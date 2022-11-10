Read full article on original website
KMOV
WANTED: Highland police searching for man accused of stalking, burglary
HIGHLAND, Ill. (KMOV) – Police in Highland are asking for help finding a man accused of burglary and stalking. Officers released a photo of Hunter D. Michael, 30, Monday morning. According to the Highland Police Department, Michael is wanted for stalking and burglary to a motor vehicle through the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office.
Highland, Illinois man wanted for stalking, burglary
Police in Highland, Illinois, are asking for the public's help in locating a man wanted on charges in Madison County.
14news.com
Fairfield man wants new murder trial
FAIRFIELD, Ill. (WFIE) - The Fairfield man found guilty in the 2014 murder of Megan Nichols wants a new trial. [Previous: Fairfield man found guilty in Illinois murder trial]. According to court records, his attorney filed a motion for a new trial. Brodey Murbarger was found guilty of murder last...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Friday, November 11th, 2022
Centralia Police arrested 56-year-old Anthony Watkins of Walnut Hill Road in Centralia on an outstanding St. Clair County Warrant for failure to appear on an aggravated DUI charge. He was taken to the Marion County Jail. Salem Police arrested 36-year-old Thomas Koch of West Spruce in Salem on an outstanding...
wlds.com
Auburn Man Who Pleaded Guilty to Involvement in Jan. 6 Capitol Riot Arrested for Fatal I-55 Crash
An Auburn man who pleaded guilty in federal court in early September to assaulting a law enforcement officer and members of the media during the January 6th Capitol Riot has been arrested in connection with a fatal accident on Interstate 55 Tuesday. The State Journal Register reports that 44 year...
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem woman injured in Tonti Road rollover crash
A 38-year-old Salem woman was injured in a rollover crash on Tonti Road west of Seven Hills Road in rural Sandoval Sunday afternoon. Initial reports from the Marion County Sheriff’s Department indicate Devra Lynn Fatheree of South Rotan was traveling westbound on Tonti Road when she ran off the right side of the roadway, overcorrected, ran off the left side of the road into the roadside ditch, and rolled several times. The car eventually came to rest sitting across the ditch facing the roadway.
Effingham Radio
Monday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 30 year old Dakota W. Keller of Altamont for unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon. Dakota was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 32 year old Kyle J. Young of Effingham for an Effingham County FTA warrant...
wsmiradio.com
Hillsboro Police Attempt to I.D. Person of Interest in Felony Theft
Hillsboro Police Attempt to I.D. Person of Interest in Felony Theft. The Hillsboro Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying the individual in the attached photos. The individual is a person of interest in a theft that occured in Hillsboro during the evening hours of November 7th, 2022.
wpsdlocal6.com
Police seeking information on Franklin County missing person
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL — The Zeigler Police Department is seeking information on the location of Cody A. Moyers, who has been reported missing. Officers believe Moyers was in the Zeigler area on Wednesday, Nov. 9. Moyers is a 32-year-old male described as standing about 5’11” tall and weighing 180 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.
southernillinoisnow.com
Fire damage to Centralia home confined to one wall
Centralia City Firemen say a fire at a Centralia home late Saturday night was confined to one outside wall. The fire at the Linda Holland home at 429 North James apparently started as a result of an overloading of wiring on the electrical system as a result of two space heaters being plugged in at the same time.
southernillinoisnow.com
Three hurt in head-on crash north of Sandoval
Three people were injured in a two-vehicle head-on crash on US 51 near the Boone Street Road intersection north of Sandoval Saturday morning. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies say a car driven by 47-year-old Monica Owens of Conger Avenue in Mt. Vernon was northbound when her pickup truck skidded on the snow-covered pavement, went out of control, and struck an oncoming SUV head-on driven by 52-year-old Sherry Hoagland of Fairydale Road in Odin. One of the vehicles came to rest on the pavement while the other ran into the ditch after impact.
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 11/17 – Larry ‘Muddy Boots’ Ray Myers, Sr
Larry ‘Muddy Boots’ Ray Myers, Sr., 84, of Centralia, passed away Friday, November 11, 2022, at Saint Louis University Hospital. He was born March 18, 1938, in Centralia, the son of Monty Morton Myers and Louise (Ingram) Myers. He married Ruth Ann Robinett on November 25, 1964, and she survives.
Multiple overnight break-ins in St. Louis
Six more business break-ins occurred in St. Louis overnight.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Tuesday, November 8th, 2022
Three people were brought to the Marion County Jail on Monday on outstanding warrants. 22-year-old Lyndsay Hoffman of Old Salem Road in Centralia was arrested by Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies on an outstanding warrant for obstructing justice. She remains in custody in lieu of $40,000 bond. 25-year-old Edward Kenny...
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia woman escapes injury in Central City rollover crash
A 31-year-old Centralia woman escaped serious injury in a rollover crash in Central City Wednesday night. Central City Police Chief James Ramsey says Lindsay Brandt of South Hickory Street struck a parked car while traveling southbound in the 100 block of North Commercial Street. Her car then slid down the side of the parked vehicle until her car turned over in the middle of the road.
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia City Council being asked to renew Liability and Worker’s Comp insurance package
The Centralia City Council will be asked Monday night to renew their liability and workers comp insurance package. City Manager Kory Smith says the premium to Dimond Brothers Insurance for the Illinois Counties Risk Management (ICRMT) policy is $780,692. That’s about one percent lower than this year due to an improved workers comp ‘mod’ rating. Smith is commending Dimond Brothers for their excellent work in handling claims.
Granite City man sentenced for Illinois Route 3 fatal shooting
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – A Granite City man will spend the next several decades in prison for his role in a 2021 highway shooting that left one man dead and a woman injured. The Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office said Wednesday that Mantia Johnson Jr. was sentenced to 30 years in prison for first-degree murder, 15 years for attempted first-degree murder, and 10 years for aggravated discharge of a firearm.
Effingham Radio
Thursday Police Blotter
Effingham City Police arrested 32 year old Matthew Rauch of Effingham for retail theft and possession of meth and drug paraphernalia. Matthew was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham City Police arrested 31 year old Nicolas Perez Cruz of Effingham for no valid Driver’s License and operating a vehicle...
WTHI
Building collapses on Main Street in Olney
OLNEY, Ill. (WTHI) - News 10 is working to learn more information about a building collapse in Richland County. The front of the Olney Cleaners building collapsed late Friday evening. The building is located at 410 Main Street, next to Hovey's Diner in Olney. Main Street between North Boone Street...
southernillinoisnow.com
Marion County Sheriff’s Department looking for driver who left scene of Green Street Road crash
The Marion County Sheriff’s Department is looking for the driver of a pickup truck that left the scene of a crash on Green Street Road at the Brick Hill Road intersection east of Central City. Sheriff’s Deputies say the driver missed the stop sign at the end of Brick...
