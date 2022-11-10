ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kilgore, TX

KLTV

Meals on Wheels East Texas launches Santas for Seniors program

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Meals on Wheels East Texas is making the season of giving count with their annual Santas for Seniors program. The drive is a way to involve the community in blessing their over 2,500 clients with a special gift for Christmas. Executive Director of Meals on Wheels,...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Mineola honors veterans with parade

MINEOLA, Texas (KLTV) - A tribute was made to all that have served our country in the armed forces, as a small East Texas town turns out for a parade to say “thank you.”. In Mineola Saturday, crowds lined the downtown streets to pay honors to those who have put on the uniform of service over the years.
MINEOLA, TX
KLTV

East Texan carves and paints wooden Santa Clauses to spread joy

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - One East Texan has found his purpose through carving, and not just any carving, but hand carving wooden Santa Clauses in an effort to spread Christmas joy. Marvin Melton, who’s claimed the title, Santa Carver, and his four-legged helper, Noel, head into his shop. Frosted windows,...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

East Texas sports photographer looks back on 50-year career

HOLLY LAKE RANCH, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas man remembers his time over a 50 year career as a photographer, taking some of the most iconic images in sports. Retired and living in Holly Lake Ranch, 82 year old Gary Edwards is not a household name. But it’s a sure bet that sometime in your life you’ve seen one of his iconic sports pictures.
HOLLY LAKE RANCH, TX
KLTV

Community raises funds for injured Troup football player

TROUP, Texas (KLTV) - Family, friends and the community gathered in Troup at First Baptist Church to raise funds for Cooper Reid’s recovery. Reid is currently at a brain injury rehabilitation center in Houston, recovering from a traumatic brain injury that occurred while he was playing football on Sept. 9.
TROUP, TX
KLTV

Veterans honored at Arabella assisted living center

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - At Arabella Assisted Living on Friday, honors were given to residents who served in our armed forces over the years. Men and women who served from the Korean War to Vietnam and also during peacetime were given a certificate of honor in remembrance of their service to the country from Life Care health services.
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Whitehouse Youth Community Council holds veteran memorial event

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KLTV) - The community, veterans and officials gathered in front of the Whitehouse ISD Education Support Center to honor veterans for their service near a monument created by the Youth Community Council. The monument was created to honor fallen soldier Nelson Trent. Today, his widow, April Coutsos, was...
WHITEHOUSE, TX
KLTV

Spicy bean soup by Mama Steph

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Whether you want a meal in a hurry, a meal that’s delicious and filling, or a meal that’s nutritious, this soup has got you covered! It’s. 16 ounce can spicy refried beans (fat free, if possible) 15 ounce can black beans, drained and...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

‘Business as usual’ during remodel of Gregg County clerk’s office

The former Smith County judge joined other newly elected congressmen and women on Monday for new member orientation. Hopkins Commissioners Court issues declaration claiming county under invasion from Mexico. Updated: 9 hours ago. Hopkins County Judge Robert Newsom said the proclamation states that they are under a serious situation in...
GREGG COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Arrest made in connection with Joaquin woman’s death

SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A man was arrested Monday in connection with the homicide of a Joaquin woman that took place Sunday. Shelby County Sheriff Kevin W. Windham reports Ethan Myers, 26, of Joaquin has been arrested for the homicide of Sarah Hopson, 36, of Joaquin. The Shelby County...
JOAQUIN, TX
KLTV

Two bald eagles shot dead in Nacogdoches County

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches game wardens are asking for the public’s help in locating the criminal that shot and killed two bald eagles on or around Oct. 28. This crime took place on County Road 283 in Nacogdoches County. Nacogdoches Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward...
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Multiple-vehicle crash stops traffic on Longview W Loop 281

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A crash involving multiple vehicles has shut down all but one westbound lane of Longview’s W Loop 281 near HG Mosley Pkwy. UPDATE: As of 6:30 p.m., police have said all emergency personnel have left the scene and traffic is back to normal.
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Upshur County authorities seek public’s help in searching for missing person

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing Ore City man. William Chad Martin, 38, was last seen in the woods near Live Oak Road in southwest Upshur County in the early morning hours of Saturday, Nov. 5. Authorities said Martin’s girlfriend reported they had been smoking methamphetamine before attempting to steal tires. However, when they believed to have been discovered by law enforcement, she said they ran into the woods in an attempt to flee. The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release that no such incident had been reported by any area law enforcement agency in that time period. The sheriff’s office speculates that perhaps they had mistaken the lights of an electric company work crew truck.
UPSHUR COUNTY, TX

