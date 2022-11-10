Fans of the hit Netflix reality series Selling Tampa won't be catching up with the realtors of Allure Reality any longer. The streaming giant has announced the show is cancelled after just one season. The news comes nearly a year after the show premiered in Dec. 2021 to rave reviews from subscribers. Within 24 hours of its release, the first season shot to No. 1 in the Top 10. Still, it wasn't enough to be renewed. And some of its cast has a theory that race played a huge part in the decision. The show followed an all-Black and Latina-female realty group in Tampa, Florida, making major moves in luxury real estate. Fans have been wondering if the show would return.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO