the controversy it generated. The rapper-turned-actor joined this week's SNL host Dave Chappelle for a parody of House of the Dragon featuring characters from Chappelle's Show. After the show was over, Ice-T acknowledged the condemnations of Chappelle on social media but seemed to be ambivalent toward them.
'Yellowstone': Sally Struthers Isn't in the Cast, Despite Fan Confusion
Oscar nominee Jacki Weaver is back for another season on Yellowstone, meaning fans will see even more of the villainous Market Equities CEO Caroline Warner. This also means there could be some more confusion among viewers. When Weaver made her debut last season, some mistook her for Sally Struthers. Back...
'Yellowstone': Kevin Costner Speaks on When He'll Leave the Show
Yellowstone star Kevin Costner has stayed on the show much longer than even he anticipated. On the eve of the show's fifth season premiere, Costner said he will continue playing John Dutton for as long as he wants. Costner has played the Dutton family patriarch since the show since 2018, and it was the first regular TV series role of his four-decade career.
'Yellowstone' Stars Have Perfect Reaction to Repeated Awards Show Snubs
Yellowstone is arguably the most popular show on cable television at the moment. The show's fifth season is set to premiere in a two-hour episode that seems poised to keep the foot on the pedal. Still, despite its success on Paramount Network, its spinoffs on Paramount+, and critical acclaim for...
'Yellowstone' Prequel '1923' First Trailer Released Ahead of Paramount+ Premiere
Yellowstone prequel 1923 gets its first teaser trailer from Paramount+. The limited series tells the story of the Dutton family in the early 20th century and stars Hollywood legend Harrison Ford and Oscar winner Helen Mirren. The trailer was released during the Paramount Network premiere of Yellowstone's fifth season. Patriarch Jacob (Ford) and matriarch Cara (Mirren) are the focus of showrunner Taylor Sheridan's project that examines "the early 20th century, when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west, and the Duttons who call it home." The 80-year-old Indiana Jones star will play a leading role in a dramatic television series for the first time. Additionally, the series stars Darren Mann (Animal Kingdom), Michelle Randolph (A Snow White Christmas), James Badge Dale (Hightown), Marley Shelton (Scream), Brian Geraghty (Big Sky), Aminah Nieves (Blueberry) and Jerome Flynn (Game of Thrones).
John Aniston, 'Days of Our Lives' Actor and Father of Jennifer Aniston, Dead at 89
John Aniston, the actor best known for his role as Victor Kiriakis on Days of Our Lives and who was also Jennifer Aniston's father, has died. The Friends alum announced Monday that her father passed away on Nov. 11 at the age of 89. Aniston's cause of death was not disclosed.
'NCIS' Sets Date for Three-Show Crossover
NCIS is kicking off the New Year with a three-way dance crossover event within the franchise. According to Deadline, all three NCIS shows in the franchise will crossover in a three-hour special event airing on Jan. 2. "We are so excited to finally have the long-awaited, first-ever NCISverse crossover to...
'The Rookie' Not on Tonight, ABC Airing Michelle Obama Special Instead
ABC's The Rookie is not on this week. Instead, ABC News is taking over the 10 p.m. ET timeslot on Sunday, Nov. 13 with a 20/20 special, Michelle Obama: The Light We Carry, A Conversation with Robin Roberts. The special is timed with the release of the former First Lady's new book, The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times. It will be available to stream on Hulu Monday, and the book will hit stores on Tuesday.
'Modern Family': Sofia Vergara and Julie Bowen Just Reunited
Claire and Gloria reunited for a night of fun and drinks to attend the Baby2Baby Charity Gala. Modern Family alums Sofia Vergara and Julie Bowen posed for a photo that Vergara shared with her 27 million Instagram followers. "Is it cocktail [itsjuliebowen]??" Vergara asked with laughing and kissing-faced emojis. Both were dressed in gowns, with Vergara donning all Black and Bowen wearing a Black and gold ensemble. Vergara's caption is a nod to Bowen's famous impersonation of her on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. While speaking with Degeneres at the time, Bowen shared how her Vergarawanted to know if the dress code for taping the daytime talk show would be considered "cocktail" so that she'd showed up in the right attire.
Netflix Cancels Major Reality Show
Fans of the hit Netflix reality series Selling Tampa won't be catching up with the realtors of Allure Reality any longer. The streaming giant has announced the show is cancelled after just one season. The news comes nearly a year after the show premiered in Dec. 2021 to rave reviews from subscribers. Within 24 hours of its release, the first season shot to No. 1 in the Top 10. Still, it wasn't enough to be renewed. And some of its cast has a theory that race played a huge part in the decision. The show followed an all-Black and Latina-female realty group in Tampa, Florida, making major moves in luxury real estate. Fans have been wondering if the show would return.
'Yellowstone' Season 5 Premiere to Air on Multiple Channels Tonight
Yellowstone Season 5 debuts on Sunday, Nov. 13 at 8 p.m. ET on Paramount Network. Paramount will bring the two-hour premiere to as many viewers as possible by utilizing the other cable channels under its umbrella. The episode "One Hundred Years is Nothing/The Sting of Wisdom" will also air on CMT, MTV, Pop, and Comedy Central at the same time it debuts on Paramount Network.
Christina Applegate Shares Disappointing News About Her Career After 'Dead to Me' Finale
Jen Harding might be the last character Christina Applegate plays. The Dead to Me star hinted that her career is winding down after she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis during the production of the Netflix hit's final season. Dead To Me's third season will be released on Nov. 17, more than two years after Season 2 was released.
27 Things Peyton List Shared About Her New Movie "The Friendship Game," Filming "Cobra Kai," And More
"I was genuinely sweating, crying, sobbing, and screaming. I think if I ever have to give birth, it'll be something similar to what I had to do at the end of this movie."
'Chappelle's Show' Characters Revived for 'SNL' 'House of the Dragon' Parody
Saturday Night Live staged an elaborate parody of House of the Dragon this week, but the crossover with embattled comedian Dave Chappelle left some viewers unsure of how to feel about it. Chappelle revived some of his most beloved characters from his sketch show days and brought them to Westeros. It was a bit of a shock to see how well some of them fit in.
CBS Reveals Midseason TV Schedule for 'NCIS', 'Blue Bloods' and More Shows
Blue Bloods fans will not have to wait too long for the show's return after the Reagan family begin their winter break. CBS announced the midseason premiere date for Blue Bloods, as well as NCIS, FBI, and other hit shows. The eye network also scheduled the premiere for True Lies, a new series inspired by the 1994 Arnold Schwarzenegger movie.
YouTube TV Adds Feature That Should Have Been There Since the Start
YouTube TV just belatedly added a feature that some of the earliest digital devices ever created had: a clock. On Friday, the streamer made some self-effacing jokes on social media as it announced that users would now see their local time displayed on the YouTube TV homepage. Many commenters wondered how the service had gone so long without this basic addition.
