Related
WGAL
PennDOT gets ready for possible snow
Snow is possible in some parts of the Susquehanna Valley on Tuesday, and PennDOT is getting ready. PennDOT officials said they're closely monitoring conditions. In York County, drivers are running their routes to familiarize themselves with the territory before the snow starts falling. "We're ready for it, and it's going...
WGAL
Winter weather advisory for parts of south-central Pennsylvania
WGAL is tracking the first winter storm of the season for south-central Pennsylvania. "Now seeing more snow across the commonwealth – some heavy precipitation moving up in our direction as well and that's what we're going to have to watch out for," said WGAL meteorologist T.J. Springer. The National...
WGAL
Work on Route 30 at Centerville Road in Lancaster County expected to create major delays
EAST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Work scheduled for this week on Route 30 at the Centerville Road interchange in East Hempfield Township, Lancaster County, is expected to cause major delays. PennDOT said the work will be performed from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesday through Thursday, weather permitting. It's...
WGAL
Be prepared for road construction on Route 30
Lane restrictions are going into place this week as crews work on a busy interchange in Lancaster County. Starting Tuesday at 9 a.m. they are going to be starting road construction in the eastbound lane on Route 30 and Centerville Road interchange. Then on Thursday starting from 9 a.m. until...
Winter weather advisory issued for several central Pa. counties
Update: Snow expected in today’s forecast, but don’t expect much accumulation. A winter weather advisory has been issued for several central Pa. counties, beginning Tuesday afternoon and continuing into Wednesday. The National Weather Service says mixed precipitation is expected in Franklin, Perry, Cumberland and Adams counties, with the...
WGAL
Crash cleared on Route 30 in Lancaster County
GAP, Pa. — A multi-vehicle crash shut down a stretch of Route 30 in Lancaster County on Monday morning. Route 30/Lincoln Highway was closed in both directions between Hoover Road and Chestnut Street in Gap. The crash has since been cleared and the road is now open. Traffic resources.
WGAL
Drone video captures massive hay fire in Lancaster County
WEST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Fire destroyed more than 1,000 hay bales at a Lancaster County farm on Sunday. Video above: Viewer shares drone video with WGAL of burning hay. The fire started around 7:45 p.m. on the 400 block of Prospect Road in West Hempfield Township. Crews at...
local21news.com
Freezing temperatures could lead to first snow fall this week
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Temperatures tonight will dip below freezing in most locations tonight. It will be a mostly clear night. More sunshine and breezy weather is expected tomorrow with chilly highs in the mid 40s. More shower activity is looking likely as we head into Tuesday night...
abc27.com
Sit back and relax: bridge over untroubled water
WRIGHTSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — On a quiet early evening, the Veterans Memorial Bridge carries Route 462 across the Susquehanna River between Wrightsville and Columbia. Veterans Memorial opened to traffic in 1930 and is the fifth bridge across the river at this location. It replaced a steel pratt truss bridge which was built in 1897.
WGAL
Barn fire in West Hempfield Township
There is currently a fire at the 400 block of Prospect Road in West Hempfield Township in Lancaster County. The call came in around 7:45 p.m. Dispatch has confirmed that the fire is a haybale fire. Two towers of haybales were engulfed in flame. The fire is currently being worked...
local21news.com
CBS 21 Weather Watch Day Tuesday for rain/snow mix
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Temperatures tonight will dip well below freezing in most locations under a few passing clouds. The heater is definitely getting a workout this week!. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY:. Tuesday is a CBS 21 WEATHER WATCH DAY as a wintry mix develops late in the day...
WGAL
Alligator found in Dauphin County
A small alligator was found Sunday in a bin along the side of Route 441 near the Dauphin-Lancaster county line. Triple J Reptiles and Rescue picked up the gator. The rescue owner said the animal is 2.5 to 3 feet long and is in poor condition. He said the alligator...
WGAL
Car crashes into home in Lititz, Lancaster County
LITITZ, Pa. — A vehicle crashed into a home in Lititz, Lancaster County, on Monday morning. The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. on the 200 block of Landis Valley Road. Police said the driver suffered a medical emergency while driving, which caused the crash. The driver was taken to...
Adams County: Millerstown Road bridge open
The Millerstown Road (Route 3005) bridge spanning Willoughby Run near Gettysburg in Cumberland Township, Adams County, is now open to traffic. The bridge, which is located between Scott Road and Black Horse Tavern Road/Red Rock Road, was closed this summer for a superstructure replacement. The detour associated with this project...
WGAL
Police: Man found dead at recycling facility in Berks County after climbing into dumpster
EXETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Investigators in Berks County say a man's body was found at a recycling facility among items that were dropped off by a trash hauler. Kellen Bischoff, 19, of Manahawkin, New Jersey, had been visiting family in Kutztown and was last seen leaving an off-campus party early Saturday morning.
WGAL
Fire in Colerain Township
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Crews were called to the scene of a fire in Lancaster County around 12:30 p.m. Sunday. Emergency dispatchers say the fire was in the first block of Woodside Drive in Colerain Township. No injuries are reported at this time. The cause of the fire is...
PennDOT sued over ditch at issue in fatal motorcycle wreck
Pennsylvania’s transportation agency dug a ditch and didn’t tell anyone, and it cost a motorcyclist her life, the victim’s family says in a new civil lawsuit. Leslie Gingrich, a mother of three who was training to get her commercial driver’s license, was riding her Harley to class along a narrow, twisty state highway in early June […]
WGAL
Cow on the loose in York County
EAST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The York County Regional Police Department is asking residents to be on the lookout for a cow. They say a cow is on the loose in the Sherman Oaks development in East Manchester Township, York County. The cow was last seen at the intersection...
WGAL
Crash causing long backups on Interstate 81 between Lebanon, Pine Grove exits
UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A crash is causing problems on Interstate 81 this afternoon in Lebanon County. Pennsylvania State Police said an overturned box truck is slowing traffic in Union Township. The stretch of road is between the Lebanon and Pine Grove exits. The truck overturned in the southbound...
Multiple exits on Interstate 81 re-opened after tractor-trailer incident
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Update, 8:00 p.m.: The lanes have been re-opened, according to state police. Previously: Pennsylvania State Police are currently on the scene of multiple incidents on Interstate 81 as a result of weather conditions. Jonestown police are closing I-81 northbound between Exit 80 and Exit 85 in...
