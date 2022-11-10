ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Austin-area high school football schedule and results for first round of UIL playoffs

By Austin American-Statesman
 5 days ago

Austin-area high schools start their postseason runs this week as teams battle in the first round of the UIL state playoffs. Here are the scores from the first week of the playoffs for UIL squads' football games.

Thursday

Class 6A Division I

Westlake 58, Cedar Ridge 10

Class 6A Division II

DeSoto 37, Weiss 20

Class 4A Division I

Boerne 42, Taylor 13

Class 4A Division II

Jarrell 32, Devine 14

Lago Vista 67, Bandera 6

Madisonville 41, La Grange 21

Waco Connally 45, Giddings 18

Wimberley 81, San Antonio YMLA 0

Class 3A Division I

Blanco 44, Poteet 14

Jourdanton 28, Luling 0

Class 2A Division I

Thorndale 41, Johnson City LBJ 30

Friday

Class 6A Division I

Lake Travis 35, Round Rock 10

Class 6A Division II

Vandegrift 28, Bowie 14

Dripping Springs 69, Manor 14

San Antonio Brandeis 27, San Marcos 14

Class 5A Division I

Smithson Valley 30, Cedar Park 7

Georgetown 21, New Braunfels Canyon 10

Class 5A Division II

Lockhart 62, San Antonio Burbank 7

Liberty Hill 63, San Antonio Highlands 17

LBJ 69, Elgin 0

Waco University 34, McCallum 21

Belton 56, Northeast 0

Rouse 48, Crockett 14

Class 4A Division I

Somerset 27, Lampasas 17

Class 4A Division II

Smithville 24, Gatesville 14

Class 2A Division II

Granger 60, Somerville 13

SHINER, TX
