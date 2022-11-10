Bicyclist killed in afternoon hit-and-run crash in Hagginwood, Sacramento police say

A woman riding a bike was killed in a hit-and-run crash Wednesday afternoon in Sacramento’s Hagginwood neighborhood, police said.

The bicyclist was struck shortly after 4:30 p.m. near Arcade Boulevard and Kenwood Street, the Sacramento Police Department said in a Thursday morning news release . She was pronounced dead at the scene by Sacramento Fire Department personnel.

The vehicle that hit the bicyclist did not stop at the scene and was not located by officers, according to the news release. No vehicle description was available.

Traffic detectives responded to the scene, obtaining witness statements and canvassing for evidence.

The victim’s identity will be released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office pending notification of family.