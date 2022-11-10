Read full article on original website
KLTV
Meals on Wheels East Texas launches Santas for Seniors program
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Meals on Wheels East Texas is making the season of giving count with their annual Santas for Seniors program. The drive is a way to involve the community in blessing their over 2,500 clients with a special gift for Christmas. Executive Director of Meals on Wheels,...
KLTV
Mineola honors veterans with parade
MINEOLA, Texas (KLTV) - A tribute was made to all that have served our country in the armed forces, as a small East Texas town turns out for a parade to say “thank you.”. In Mineola Saturday, crowds lined the downtown streets to pay honors to those who have put on the uniform of service over the years.
KLTV
East Texan carves and paints wooden Santa Clauses to spread joy
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - One East Texan has found his purpose through carving, and not just any carving, but hand carving wooden Santa Clauses in an effort to spread Christmas joy. Marvin Melton, who’s claimed the title, Santa Carver, and his four-legged helper, Noel, head into his shop. Frosted windows,...
KLTV
East Texas sports photographer looks back on 50-year career
HOLLY LAKE RANCH, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas man remembers his time over a 50 year career as a photographer, taking some of the most iconic images in sports. Retired and living in Holly Lake Ranch, 82 year old Gary Edwards is not a household name. But it’s a sure bet that sometime in your life you’ve seen one of his iconic sports pictures.
KLTV
Community raises funds for injured Troup football player
TROUP, Texas (KLTV) - Family, friends and the community gathered in Troup at First Baptist Church to raise funds for Cooper Reid’s recovery. Reid is currently at a brain injury rehabilitation center in Houston, recovering from a traumatic brain injury that occurred while he was playing football on Sept. 9.
KLTV
Veterans honored at Arabella assisted living center
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - At Arabella Assisted Living on Friday, honors were given to residents who served in our armed forces over the years. Men and women who served from the Korean War to Vietnam and also during peacetime were given a certificate of honor in remembrance of their service to the country from Life Care health services.
KLTV
Whitehouse Youth Community Council holds veteran memorial event
WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KLTV) - The community, veterans and officials gathered in front of the Whitehouse ISD Education Support Center to honor veterans for their service near a monument created by the Youth Community Council. The monument was created to honor fallen soldier Nelson Trent. Today, his widow, April Coutsos, was...
KLTV
Spicy bean soup by Mama Steph
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Whether you want a meal in a hurry, a meal that’s delicious and filling, or a meal that’s nutritious, this soup has got you covered! It’s. 16 ounce can spicy refried beans (fat free, if possible) 15 ounce can black beans, drained and...
KLTV
Gregg County Commissioners Court approves plats for Rusted Unicorn Ranch subdivison
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt for a recap of Monday’s meeting. Actions taken by the court include the approval of plats for the planned housing subdivision, Rusted Unicorn Ranch.
KLTV
‘Business as usual’ during remodel of Gregg County clerk’s office
The former Smith County judge joined other newly elected congressmen and women on Monday for new member orientation. Hopkins Commissioners Court issues declaration claiming county under invasion from Mexico. Updated: 9 hours ago. Hopkins County Judge Robert Newsom said the proclamation states that they are under a serious situation in...
KLTV
Henderson County authorities searching for person who butchered deer
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A whitetail deer was found dead and butchered on the side of a Henderson County road and area authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding the person responsible. Texas Game Wardens in Henderson County said the headless deer was found on the...
KLTV
Arrest made in connection with Joaquin woman’s death
SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A man was arrested Monday in connection with the homicide of a Joaquin woman that took place Sunday. Shelby County Sheriff Kevin W. Windham reports Ethan Myers, 26, of Joaquin has been arrested for the homicide of Sarah Hopson, 36, of Joaquin. The Shelby County...
KLTV
Two bald eagles shot dead in Nacogdoches County
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches game wardens are asking for the public’s help in locating the criminal that shot and killed two bald eagles on or around Oct. 28. This crime took place on County Road 283 in Nacogdoches County. Nacogdoches Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward...
KLTV
Multiple-vehicle crash stops traffic on Longview W Loop 281
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A crash involving multiple vehicles has shut down all but one westbound lane of Longview’s W Loop 281 near HG Mosley Pkwy. UPDATE: As of 6:30 p.m., police have said all emergency personnel have left the scene and traffic is back to normal.
KLTV
Report reveals how fatal Wood County deputy-involved shooting happened
WINNSBORO, Texas (KLTV) - An in-custody death report has shed light on what happened to end the life of a man in Winnsboro on November 4. The report states that Timothy Wayne Hodges, 32, of Gilmer was shot by a deputy when Hodges pointed his gun at him. The incident...
KLTV
Upshur County authorities seek public’s help in searching for missing person
UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing Ore City man. William Chad Martin, 38, was last seen in the woods near Live Oak Road in southwest Upshur County in the early morning hours of Saturday, Nov. 5. Authorities said Martin’s girlfriend reported they had been smoking methamphetamine before attempting to steal tires. However, when they believed to have been discovered by law enforcement, she said they ran into the woods in an attempt to flee. The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release that no such incident had been reported by any area law enforcement agency in that time period. The sheriff’s office speculates that perhaps they had mistaken the lights of an electric company work crew truck.
