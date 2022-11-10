ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown, KY

3 charged with sending defense-related data to China

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Three people and a business have been charged in federal court with participating in an illegal scheme to export controlled data to China and to defraud the Defense Department.

An indictment was unsealed Wednesday in Kentucky after the arrest of the defendants. Phil Pascoe, 60, and Monica Pascoe, 45, both of Floyds Knobs, Indiana; Scott Tubbs, 59, of Georgetown, Kentucky; and Quadrant Magnetics LLC were charged with violations of the Arms Export Control Act, wire fraud, and smuggling, a statement from the Justice Department said.

The defendants are accused of illegally scheming to send defense-related technical data to a company in China and of unlawfully supplying the Defense Department with earth magnets from China for military items.

Pascoe is the president of Quadrant, a magnetic-technology company that said it was basing its operations in Louisville, WAVE-TV reported.

The defendants are accused of sending drawings to China from 2012 to 2018 that had data about Defense Department equipment, the statement said.

It also alleged that Quadrant Magnetics imported rare earth magnets from China and sold them to two U.S. companies which included them in components sold to the Defense Department. The federal agency doesn’t allow rare earth magnets to be produced or magnetized in China.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether the defendants had attorneys. Quardrant did not return calls from WAVE-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Kentucky reporter retires after giving voice to marginalized

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Deborah Yetter, a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist best known for her reporting on abuse, neglect and children’s welfare issues, has retired after 38 years in the industry. Yetter’s final day at the Courier Journal was last Friday, the newspaper reported. Her reporting spurred greater protections for Kentucky’s most vulnerable residents. “Debby has received many well-deserved honors, awards and accolades during her almost four decades as a journalist, but the Courier Journal family will miss her for so much more than her stellar reporting,” Executive Editor Mary Irby-Jones said. “She is caring and compassionate, and many young journalists in our newsroom have benefited from her wisdom.” Yetter’s coverage of Kentucky’s social services gave voice to society’s most marginalized, including children, the disabled and those with mental illnesses.
KENTUCKY STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
565K+
Post
588M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy