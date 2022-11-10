ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Organizers, community prepare for 2023 National Senior Games in Pittsburgh

By Lauren Talotta, WPXI-TV
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q1PlS_0j68IrVT00

PITTSBURGH — “Bridging Champions Through the Ages” is the theme for the 2023 National Senior Games (NSG), a multi-sport competition taking place next summer at various sports facilities across Allegheny County.

This is the second time Pittsburgh will host the senior games, welcoming 10,000 competitors over the age of 50 who have qualified in their respective events and states.

On Thursday, NSG officials joined County Executive Rich Fitzgerald, sponsors, and other organizers at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center to announce the theme. The convention center is also one of the sites in the Pittsburgh area where athletes will compete. And it’s where organizers announced the theme for the event Thursday morning.

“We’re a sports-crazy town - we have been, going back a century,” Fitzgerald said.

Organizers said spectators will see passion and a positive movement of setting goals and staying active, sharing the stories of several Pittsburgh athletes who exemplify those qualities.

“One of the things we’ve started to see a lot of — children aging up to 50 and joining their parents,” said Del Moon of the National Senior Games.

Visit Pittsburgh estimates that the games will have an impact of about $30 million dollars on the local economy.

“That supports a lot of businesses, that supports a lot of jobs, and that brings together your community to work with our community, which is also critical,” said Jerad Bachar of Visit Pittsburgh.

The National Senior Games will be held July 7-18. Organizers are encouraging volunteers to sign up at https://nsga.com/.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C0XBO_0j68IrVT00

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nextpittsburgh.com

5 places for the best bagels in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh bagels — they’re not just failed doughnuts anymore. OK, bagels have always been awesome, when done right. (Source: NYC, Montreal). But Pittsburgh has long been a barren wasteland for bagels. Of course, New Yorkers have often asserted that proper bagels cannot exist outside the five boroughs and...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pink coming to Pittsburgh

Pink will be in the ‘Burgh next year on her Summer Carnival 2.0 tour. The Grammy winner will perform at PNC Park Aug. 5, 2023, with special guests Brandi Carlile, Grouplove and KidCutUp. Presale tickets will be available Nov. 16 and tickets to the general public will be available...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Glowland Christmas festival to begin Nov. 18

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The months-long winter festival, Glowland, kicks off in Schenley Plaza on Friday, Nov. 18.It will feature art, live music, and illuminations throughout Oakland.There will even be an interactive art installation that's a twist on the classic seesaw.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Allegheny County opens winter shelter for homeless in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — The winter shelter for those experiencing homelessness will open at 7 p.m. today, the Allegheny County Department of Human Services announced. The seasonal, low-barrier shelter will open temporarily to provide cold weather shelter while Second Avenue Commons goes through final inspections for its occupancy permits, according to a news release.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Phipps’ holiday show returns

PITTSBURGH — Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens’ Holiday Magic! Winter Flower Show and Light Garden opens Nov. 18. This year’s Winter Flower Show theme is arctic adventure and features new displays of holiday trees, topiaries, props and floral displays, including amaryllis, orchids and more than 1,600 poinsettias, according to Phipps.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

P!nk performing in Pittsburgh in 2023

Attention P!nk fans: the music superstar is bringing the carnival to Pittsburgh next summer. The three-time Grammy winner is coming to town on her "Summer Carnival 2.0" tour to PNC Park. P!nk will perform at the Pirates ballpark on Aug. 5, along with special guests Brandi Carlile, Grouplove and KidCutUp.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

VIDEO: Deer caught in head-to-head matchup

A viewer video sent in to Pittsburgh's Action News 4 shows two bucks going head-to-head (literally) in a backyard in Peters Township. Viewer Adam D. said he captured the video at his home Monday afternoon. Take a look at the video above to see the bucks in action!
PITTSBURGH, PA
tablemagazine.com

Rivers Casino Prepares for the Holiday Season

The perfect holiday menu: food, music and fun—all under one roof. On Thanksgiving Day, Martorano’s Prime, the Italian-American steakhouse concept by celebrity cook Steve Martorano will offer a special three-course meal for guests from 5-11 p.m. for $70. Menu items include Pasta e Fagioli as a starter; Roast Turkey served with sauteed green beans, orecchiette four-cheese macaroni, and Italian stuffing with pancetta as the main course; and Affogato served with vanilla gelato as dessert—plus pumpkin cake and chocolate cake.
PITTSBURGH, PA
cardiachill.com

Pitt-Miami game time set for 8PM kickoff

The Pittsburgh Panthers are riding high after two straight ACC victories to get themselves bowl-eligible. With that momentum and the potential stakes for the Miami Hurricanes, the game will be televised on prime time. The Kickoff is set for the 8 PM kickoff on the ACC Network. This game will...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh clears homeless encampment along Allegheny River

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — City workers on Thursday cleared out a homeless encampment along the Allegheny River.Making good on a promise, the workers cleaned up and cleared out the encampment on the 10th Street Bypass, which the city says was populated not so much by people experiencing homelessness but by a criminal element."We've identified the bad characters that were hanging out down there," Councilman Anthony Coghill said. "The drug dealers, firearms."On Thursday, the city took action. After posting orders to vacate, workers scraped up all of the tents, garbage and discarded clothing along the riverfront. Including an earlier sweep, workers say...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
109K+
Followers
142K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy