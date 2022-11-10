Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police Stats Show 1 in 3 Murder Suspects Released on BailLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Plano City Council to Vote on Short-Term Rental RegulationsLarry LeasePlano, TX
Frisco ISD Will Consider Student Bathroom and Library Book PoliciesLarry LeaseFrisco, TX
Yellowstone Filming in North Texas Next WeekLarry LeaseVenus, TX
NTSB Investigation into Air Show Crash could take 18 Months to CompleteLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Related
Stolen vehicle rolls over after police attempt traffic stop, 2 dead
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – When someone fired a gun out of a stolen vehicle, it led to an attempted traffic stop then a car crash, killing two.On Nov. 14, an off-duty Fort Worth police officer was traveling east on I-20 when he saw an occupant in a vehicle fire a gun at another vehicle.When Fort Worth police located the vehicle, they attempted to initiate a traffic stop at Mansfield Highway and I-20, but said the vehicle fled from officers. Police said the suspect's vehicle was traveling south on West Kennedale Parkway when it struck a vehicle at the intersection of West...
fox4news.com
Grand Prairie officer killed during police chase
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas - A police officer in Grand Prairie was killed in a late-night crash. The Grand Prairie Police Department said Officer Brandon Tsai lost control of his car during a chase. He was trying to pull over a vehicle with a fake paper license plate near 3rd Street...
fox4news.com
1 in 3 murder suspects arrested in Dallas were released on bail, police statistics show
DALLAS - Dallas police chief Eddie Garcia has expressed his frustration with violent criminals being released on bail, now the department has statistics to back up the claims. Garcia hired UT-San Antonio criminologist Dr. Michael Smith to take a closer look into the numbers and analyze what is happening. Smith...
dallasexpress.com
Juveniles Allegedly Push Older Man into DART Bus
Four suspects got into an argument and altercation on Thursday with an older man and pushed the man into a passing DART bus, according to Dallas Police. Officers were called to Forest Lane and Meadowknoll Drive at about 1:50 p.m. on November 10 for a disturbance. When Dallas Police arrived...
fox4news.com
Police investigating homicide at Royse City home
ROYSE CITY, Texas - Royse City police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 43-year-old man early Sunday morning. The homicide was reported at about 5:45 a.m., when officers were called out to the 5400 Block of County Road 2526. Responding officers found Larry Deshaun Baker, from Madisonville, in the...
fox4news.com
4 injured in Fort Worth shooting; 1 hospitalized in critical condition
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are investigating a shooting Saturday night that injured four people, including one person who was hospitalized in critical condition. The shooting happened just before 10 p.m., when police were called to an apartment complex at Northwest Centre Drive and Buda Lane. Responding officers...
fox4news.com
Fort Worth police arrest kidnapping suspect after multi-city chase
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police say they arrested a kidnappings suspect Friday afternoon following a chase through multiple North Texas cities. Earlier on Friday, Arlington police issued a CLEAR Alert, an adult version of an Amber Alert, for 20-year-old Pryscilla Babauta. Arlington police said Babauta has been forced...
fox4news.com
Fort Worth shooting leaves 1 dead, suspect at-large
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are investigating an overnight shooting that left a man dead. A member of the victim’s family called 911 late Friday night to report the shooting. Officers found the wounded man inside a vehicle near East Lancaster Avenue, south of Interstate 30 in...
Man shot to death in Royse City
Royse City police are looking for the killer who gunned a man down Sunday. Officers found a man named Larry Baker badly wounded in the driveway of a home on County Road 2526 in a rural area east of Royse City.
Watch: Dallas Road Rage Incident Results in a Shootout
Damn people – calm down. I have very little patience when it comes to dumb drivers. There’s nothing more frustrating than someone driving like they’re the only person on the road. So quite often, I find myself cussing other drivers under my breath. But that’s the key...
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Grapevine
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. *Mug shots provided by Grapevine PD Records. DAVIS, JARED PALMER; B/M; POB: TEXAS; AGE:...
fox4news.com
Fort Worth police officer fired for lying about work at security job
FORT WORTH, Texas - A Fort Worth police officer has been fired after lying about how much work he was putting in at an off-duty security job. Officer Eddie Tellez submitted an invoice for the job claiming he worked almost five hours. Security camera footage showed Tellez only spending approximately...
fox4news.com
1 injured in shooting at Arlington bar
ARLINGTON, Texas - Arlington police are investigating a shooting at a bar early Saturday. A victim showed up at a Fort Worth hospital after a shooting at the bar near East Arkansas Lane and Highway 360. The victim told officers he was trying to break up a fight. He said...
Affidavit details Dallas County stolen vehicle chase that led to two arrests
DALLAS COUNTY, Texas — Affidavits have been released detailing how police captured two suspects during a stolen vehicle chase Wednesday afternoon across Dallas County. Esequiel Hernandez, one of the suspects, was charged with engaging in organized crime, evading arrest and detention, and had a prior warrant for larceny. The second suspect, Sara Sarabia, was charged with engaging in organized criminal activity. Police are still searching for the third suspect.
dallasexpress.com
Bail ‘Reform’ Leads to Alleged Capital Murderer’s Release
A North Texas manhunt came to an end Friday when a 20-year-old indicted for capital murder turned himself in to police after cutting off his electronic ankle monitor and allegedly violating the conditions of his house arrest. The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force stated that Bryce Jones removed his ankle...
dpdbeat.com
Arrest Made in Homicide on Lake June Road
On November 10, 2022, at around 8:00 P.M., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 9500 block of Lake June Road. The preliminary investigation showed when officers arrived, they found discovered the complainant, Brandon Plummer, 42, in the passenger seat of a car with a gunshot wound. Dallas Fire Rescue responded, and Plummer died at the scene.
dallasexpress.com
Woman Arrested for Wrong-Way Crash that Killed Dallas Officer
A woman accused of killing a Dallas police officer with her car was arrested after leaving the hospital. While still hospitalized, Mayra Rebollar, 31, was booked into the Dallas County Jail via a remote hearing on October 17 and charged with intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle for her alleged involvement in the October 11 wrong-way crash that killed Officer Jacob Arellano. Police said Rebollar’s blood alcohol level was more than twice the legal limit.
fox4news.com
1 dead, 1 critically injured in early morning crash in Dallas
DALLAS - One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a crash in West Oak Cliff early Sunday morning. Dallas police said the wreck happened at about 2:30 a.m. The driver of a pickup truck was heading south on Cockrell Hill Road, when the driver lost control near Illinois Avenue and slammed into a utility pole.
fox4news.com
Two workers rescued from trench underneath Euless school
FORT WORTH, Texas - Two workers were rescued on Monday night after getting trapped underneath the concrete slab of a school in Euless. The Fort Worth Fire Department says the workers were working to repair a water main break at the Treetop School International on South Pipeline Road. Crews arrived...
fox4news.com
Woman hurt in Fort Worth apartment fire
FORT WORTH, Texas - A woman is in the hospital after she was injured jumping from the second floor of a burning apartment building. The fire started around 4 a.m. Saturday at an apartment complex near Alta Mesa Drive in Fort Worth. That’s south of Interstate 30 on the city’s west side.
Comments / 0