Read full article on original website
Related
Digital Trends
Best Buy just started a 3-day flash sale – all the best deals
Shoppers are getting another chance to take advantage of early Best Buy Black Friday deals in a three-day flash sale that the retailer just rolled out. There are discounts on a wide range of products, including TVs and laptops — you’ll surely come across an offer that will catch your attention if you take the time to browse.
Digital Trends
HP’s Pavilion x360 2-in-1 laptop just got a massive price cut
Professionals and students alike will access several benefits if they own a 2-in-1 laptop, and there’s no better time to buy one than Black Friday. You don’t have to actually wait for the shopping holiday though, because brands like HP have already rolled out early Black Friday deals such as this $250 discount for the HP Pavilion x360, which brings the 2-in-1 laptop’s price down to a more affordable $550 from its original price of $800. You should push through with the purchase as soon as possible though, because we’re not sure if this offer will still be available tomorrow.
knowtechie.com
The 2022 Windows ugly Christmas sweater is dedicated to Clippy
Oh, the weather outside is frightful. But the branding opportunities are delightful. Just ask Microsoft. For the fifth year in a row, the company is welcoming the festive season with a nostalgia-tinged ugly sweater. The latest edition commemorates the iconic (but, at the time, profoundly divisive) virtual office assistant, Clippy.
knowtechie.com
Amazon is blowing out UE Wonderboom 3 speakers at $70
Ultimate Ears launched its latest Wonderboom 3 Bluetooth speakers back in August. The speakers typically sell at $100, but today you can get them for just $70 each. In a nutshell, the Wonderboom 3 features the same design, longer battery life, and better connectivity. You’ll still get the high-quality, outdoor-filling...
Digital Trends
Get this Windows 11 laptop for less than $100 at Walmart today
The Gateway 14.1-inch Ultra Slim Notebook is down to an unbelievably low price of $99 from the Walmart Black Friday sale, following a $130 discount that more than halves its original price of $229, for one of the cheapest laptops that you can buy today. Taking advantage of early Black Friday deals will let you avoid the rush of the shopping holiday, so that’s one more reason for you to take advantage of this offer. You need to hurry though, because we’re not sure if it will still be online tomorrow.
Costco Black Friday Deals You Shouldn’t Pass Up
Taking a page out of Walmart's book, Costco has announced details of its own expansive Black Friday sales, which start next week and run near the end of November. Dollar Tree: 5 High-Quality Items To...
Secrets Behind These 10 Popular Costco Products
Costco has 828 warehouses and 113.1 million member cardholders worldwide, and those members likely will attest to the same thing: Costco has quality products at consumer-friendly prices. Households in...
Apple Insider
Apple updates firmware for AirPods, original AirPods Pro, AirPods Max
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Following an update toAirPods Pro 2 firmware, Apple has followed suit with the rest of the currently shipping AirPods lineup. The update — 5B58 — is meant to fix bug fixes and improvements. As...
knowtechie.com
New Chrome update makes it easier to theme your browser
Google is adding a feature that automatically picks colors for Google Chrome based on the wallpaper you use on the new tab page. The feature is currently live in the Canary developer builds of Google Chrome. Changing the new tab wallpaper then themes the address bar and interface, so you get a pleasing, coherent design for Chrome.
Digital Trends
Walmart has a MacBook Air for $194 in its Black Friday sale
The Walmart Black Friday sale has started early giving shoppers a chance to beat the rush and get the products they want the most now, rather than having to wait until Black Friday itself hits. That means there’s a world of great discounts out there. Such deals include being able to buy a MacBook Air for only $194, saving you $25 off the usual price of $219. Sounds too good to be true? It kind of is. That’s because the deal is on a fairly old MacBook Air and a refurbished model at that. It’s a good option for anyone dipping their toe into the world of MacOS and that is on an extremely tight budget, but with many deals on Windows laptops for under $200 as well as Chromebook deals, too, you may be better off here. Read on and we’ll tell you all about the pros and cons of the MacBook Air. It could well be the bargain for you.
knowtechie.com
How to unlock disabled iPhone without a computer, iTunes, or iCloud
Forgetting your iPhone or iPad passcode can be frustrating. And if you enter the wrong code ten times in a row, you’ll get locked out with the message “iPad/iPhone is disabled, connect to iTunes,”; which can be very frustrating. Thankfully, there are ways to get around this....
Hack for Skipping to the Front of Airport Security Lines Is a Game-Changer
There are loopholes to get around everything these days.
notebookcheck.net
BenQ W1130X 1080p projector with 2,300 lumens brightness and 120 Hz refresh rate arrives
The BenQ W1130X projector has arrived in China. The 1080p device can deliver up to 2,300 lumens of brightness and has a 120 Hz refresh rate. You can use the gadget to cast images from 60 to 200-in (~152 to 508 cm) wide, thanks to a 1.15 to 1.5 throw ratio. With support for optical zoom, the device can handle 16:9, 16:10 or 4:3 aspect ratios. Plus, the projector has a 500,000:1 contrast ratio, covers 98% of the Rec.709 color gamut and supports HDR.
Early Black Friday deal sees the outstanding LG C2 OLED TV at its lowest ever price
Act fast, grab a massive 55-inch or 65-inch LG C2 OLED, and save yourself some cash with huge reductions currently available on Amazon.
teslarati.com
Twitter spent $13M per year on food service at its headquarters: Elon Musk
On Sunday, Elon Musk said that Twitter spent $13 million per year on food services at its San Fransisco headquarters. He addressed a tweet by the company’s former Vice President of Work Transformation, Tracy Hawkins, who ran the food program on Twitter until a week ago. She replied that...
Top Purchases You Should Always Make With a Credit Card
Some financial advisors suggest that consumers should never buy anything with a credit card and should only use cash for purchases. The philosophy behind this advice does have some merit, but for...
knowtechie.com
9 hidden iOS 16 features you may not have noticed
With iOS 16, iPhone users received a smorgasbord of slick new features, including haptic keyboard feedback, lock screen widgets, and iMessage editing. But what about the less trumpeted additions to Apple’s mobile OS? Not all of the best features are obvious, and some of the most useful tools take a little digging.
knowtechie.com
Apple’s VR headset is reportedly coming sooner than expected
A high-profile report says that Apple’s VR and AR headset is coming early in 2023. Mark Gurman at Bloomberg reports that Apple’s recent job listings hint that the headset is nearing completion. The clues? Those job listings outline roles to create content for augmented- and virtual-reality environments. The...
knowtechie.com
Google hit with record $391 million settlement over shady tracking
Google has agreed to a $391.5 million settlement over its previously shady practices around location tracking. The coalition of attorneys general that won this settlement calls it the largest settlement from the U.S. regarding internet privacy (via The New York Times). Their investigation was started in 2018 after an Associated...
knowtechie.com
Google’s Pixel Fold has been leaked in new renders
We’ve known Google had a Pixel Fold in the works for years, and now we know what it looks like. Thanks to Jon Prosser over at FrontPageTech, who made a ton of renders based on actual images of the device that his source provided, we can see that Google is keeping things slim on its foldable.
Comments / 0