ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Mexico State

AAA: New Mexico gas prices see slight drop

By Scott Brown
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q6ziO_0j68J3n700

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – AAA announced Thursday that New Mexico’s average price for a gallon of gas saw a slight drop from last week. According to the company’s Weekend Gas Watch, the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded fuel is $3.54, about one cent less than this time last week and 17 cents more than this time last year.

Story continues below:

They say Farmington drivers are paying the most, with an average of $3.88 and Albuquerque drivers pay the least at $3.34 per gallon. AAA says the national average price is currently at $3.80, which is two cents more than this time last week and 38 cents higher than the price per gallon at this time last year.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 3

Related
KRQE News 13

La Jara Wetland project nearing end

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The final phase of a project to restore the Rio Fernando de Taos in northern New Mexico is underway. The La Jara Wetland Restoration Project aims to restore the river by connecting it back to floodplains in the area. Officials say the project will improve stream quality, reduce soil erosion, and help […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Nutcracker in the Land of Enchantment coming

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The National Hispanic Cultural Center is putting its own spin on the traditional Nutcracker story this holiday season. In this performance, guests will be transported to territorial New Mexico in the late 19th century. To add some New Mexican culture to the performance, there will be Spanish dancers and characters that include […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Despite 1,400% increase in revenue from renewable energy, oil and gas is still top earner for state land

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Despite recent efforts to expand income from renewable resources, the latest numbers from the state’s Land Office show that the bulk of the state’s income from land-owning comes from oil and gas. But the office did highlight moves toward renewables in a recent presentation for state legislators. The State of New Mexico […]
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

New, non-binary clothing line comes to New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s the first of its kind to come from New Mexico; a nonbinary clothing line. Not finding inclusivity in fashion is a feeling Finnegan Shepard knows all too well. “I kind of had a life of experience of constantly trying to find things that I felt comfortable in. I felt like I could […]
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

Crash causes closures on southbound I-25

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A crash on I-25 Southbound at Isleta Blvd has caused all lanes to be closed, according to NMRoads. Drivers in the area should expect delays and are encouraged to seek an alternate route. No other information is available. KRQE News 13 will update as more information becomes available.
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

Even colder temperatures across New Mexico through mid-week

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is freezing, with temperatures starting in the single digits, teens and 20s across the state. Low clouds are sitting across the northeast highlands, with some patchy fog in the far upper Rio Grande Valley near Taos to Alamosa. Low clouds will be stubborn to lift in the northeast highlands throughout the day, and higher, but thick, clouds will move into much of southern New Mexico throughout the day.
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

Study: Half of New Mexico job training grants fall short

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Taxpayer-funded incentives aimed at expanding private employment and investments in New Mexico sometimes create fewer high-quality jobs than projected, and money is not consistently clawed back for unfulfilled promises, state program analysts announced Monday. The report from the budget and accountability office of the Legislature gauges the effectiveness of state incentives […]
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

Snow moves out, but the cold settles in

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A storm dropped snow across parts of New Mexico Monday morning and is now leaving behind much colder air. This cold air will stick around all week long. A few to several inches of snow fell across parts of eastern and northern New Mexico Sunday night through Monday morning as another storm […]
NEW MEXICO STATE
KOAT 7

Recreational cannabis sales skyrocket in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Recreational cannabis sales continue to rise in New Mexico. Jessie Hunt, spokesperson for Schwazze said it's been a boost for the economy. "We are continuing to see that people are coming into the legal market to purchase their cannabis, which is wonderful. That is exactly what we want to see in the state. We are able to continue to hire staff, pay strong wages in New Mexico and people really want to work in the industry, which is wonderful," Hunt said. "We are opening a few more stores. We're also trying to make sure that we're doing it in a way that is super responsible for the communities that we're in and that are in communities that really still have some high demand."
NEW MEXICO STATE
rrobserver.com

AAA: NM Gas prices hit a plateau

The statewide gas price average in New Mexico is $3.54 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA New Mexico Weekend Gas Watch. That price is one cent less when compared to this day last week and 17 cents more per gallon than on this day last year, according to the weekly report.
FARMINGTON, NM
KRQE News 13

Snowy morning with messy roads in parts of New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Snow continues to move through the northeast quadrant of New Mexico this morning. Many areas are waking up to snowy or wet roads, and the possibility for slick travel. Snow will end throughout the morning for most of the area, completely drying in the northeast by midday, leading to mostly sunny skies. However, there will be some additional light snow possible in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains this afternoon and evening.
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

New Mexico woman meets bone marrow donor

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A New Mexico woman who needed a bone marrow transplant was able to meet the donor that saved her life. When Christine Chen gave birth in 2018, a nurse discovered a tumor. The chemotherapy she needed to treat the tumor led to a rare leukemia diagnosis. She was given a slim chance […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico expands access to free legal help

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — Free legal advice is just a phone call away. Thanks to a new and free helpline, the state is looking to expand access to legal services. The “Modest Means Helpline” (505-797-6013 or 888-856-9935) offers legal advice and referrals for people who may not otherwise be able to afford legal advice. Previously, the […]
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

Aging and Long-Term Services Department seek significant budget increase

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico department that helps our senior citizens is asking the state for a massive budget hike. The Aging and Long Term Services Department says it’s dealing with a growing senior population and dwindling resources. The department helps more than 200,000 seniors and disabled New Mexicans a year. Katrina Hotrum-Lopez […]
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

41K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy