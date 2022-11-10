Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
The Witcher 4 Update Leaves Fans Confused
A new update pertaining to the next Witcher game has left some fans confused. Last month, CD Projekt Red announced it's developing a new "saga" of Witcher games, with the first game in this saga -- tentatively dubbed The Witcher 4 by fans -- well into development. The expectation for this saga was that Jason Slama, the current director of the series, was going to be the director, however, Sebastian Kalemba -- the animation director of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt -- has announced via Twitter that he will be directing the new saga.
Everything Everywhere All at Once: how to watch, reviews, nominations and everything we know about the Michelle Yeoh movie
Michelle Yeoh stars in Everything Everywhere All at Once, a sci-fi adventure from A24 that has wowed critics and audiences.
Gizmodo
Open Channel: What Did You Think of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever?
The timeline of events starting from the hard confirmation of a sequel to 2018's Black Panther to said sequel’s actual release this weekend has been nothing short of odd, to say the least. With the sudden passing of Chadwick Boseman overwhelming nearly everything about the film’s production, it seemed like Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was primed to be a strange closer to an already strange run of films and TV shows that have made up Phase Four of the MCU. It seemed primed to be if not an understandable mess, than the megafranchise’s first disaster disaster due to its existence now being a sudden (and very open) monument to its original star and the reported anti-vaccine stance of new franchise headliner Letitia Wright.
Gizmodo
Why Interview With the Vampire's Finale Didn't Stick to the Book
As fans of Anne Rice’s Interview With the Vampire know, when Louis and Claudia first attempt to murder Lestat in the books, it’s a much less gory affair than the AMC series—which just released its season one finale—might lead you to believe. Instead of show’s campy...
Gizmodo
RRR, One of the Best Epic Fantasies Ever, Might Get a Sequel
Trying to describe the wonder and bliss that is RRR could never do it justice. The fictional story of two actual Indian revolutionaries blends fact with fantasy in ways most filmmakers wouldn’t even dare to dream. It’s incredible. It’s epic. And now, it might be coming back for another round.
27 Things Peyton List Shared About Her New Movie "The Friendship Game," Filming "Cobra Kai," And More
"I was genuinely sweating, crying, sobbing, and screaming. I think if I ever have to give birth, it'll be something similar to what I had to do at the end of this movie."
Gizmodo
The Bastard Son & the Devil Himself
In late October, Netflix released an adaptation of Sally Green’s Half Bad, renamed The Bastard Son & the Devil Himself, without much fanfare. In a world divided between witches and fains, two warring clans of magic-users fight over legacy, tradition, and power; creating a brutal rift in between Fairborn witches and Blood witches, whose differences seem more ideological than practical. Naturally, a young boy is the focus of a prophecy, and he must figure out where he fits in, while also grappling with his family legacy and the true nature of his powers.
Gizmodo
Netflix's Narnia Adaptations May Have Found a Surprising Director
David Harbour keeps hyping up the Thunderbolts movie. Ross Duffer teases Stranger Things’ final season as a return to the first. Plus, a new look at the return of His Dark Materials, and what’s coming on The Mayfair Witches. Spoilers get!. The Chronicles of Narnia. According to What’s...
Gizmodo
Thunderbolts Will Drop a Bomb on the Marvel Cinematic Universe
Ever since Stranger Things arrived on Netflix in 2016, folks have been enamored with David Harbour. While he’s been one of those actors who’ve always been around, you may not have realized it before his turn as Hopper in the Netflix series. That show gave his career a huge boost, and it’s only grown after he joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Red Guardian in last year’s Black Widow.
Gizmodo
Berserk's Original Anime is Coming to Netflix
It’s been 18 since months since the death of Kentaro Miura, creator of the best-selling manga Berserk. In the time since his passing, the Young Animal manga responsible for publishing the high fantasy series has confirmed that it’ll live on past the recently released Volume 41. Mirua’s close friend Kouji Mori, who’s said to have been told by Miura about where everything was going, began his run on the manga this past June. And it appears that beyond Mori, Berserk is gearing up to come back in a big way following its original creator’s passing.
Gizmodo
Margot Robbie's Pirates of the Caribbean Film Is Dead in the Water
Back in 2020, Margot Robbie and her Birds of Prey writer, Christina Hodson, announced that they were working on a film for the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. Robbie was set to star and Hodson was taking up the pen for the female-led installment. While the Hollywood Reporter said that Jerry Bruckheimer, the longtime Pirates producer, was attached to the project, it now seems like the feature film has been set adrift.
17 Not-So-Obvious Things People Think Are Way Too Expensive, And I'm Curious How You Feel About Some Of These
"If I get declined, that’s $25-$100 I’m never gonna see again. Even if I’m approved, they don’t apply it to your security deposit or your first month’s rent or anything. It’s a waste."
Gizmodo
Why Are There so Many Lasers in James Bond Movies?
Half the appeal of James Bond movies are the action sequences—dramatic gunfights, daring car chases, the final showdowns that dismantle the villain’s masterfully laid plans for world domination at the last minute. The other half are the gadgets—watches that deploy circular saws, Aston Martins with machine guns behind the headlights, and gigantic satellite lasers that can annihilate entire cities.
Gizmodo
David Tennant's Doctor Who Regeneration Changed Because Russell T Davies Didn't Want to Give Bigots Ammo
There’s a lot unprecedented about Doctor Who’s latest regeneration, where outgoing Time Lord Jodie Whittaker, the series’ first female Doctor, transformed into returning star David Tennant’s 14th Doctor. But one particular tweak was done because... well, frankly some people suck. Every regeneration we’ve seen on Doctor...
ComicBook
Andy Serkis Reveals New Lord of the Rings Project
Despite no official connection between the Oscar-winning The Lord of the Rings feature films and Amazon Prime Video's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power there's still been crossover among the two casts. Speaking with Collider, original Gollum performer Andy Serkis spoke highly of the new TV series and noted that his familiarity with the material wasn't just with his past in the franchise, but is also tied into a new Lord of the Rings project he's been working on. Not only did Serkis previously record an adaptation of Tolkien's original novels, but is set to do a recording of another book.
How To Watch 'A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving' for Thanksgiving 2022
Ever since it first aired in 1973, A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving has been one of the most beloved TV specials of the holiday season. In this sweet story, Charlie Brown recruits his friends Linus, Snoopy and Woodstock to make Thanksgiving dinner after Peppermint Patty invites herself over. But as Charlie himself admits, all he knows how to cook is “cold cereal and maybe toast.”
Comments / 0