Cleveland plays the Milwaukee Bucks after Darius Garland scored 51 points in the Cavaliers' 129-124 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Bucks are 6-2 against Eastern Conference opponents. Milwaukee has a 2-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer. The Cavaliers are 2-0 against the rest of their...

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 HOURS AGO