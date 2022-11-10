ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Lake Tahoe, CA

Northern California snow prompts some Tahoe ski resorts to open this weekend

By Hanh Truong
The Sacramento Bee
 5 days ago

Chilly weather in the Northern California region brought fresh snow to the mountains, which means some Tahoe ski resorts will open earlier than expected, this weekend.

From Sunday to Wednesday morning, more than 3 inches of snow fell at some spots in region .

If you want to hit the slopes soon, here’s where you can go:

Boreal

Where: 19749 Boreal Ridge Rd, Soda Springs

Opening date: Friday, Nov. 11

Kirkwood

Where: 1501 Kirkwood Meadows Dr., Kirkwood

Opening date: Saturday, Nov. 12

Heavenly

Where: Corner of Wildwood and Saddle, South Lake Tahoe

Opening date: Saturday, Nov. 12

Northstar

Where: 5001 Northstar Dr., Truckee

Opening date: Saturday, Nov. 12

Other ski resorts are planning to open later in November and December .

What do you want to know about life in Sacramento? Ask our California Utility Team your top-of-mind questions in the module below or email utilityteam@sacbee.com .

The Sacramento Bee

