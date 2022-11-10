Austin-area high school football schedule and results for first round of UIL playoffs
Austin-area high schools start their postseason runs this week as teams battle in the first round of the UIL state playoffs. Here are the scores from the first week of the playoffs for UIL squads' football games.
Thursday
Class 6A Division I
Westlake 58, Cedar Ridge 10
Class 6A Division II
DeSoto 37, Weiss 20
Class 4A Division I
Boerne 42, Taylor 13
Class 4A Division II
Jarrell 32, Devine 14
Lago Vista 67, Bandera 6
Madisonville 41, La Grange 21
Waco Connally 45, Giddings 18
Wimberley 81, San Antonio YMLA 0
Class 3A Division I
Blanco 44, Poteet 14
Jourdanton 28, Luling 0
Class 2A Division I
Thorndale 41, Johnson City LBJ 30
Friday
Class 6A Division I
Lake Travis 35, Round Rock 10
Class 6A Division II
Vandegrift 28, Bowie 14
Dripping Springs 69, Manor 14
San Antonio Brandeis 27, San Marcos 14
Class 5A Division I
Smithson Valley 30, Cedar Park 7
Georgetown 21, New Braunfels Canyon 10
Class 5A Division II
Lockhart 62, San Antonio Burbank 7
Liberty Hill 63, San Antonio Highlands 17
LBJ 69, Elgin 0
Waco University 34, McCallum 21
Belton 56, Northeast 0
Rouse 48, Crockett 14
Class 4A Division I
Somerset 27, Lampasas 17
Class 4A Division II
Smithville 24, Gatesville 14
Class 2A Division II
Granger 60, Somerville 13
This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Austin-area high school football schedule and results for first round of UIL playoffs
