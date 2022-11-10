Tennessee Voices, Episode 323: Eddie Latimer, CEO, Affordable Housing Resources

In 2015, citizens who participated in the NashvilleNext long-term community planning experience identified affordable housing as their No. 1 concern.

Seven years later, it continues to be the top concern among residents in a city that is booming and where the prosperity gap has grown between people of means and those who survive on low incomes, which comprises 44% of the population.

A consistent vocal presence in keeping Music City honest about the affordable housing challenge is Eddie Latimer, CEO of Affordable Housing Resources .

The nonprofit developer's mission is to build affordable housing and create strong neighborhoods, but these efforts have faced many headwinds: fast-rising home prices and rents, supply chain delays affecting the price of materials, labor shortages and costs, and, recently, increasing interest rates, which are keeping home ownership out of reach for many Americans.

On this episode of the Tennessee Voices video podcast, Latimer talked about his work and his efforts to try to move the city in the right direction.

In a recent guest opinion column, he pleaded with members of the Metro Council to get past disagreements and traditions and keep their focus: "At this time, Nashville needs every affordable housing unit we can get."

Affordable housing is a problem across the state and the nation and Latimer's experience may be helpful to other communities struggling to find a solution.

