Organizers, community prepare for 2023 National Senior Games in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — “Bridging Champions Through the Ages” is the theme for the 2023 National Senior Games (NSG), a multi-sport competition taking place next summer at various sports facilities across Allegheny County.

This is the second time Pittsburgh will host the senior games, welcoming 10,000 competitors over the age of 50 who have qualified in their respective events and states.

On Thursday, NSG officials joined County Executive Rich Fitzgerald, sponsors, and other organizers at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center to announce the theme. The convention center is also one of the sites in the Pittsburgh area where athletes will compete. And it’s where organizers announced the theme for the event Thursday morning.

“We’re a sports-crazy town - we have been, going back a century,” Fitzgerald said.

Organizers said spectators will see passion and a positive movement of setting goals and staying active, sharing the stories of several Pittsburgh athletes who exemplify those qualities.

“One of the things we’ve started to see a lot of — children aging up to 50 and joining their parents,” said Del Moon of the National Senior Games.

Visit Pittsburgh estimates that the games will have an impact of about $30 million dollars on the local economy.

“That supports a lot of businesses, that supports a lot of jobs, and that brings together your community to work with our community, which is also critical,” said Jerad Bachar of Visit Pittsburgh.

The National Senior Games will be held July 7-18. Organizers are encouraging volunteers to sign up at https://nsga.com/.

