Northern California snow prompts some Tahoe ski resorts to open this weekend
Chilly weather in the Northern California region brought fresh snow to the mountains, which means some Tahoe ski resorts will open earlier than expected, this weekend.
From Sunday to Wednesday morning, more than 3 inches of snow fell at some spots in region .
If you want to hit the slopes soon, here’s where you can go:
Boreal
Where: 19749 Boreal Ridge Rd, Soda Springs
Opening date: Friday, Nov. 11
Kirkwood
Where: 1501 Kirkwood Meadows Dr., Kirkwood
Opening date: Saturday, Nov. 12
Heavenly
Where: Corner of Wildwood and Saddle, South Lake Tahoe
Opening date: Saturday, Nov. 12
Northstar
Where: 5001 Northstar Dr., Truckee
Opening date: Saturday, Nov. 12
Other ski resorts are planning to open later in November and December .
What do you want to know about life in Sacramento? Ask our California Utility Team your top-of-mind questions in the module below or email utilityteam@sacbee.com .
