Read full article on original website
Related
kswo.com
Medwatch: The Great American Smokeout is this week
We know pregnant women are supposed to take prenatal vitamins, but have you ever thought about why?. Comanche County Memorial Hospital takes care of 200 to 250 NICU babies every year, according to the Medical Director for the NICU. Updated: Oct. 25, 2022 at 1:51 PM CDT. |. Comanche County...
kswo.com
Children’s United Fundraises for Disability Friendly Playground
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A plan to add playground equipment for disabled children at Elmer Thomas Park is a little bit closer to becoming a reality after a fundraiser Saturday. Children United invited the community to a an event that will make help the playground in Elmer Thomas park more accessible.
kswo.com
A Chickasha man is trying to find the owner of a military uniform left in his front yard.
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Chickasha man is trying to find the owner of a military uniform, he said he found in his front yard. Christopher Danforth said he was leaving for work when he noticed a black bag sitting against a tree in his yard. “And I thought wow...
kswo.com
Rural Oklahoma Pride brings drag to Chickasha
CHICKASHA, Okla. (KSWO) - Chickasha residents gathered on Saturday, November 12, to celebrate a historic moment for the city, their first drag show!. It took place at Canadian River Brewing Co, thanks to the efforts of Rural Oklahoma Pride, an organization set on serving the LGBTQ+ community in rural areas of Oklahoma.
kswo.com
The 49th Annual Craft Event happening this weekend
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - If you are looking for something to do this weekend, you can stop by the 49th Annual Craft Event. It’s presented by the Lawton Craft and Hobby Association. It starts on Friday from 12 p.m.- 8 p.m. with over 200 craft booths, admission is free.
kswo.com
SILVER ALERT: Grady Bruce Benson, 69, of Cotton Co.
COTTON COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Officials with Cotton County Emergency Management issued a Silver Alert for 69-year-old Grady Bruce Benson on Saturday. According to officials, Benson went missing on Wednesday, Nov. 9 at around 8 p.m. Benson was last seen wearing blue jeans, a white T-shirt, a red jacket and...
kswo.com
Phase one of Lee Blvd. reconstruction complete
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - City of Lawton officials said the first phase of the resurfacing and reconstruction on Lee Blvd. is complete. The first phase is Lee Blvd. from 67th St. to Goodyear Blvd. Now the second phase will be underway, and should cause a little less disruption. The second...
kswo.com
First Alert Forecast: FAWD Tomorrow | 11/13PM
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Snowfall rates as of late Sunday evening are trending upward. Highest amounts remain focused along I-40 (Washita, Beckham, Caddo & Grady) where a winter storm watch is now in place. Jackson & Stephens counties are now under a winter weather advisory. Altus, Lawton & Duncan will likely see 2-4″
Comments / 0