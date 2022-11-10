Read full article on original website
CMU to offer Thanksgiving bus rides to Detroit, Chicago
4:30 p.m. - Detroit Metro Airport (DTW) 6:30 p.m. at Troy Center. Pickup locations and times for Returning to CMU from Detroit:. 7 p.m. at Detroit Metro Airport (DTW) Drop-off times and locations for rides to Chicago:. 5 p.m. EST/4 p.m. CST - New Buffalo - Shell Gas Station. 6:30...
Student Government Association announced new house clerk
The Student Government Association weekly meeting was shorter Nov. 14 as the general board meeting was canceled. SGA members went straight to committee meetings and then broke off into the senate and house meetings. During the house meeting, it was announced that first year student Lucia Dominguez is the newly...
'We don't want to be done yet': CMU volleyball secures place in MAC tournament
A lot was at stake for Central Michigan volleyball as it went into rivalry weekend against Western Michigan. Not only did the Chippewas beat their rivals for the first time since 2019, but they also secured their spot in the Mid-American Conference tournament. After the win, CMU honored its three...
Central Michigan DII hockey falls to Lake Superior State 6-3
With parents and U.S. Army enlistees being honored during the contest, the Central Michigan Division II club hockey team looked to get its third win of the season. “Especially in this season we are going through right now the parents are super important,” said head coach Sean Boyle. “We’ve got parents from all over that take the trips with us and it's important to us and them.”
CMU women's basketball falls on the road to Oakland
With 6:11 left in the third quarter, Central Michigan women's basketball had a 40-36 lead. But, Oakland went on a 17-6 run, lasting through the start of the fourth quarter. Rochelle Norris and the Chippewas tried to come back, but lost 71-60 on Saturday. CMU falls to 0-2 on the...
CMU DIII hockey swept by Saginaw Valley State
As Central Michigan division III hockey freshman forward Nathan Bottles headed to the net, he had a defender slashing at his skates. With only freshman goalie Petr Mehall to beat, Bottles attempted a shot, but before it could come off his stick a Cardinals defender sent him to the ice resulting in a penalty shot.
CMU men's basketball defeats Eastern Illinois in home opener
363 days ago Central Michigan basketball took the court against the Eastern Illinois Panthers and secured its first win of the season with a buzzer beater. This year things looked a little different. In the company of Chippewa fans, CMU jumped on the Panthers early in their home opener at McGuirk Arena with a 76-60 win on Sunday.
CMU volleyball sweep MAC West Player of the Week honors
After securing two wins against rival Western Michigan over the weekend, senior outside hitter Mallory Hernandez, sophomore libero Aly Gurtiza and freshman setter Claire Ammeraal earned Mid-American Conference Player of the Week honors. This is the first time that the Chippewas have swept all three MAC player of the week...
