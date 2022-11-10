Read full article on original website
iBerkshires.com
Berkshire Athenaeum to host 'Digital Literacy for All' Course Series
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Berkshire Athenaeum, Pittsfield's public library, will be hosting the "Digital Literacy for All" course series, with the upcoming installment focusing on computer basics on Tuesday, Nov. 29. This month's course centers on navigating a computer, using applications, and managing files. It will be held 2:30...
iBerkshires.com
Nonprofit Center of the Berkshires Giving Back Guides
GREAT BARRINGTON — The Nonprofit Center of the Berkshires (NPC) is distributing 15,000 Giving Back guides in time for the holiday giving season. The Giving Back guide contains a directory of Berkshire nonprofits by category, and over 100 nonprofit profiles that detail ways people can help. 14,000 copies were delivered to Berkshire Eagle subscribers in October, while the remaining 1,500 copies are currently being placed in coffee shops, retail outlets, libraries, and other community gathering places.
iBerkshires.com
McCann School Committee Gives Superintendent Positive Evaluation
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The McCann School Committee gave Superintendent James Brosnan high marks in his bi-annual evaluation, commending him for his efforts for the district over the last two years. The committee's evaluation graded Brosnan's performance from the start of July 2020 to the end of June 2022....
iBerkshires.com
nbCC to Host the Annual Neighborlies
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The Northern Berkshire Community Coalition (nbCC) will host the Neighborlies, an annual community recognition celebration on Wednesday, Nov. 16 from 5:00 to 7:00p.m. at the MCLA Church Street Center in North Adams. This event is free and open to the public. Snacks and light refreshments...
iBerkshires.com
School Committee Approves Genocide Studies, History of Math Pilots
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The School Committee approved two new pilot courses on Wednesday, including a genocide studies course that has been in session at Taconic High School since the beginning of the year. "Research conducted by groups such as the Anti-Defamation League shows that hate speech, targeted vandalism and...
iBerkshires.com
CHP Welcomes Family Nurse Practitioners
GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. — Community Health Programs (CHP) has expanded its primary care team in Great Barrington and North Adams with the addition of two family nurse practitioners. Dawn Kohanski, FNP, completed her family nurse practitioner master's degree at the State University of New York (SUNY) Institute of Technology,...
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Community Radio, WTBR To Hold On Air Fundraiser
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Pittsfield Community Radio, 89.7 WTBR-FM, will be holding a one-day on-air fundraiser on Thursday, Nov. 17, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. All money raised during the on-air fundraiser will go towards continuing their mission of providing the community with a non-profit, non-commercial radio station to present diverse local, entertaining, informative, and educational programming.
iBerkshires.com
Adams Theater Surpasses $80,000 Fundraising Goal
ADAMS, Mass. — After nearly three months of fundraising and a benefit concert Friday, the Adams Theater has surpassed its $80,000 crowdfunding goal as work on revitalizing the building continues. The theater had been running the fundraiser since August, reaching a final total of $81,854, including $65,144 donated via...
iBerkshires.com
The Orchestra Now Returns to Bard College at Simon's Rock
GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. — The Orchestra Now, the orchestra and master's degree program founded by Bard College president, conductor, educator, and music historian Leon Botstein, returns to Bard College at Simon's Rock in Great Barrington on Nov. 20 at 3 PM. The free performance is led by assistant conductor...
iBerkshires.com
MountainOne Thankful 5K Returns on Thanksgiving in Pittsfield
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Thankful 5K road race will be held Thanksgiving morning, and the fundraiser race will benefit city food pantries. Thanksgiving is Thursday, Nov. 24. The race starts at 8:30 am in Downtown Pittsfield. The 7th annual Thankful 5K is a fundraiser to benefit Pittsfield's food pantries,...
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Firefighters Give Fire Department Little League Team Jackets
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Pittsfield firefighters held a pizza party Sunday to recognize the players and volunteers that led the department-sponsored team to win the National Division of the Pittsfield Little League. During the gathering at the fire department, the coaches and firefighters distributed Little League jackets to the team,...
iBerkshires.com
North Adams Swears in Four New Firefighters
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The Fire Department last week welcomed its newest firefighters, including its first woman. Morgan Goodell, Michael Jordan, Mitchell Maselli and Ranen Rothman were sworn in at Tuesday's City Council meeting. They recently graduated from the Massachusetts Firefighting Academy's 50-day Career Recruit Firefighting Training Program, all...
iBerkshires.com
North Adams Runners, Walkers Remember SPC DeMarsico
NORTH ADAMS, Mass.— Nearly 60 runners and walkers lined up on Eagle Street to participate in the returning Up Front for DeMar 5k Run and 1 Mile Walk Sunday. "We are so grateful that people came back out to remember Michael and make sure his name is never forgotten," event organizer Eileen Sullivan said to the runners and walkers gathered at the Veterans Memorial before the race. "Remember him, tell his story, remember the soldiers that are still out there, because there are so many."
iBerkshires.com
Guild of Berkshire Artists Opening New Exhibit
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Guild of Berkshire Artists will be hosting its new exhibit "Color, Texture & Form" in their Art on Main gallery, located at 38 Main St, and will run for three Friday, Saturday, Sunday weekends. The exhibit will open Saturday, Nov. 18, and feature work from three...
iBerkshires.com
Elms Fells MCLA Women
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. -- The visiting Elms College women's basketball team outscored MCLA 9-2 over the final minute as the Blazers pulled away from the hosts for a hard fought 68-58 win in non conference action. With the win, Elms improves to 2-0 on the early season. MCLA evens its...
iBerkshires.com
Clark Art Screens 'F is For Fake'
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — On Thursday, Nov. 17, at 7:30 pm, the Clark Art Institute screens "F for Fake," the final installment in its Film and Art series. The free showing is open to the public and takes place in the Clark's auditorium. According to a press release:. In "F...
iBerkshires.com
Harrington Second at State Qualifier
WESTFIELD, Mass. – Pittsfield senior Kellie Harrington placed second at Sunday’s Division 2B meet at the state championship qualifier at Stanley Park. Harrington finished the 5-kilometer course in 18 minutes, 44.96 seconds, just 10 seconds behind individual champion Carmen Luisi of Holliston, and secured a berth as an individual in Saturday’s state meet at Fort Devens.
iBerkshires.com
Baseball in the Berkshires, Infield Present Meet the Pros Day on Sunday
PITTSFIELD, Mass. -- The Baseball in the Berkshires museum and The Infield will present a "Meet the Pros" event with six Berkshire County residents who have played in major and minor league professional baseball on Sunday, Nov. 20 from 1 to 3 p.m. at The Infield at 10 Lyman St.
iBerkshires.com
Licensing Board Approves Tito's New Liquor License
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — With a new liquor license, Tito's Mexican Bar and Grill is staged to re-open under new management. The Licensing Board on Monday approved a license transfer from Eleventh Pin Restaurant, which operated in the former Ken's Bowl, to the eatery located at 34 Depot Street. At...
iBerkshires.com
Overnight Guardrail Operations in Lee
LEE, Mass. — The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) announced it will be conducting overnight guardrail replacement operations on the I-90 eastbound off-ramp at exit 10 in Lee. The work will be conducted nightly on Monday, Nov. 14 and Tuesday, Nov. 15, between the hours of 7:00 p.m. to...
