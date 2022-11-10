ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawton, OK

kswo.com

Medwatch: The Great American Smokeout is this week

We know pregnant women are supposed to take prenatal vitamins, but have you ever thought about why?. Comanche County Memorial Hospital takes care of 200 to 250 NICU babies every year, according to the Medical Director for the NICU. Updated: Oct. 25, 2022 at 1:51 PM CDT. |. Comanche County...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Children’s United Fundraises for Disability Friendly Playground

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A plan to add playground equipment for disabled children at Elmer Thomas Park is a little bit closer to becoming a reality after a fundraiser Saturday. Children United invited the community to a an event that will make help the playground in Elmer Thomas park more accessible.
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Rural Oklahoma Pride brings drag to Chickasha

CHICKASHA, Okla. (KSWO) - Chickasha residents gathered on Saturday, November 12, to celebrate a historic moment for the city, their first drag show!. It took place at Canadian River Brewing Co, thanks to the efforts of Rural Oklahoma Pride, an organization set on serving the LGBTQ+ community in rural areas of Oklahoma.
CHICKASHA, OK
kswo.com

The 49th Annual Craft Event happening this weekend

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - If you are looking for something to do this weekend, you can stop by the 49th Annual Craft Event. It’s presented by the Lawton Craft and Hobby Association. It starts on Friday from 12 p.m.- 8 p.m. with over 200 craft booths, admission is free.
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

SILVER ALERT: Grady Bruce Benson, 69, of Cotton Co.

COTTON COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Officials with Cotton County Emergency Management issued a Silver Alert for 69-year-old Grady Bruce Benson on Saturday. According to officials, Benson went missing on Wednesday, Nov. 9 at around 8 p.m. Benson was last seen wearing blue jeans, a white T-shirt, a red jacket and...
COTTON COUNTY, OK
kswo.com

Phase one of Lee Blvd. reconstruction complete

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - City of Lawton officials said the first phase of the resurfacing and reconstruction on Lee Blvd. is complete. The first phase is Lee Blvd. from 67th St. to Goodyear Blvd. Now the second phase will be underway, and should cause a little less disruption. The second...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

First Alert Forecast: FAWD Tomorrow | 11/13PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Snowfall rates as of late Sunday evening are trending upward. Highest amounts remain focused along I-40 (Washita, Beckham, Caddo & Grady) where a winter storm watch is now in place. Jackson & Stephens counties are now under a winter weather advisory. Altus, Lawton & Duncan will likely see 2-4″
LAWTON, OK

