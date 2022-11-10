ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WGAL

PennDOT gets ready for possible snow

Snow is possible in some parts of the Susquehanna Valley on Tuesday, and PennDOT is getting ready. PennDOT officials said they're closely monitoring conditions. In York County, drivers are running their routes to familiarize themselves with the territory before the snow starts falling. "We're ready for it, and it's going...
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Winter weather advisory for parts of south-central Pennsylvania

WGAL is tracking the first winter storm of the season for south-central Pennsylvania. "Now seeing more snow across the commonwealth – some heavy precipitation moving up in our direction as well and that's what we're going to have to watch out for," said WGAL meteorologist T.J. Springer. The National...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAL

Be prepared for road construction on Route 30

Lane restrictions are going into place this week as crews work on a busy interchange in Lancaster County. Starting Tuesday at 9 a.m. they are going to be starting road construction in the eastbound lane on Route 30 and Centerville Road interchange. Then on Thursday starting from 9 a.m. until...
PennLive.com

Winter weather advisory issued for several central Pa. counties

Update: Snow expected in today’s forecast, but don’t expect much accumulation. A winter weather advisory has been issued for several central Pa. counties, beginning Tuesday afternoon and continuing into Wednesday. The National Weather Service says mixed precipitation is expected in Franklin, Perry, Cumberland and Adams counties, with the...
PERRY COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Crash cleared on Route 30 in Lancaster County

GAP, Pa. — A multi-vehicle crash shut down a stretch of Route 30 in Lancaster County on Monday morning. Route 30/Lincoln Highway was closed in both directions between Hoover Road and Chestnut Street in Gap. The crash has since been cleared and the road is now open. Traffic resources.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Drone video captures massive hay fire in Lancaster County

WEST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Fire destroyed more than 1,000 hay bales at a Lancaster County farm on Sunday. Video above: Viewer shares drone video with WGAL of burning hay. The fire started around 7:45 p.m. on the 400 block of Prospect Road in West Hempfield Township. Crews at...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Freezing temperatures could lead to first snow fall this week

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Temperatures tonight will dip below freezing in most locations tonight. It will be a mostly clear night. More sunshine and breezy weather is expected tomorrow with chilly highs in the mid 40s. More shower activity is looking likely as we head into Tuesday night...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Sit back and relax: bridge over untroubled water

WRIGHTSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — On a quiet early evening, the Veterans Memorial Bridge carries Route 462 across the Susquehanna River between Wrightsville and Columbia. Veterans Memorial opened to traffic in 1930 and is the fifth bridge across the river at this location. It replaced a steel pratt truss bridge which was built in 1897.
WRIGHTSVILLE, PA
WGAL

Barn fire in West Hempfield Township

There is currently a fire at the 400 block of Prospect Road in West Hempfield Township in Lancaster County. The call came in around 7:45 p.m. Dispatch has confirmed that the fire is a haybale fire. Two towers of haybales were engulfed in flame. The fire is currently being worked...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

CBS 21 Weather Watch Day Tuesday for rain/snow mix

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Temperatures tonight will dip well below freezing in most locations under a few passing clouds. The heater is definitely getting a workout this week!. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY:. Tuesday is a CBS 21 WEATHER WATCH DAY as a wintry mix develops late in the day...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Alligator found in Dauphin County

A small alligator was found Sunday in a bin along the side of Route 441 near the Dauphin-Lancaster county line. Triple J Reptiles and Rescue picked up the gator. The rescue owner said the animal is 2.5 to 3 feet long and is in poor condition. He said the alligator...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Car crashes into home in Lititz, Lancaster County

LITITZ, Pa. — A vehicle crashed into a home in Lititz, Lancaster County, on Monday morning. The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. on the 200 block of Landis Valley Road. Police said the driver suffered a medical emergency while driving, which caused the crash. The driver was taken to...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Adams County: Millerstown Road bridge open

The Millerstown Road (Route 3005) bridge spanning Willoughby Run near Gettysburg in Cumberland Township, Adams County, is now open to traffic. The bridge, which is located between Scott Road and Black Horse Tavern Road/Red Rock Road, was closed this summer for a superstructure replacement. The detour associated with this project...
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Fire in Colerain Township

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Crews were called to the scene of a fire in Lancaster County around 12:30 p.m. Sunday. Emergency dispatchers say the fire was in the first block of Woodside Drive in Colerain Township. No injuries are reported at this time. The cause of the fire is...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

PennDOT sued over ditch at issue in fatal motorcycle wreck

Pennsylvania’s transportation agency dug a ditch and didn’t tell anyone, and it cost a motorcyclist her life, the victim’s family says in a new civil lawsuit. Leslie Gingrich, a mother of three who was training to get her commercial driver’s license, was riding her Harley to class along a narrow, twisty state highway in early June […]
AUBURN, PA
WGAL

Cow on the loose in York County

EAST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The York County Regional Police Department is asking residents to be on the lookout for a cow. They say a cow is on the loose in the Sherman Oaks development in East Manchester Township, York County. The cow was last seen at the intersection...
YORK COUNTY, PA

